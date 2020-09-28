|
Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/28/2020 | 03:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.09.2020 / 09:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|LJH-Holding GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Wolff
|Last name(s):
|Lange
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006219934
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|27.1338 EUR
|81401.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|27.1338 EUR
|81401.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jungheinrich AG
|Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
|22047 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jungheinrich.com
|Sales 2020
3 578 M
4 162 M
4 162 M
|Net income 2020
103 M
120 M
120 M
|Net Debt 2020
61,9 M
72,0 M
72,0 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,0x
|Yield 2020
|1,00%
|Capitalization
2 799 M
3 252 M
3 256 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,80x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|17 986
|Free-Float
|46,6%
|Chart JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
26,39 €
|Last Close Price
27,44 €
|Spread / Highest target
27,6%
|Spread / Average Target
-3,82%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-38,0%