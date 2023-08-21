Disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

21 Aug 2023 10:30 CEST

Issuer

JUNGLE21, S.A.

Transfer of a total of 1,658,613 shares, representing approximately 10% of the share capital

JUNGLE21

JUNGLE21

Euronext

Euronext

JUNGLE21 S.A.

JUNGLE21 S.A.

ISIN

ES0105636007

MLJ21

MLJ21

Market

Euronext Access

