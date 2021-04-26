Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/26 10:07:02 am
46.69 EUR   +4.87%
09:47aJUNGHEINRICH  : Gebr. Heinemann chooses short-term rental fleet
PU
04/23JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
04/23JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jungheinrich : Gebr. Heinemann chooses short-term rental fleet

04/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamburg - Global travel retail company Gebr. Heinemann is switching the intralogistics in its logistics centres to use Jungheinrich trucks. The company, which runs or supplies approximately 600 duty free shops around the world, is banking on a flexible short-term rental fleet that can be quickly and easily adjusted according to its needs. 'We looked for a partner to optimise our forklift truck fleet. With Jungheinrich's rental fleet management system, we will be in a flexible, sustainable and cost-efficient position,' says Dr Dirk Schneider, CCO of Gebr. Heinemann.

Before the start of their collaboration, Jungheinrich and Gebr. Heinemann analysed the previous truck fleet together. Trucks were identified that had previously been underutilised or were not making the best use of their features. Based on this analysis, the Jungheinrich sales team were able to reduce the number of trucks in use at Gebr. Heinemann from 170 to 95 - a savings of around 45 per cent. During seasonal demand peaks, additional machines will be made available. For unexpected additional needs, Jungheinrich will supply further units within a very short time. Conversely, units that are no longer needed will be quickly removed. This flexible system avoids overcapacity and guarantees Gebr. Heinemann ready availability despite a drastically smaller fleet size. It also significantly reduces operating costs in the logistics centres.

Christian Erlach, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Jungheinrich AG: 'Our rental fleet management system offers flexibility, safety and transparency, and substantially decreases costs. This makes it the perfect solution for all customers whose business is subject to seasonal fluctuations. We look forward to continued development of the fleet alongside the team from Gebr. Heinemann in the years to come.'

About Gebr. Heinemann

Gebr. Heinemann is a top player in the international travel retail market and a leader in the European market. The small family business, started by brothers Carl and Heinrich Heinemann in 1879, has developed over five generations into one of the most important wholesale and retail companies on the international travel market. Today, Gebr. Heinemann runs duty free and travel value shops, licensed brand boutiques and concept stores at international airports, and shops at border crossings and on cruise ships. The company also supplies airports, airlines, cruise ships and border shops worldwide with a constantly expanding product range of international branded products.

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:47aJUNGHEINRICH  : Gebr. Heinemann chooses short-term rental fleet
PU
04/23JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
04/23JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
04/23JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
04/22JUNGHEINRICH  : Raises 2021 Forecast After Posting Growth In Q1
MT
04/22JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04/22JUNGHEINRICH  : raises forecast for 2021
PU
04/22JUNGHEINRICH AG : Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2021 and publishes numbers as..
EQ
04/22DGAP-ADHOC  : Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2021 and publish..
DJ
04/01JUNGHEINRICH AG  : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 118 M 4 980 M 4 980 M
Net income 2021 216 M 261 M 261 M
Net cash 2021 6,29 M 7,61 M 7,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 4 541 M 5 477 M 5 491 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 103
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,14 €
Last Close Price 44,52 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technics
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT21.64%5 477
AB VOLVO9.11%51 427
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.44.13%9 333
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED9.09%7 685
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.11.06%4 514
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.12%1 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ