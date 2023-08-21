Disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
21 Aug 2023 10:30 CEST
Issuer
JUNGLE21, S.A.
Transfer of a total of 1,658,613 shares, representing approximately 10% of the share capital
j21-oir-venta-miss-valentine.PDF
Source
JUNGLE21
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
JUNGLE21 S.A.
ISIN
ES0105636007
Symbol
MLJ21
Market
Euronext Access
Attachments
