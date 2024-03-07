News

Jungle has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe. The ranking, prepared annually by the British newspaper in collaboration with the German statistics company Statista, evaluates the compound annual growth rate over the last four years and is published once a year. In this edition it has been analyzed the percentage growth in income of 50,000 European companies between 2019 and 2022.

Jungle is a creative ecosystem of agencies based in Madrid and Barcelona that applies creativity from different disciplines to transform companies. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2022, it is a BCorp company and in 2023 it had revenues of 27.2 million euros, a figure that represents an increase of 49% compared to the previous year. The ranking, whose edition includes 27 Spanish companies, places Jungle's growth rate in the last four years at 159.2% and the compound rate, which measures the annual return on investment, at 37.4%.

In the last financial year, Jungle's EBITDA increased by 116% compared to the previous year, reaching 5.3 million euros due to the productivity program. The company's net income amounted to 18.2 million euros, which represents a growth of 48%. Growth has been organic thanks to the strong push of both recurring business from current clients and investing in the development of new business. The results are in line with Jungle's strategic plan, which foresees, throughout 2024, the acquisition of more companies in the creativity sector and maintaining double-digit growth.