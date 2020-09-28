Log in
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/28/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.09.2020 / 09:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.1338 EUR 81401.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.1338 EUR 81401.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62993  28.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
All news about JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
03:20aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/25GERMANY : EIB finances robotics company Magazino to expand ACROS.AI software
AQ
09/24JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/24JUNGHEINRICH : acquires stake in robotics start-up Magazino
PU
09/03JUNGHEINRICH : New central warehouse
PU
08/28JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27JUNGHEINRICH : Virtual Jungheinrich Annual General Meeting
PU
08/27JUNGHEINRICH : Speech Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management
PU
08/21JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 578 M 4 162 M 4 162 M
Net income 2020 103 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2020 61,9 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 2 799 M 3 252 M 3 256 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 986
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,39 €
Last Close Price 27,44 €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Lars Brzoska Head-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT27.63%3 252
AB VOLVO6.25%37 112
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED16.85%6 918
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.4.75%6 579
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.58.84%3 515
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.36.49%1 441
