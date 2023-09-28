Asun Sela joins Jungle as Chief of Staff of Beatriz Arce, managing director of Jungle, to optimize the efficiency of the company's operations. The functions of this newly established position focus on three areas: to serve as alink between the management team of and the executive teams, allocate resources to achieve more efficiency in the ecosystem and detect new business, current business and cross selling opportunities.

Trained at agencies such as Ogilvy, Shackleton or DDB, she worked with Movistar+ and Mutua Madrileña before launching her own company Savile Row, business-development oriented. Joining the company will be key to create a firm structure in Jungle,guarantee the fulfillment of objectives, inject rhythmand provide coherence to the company's projects and identify blind spots to improve processes and be more agile in decision-making.

'Her addition is a firm wager for the operational efficiency of the company. She will support me and the management team todrive Jungle's growth opportunities and priorities', according to Beatriz Arce, managing director of Jungle. Asun Sela highlights that the challenge is to streamline the C-Suite's decision-making and propose and execute key strategic initiatives for business growth.

Jungle is an ecosystem of 11 companies that appliescreativity, innovation and designto transform society, brands and companies. Independently or in combination, the agencies address business challenges through future design, industrial design, product design, digital services, brand strategy, branding, advertising, PR and digital production. The company has recently opened an office in Barcelona, ​​where the teams of Lúcid, PS21 Barna and True already work.