Jungheinrich : acquires stake in robotics start-up Magazino

The Hamburg-based company Jungheinrich AG has acquired a stake in the Munich-based robotics start-up Magazino. Representatives from the two companies signed the corresponding contracts in Dingolfing, near Munich, yesterday. At the same time, Jungheinrich and Magazino agreed on a broad strategic collaboration and intend to combine their skill sets in the field of mobile automation.

'Magazino is a highly innovative young company that has outstanding skills in the area of navigation and control software for mobile automation. This investment follows our strategy in the field of automation and will make a significant contribution to the accelerated expansion of our business with automated trucks', says Dr Lars Brzoska, chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG.

Automation is one of the biggest growth drivers in the intralogistics sector. Jungheinrich expects double-digit growth rates in this segment in the coming years. This trend is driven above all by the persistently strong growth in online trade and the global shortage in logistics specialists, particularly forklift operators.

Magazino has been on the market since 2014 with a mobile order picker robot that has the ability to intelligently navigate its warehouse and precisely grab the correct boxes. The system is used in the warehouses of a variety of online retailers and logistics service providers. 'By controlling the robots in this complex environment, Magazino has developed globally unique expertise that we want to expand in the future and integrate into the world of Jungheinrich products', says Dr Lars Brzoska.

'Jungheinrich's investment in Magazino demonstrates the high market demand for our robotics software ACROS.AI and our robots. With it, Magazino will take on a central role in software in the rapidly growing market for mobile robotics', says Frederik Brantner, CEO and co-founder of Magazino.

Jungheinrich launched its first automated guided vehicle as early as 1962. Since then, the Group has become one of the leading providers in the rapidly growing market for automated material handling equipment. With the help of intelligent software and state-of-the-art navigation technology, Jungheinrich is continuously expanding its mobile automation solutions portfolio.

About Magazino:

Magazino GmbH designs and builds intelligent, mobile robots that perceive their environment and make their own decisions. The automated robots work in parallel with people and make processes in the fields of e-commerce, fashion and production logistics more flexible and more efficient. With over 100 employees at its Munich location, Magazino has the largest advanced robotics team in Europe. Investors in Magazino include Körber AG, Zalando and Fiege Logistik.