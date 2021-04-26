Jungheinrich : Gebr. Heinemann chooses short-term rental fleet

Hamburg - Global travel retail company Gebr. Heinemann is switching the intralogistics in its logistics centres to use Jungheinrich trucks. The company, which runs or supplies approximately 600 duty free shops around the world, is banking on a flexible short-term rental fleet that can be quickly and easily adjusted according to its needs. 'We looked for a partner to optimise our forklift truck fleet. With Jungheinrich's rental fleet management system, we will be in a flexible, sustainable and cost-efficient position,' says Dr Dirk Schneider, CCO of Gebr. Heinemann.

Before the start of their collaboration, Jungheinrich and Gebr. Heinemann analysed the previous truck fleet together. Trucks were identified that had previously been underutilised or were not making the best use of their features. Based on this analysis, the Jungheinrich sales team were able to reduce the number of trucks in use at Gebr. Heinemann from 170 to 95 - a savings of around 45 per cent. During seasonal demand peaks, additional machines will be made available. For unexpected additional needs, Jungheinrich will supply further units within a very short time. Conversely, units that are no longer needed will be quickly removed. This flexible system avoids overcapacity and guarantees Gebr. Heinemann ready availability despite a drastically smaller fleet size. It also significantly reduces operating costs in the logistics centres.

Christian Erlach, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Jungheinrich AG: 'Our rental fleet management system offers flexibility, safety and transparency, and substantially decreases costs. This makes it the perfect solution for all customers whose business is subject to seasonal fluctuations. We look forward to continued development of the fleet alongside the team from Gebr. Heinemann in the years to come.'

About Gebr. Heinemann

Gebr. Heinemann is a top player in the international travel retail market and a leader in the European market. The small family business, started by brothers Carl and Heinrich Heinemann in 1879, has developed over five generations into one of the most important wholesale and retail companies on the international travel market. Today, Gebr. Heinemann runs duty free and travel value shops, licensed brand boutiques and concept stores at international airports, and shops at border crossings and on cruise ships. The company also supplies airports, airlines, cruise ships and border shops worldwide with a constantly expanding product range of international branded products.