In the 25th edition of Premios Eficacia, PS21 was proclaimed Creative Agency of the Year. For the first time in the history of the awards, an independent agency wins the title of Creative Agency of the Year two years in a row. Furthermore, just nine months since its creation, the social-first agency MeMe has been awarded as the third Creative Agency of the Year.

In the last four years of participating in the awards, Jungle has presented 57 cases from nine different clients, of which 40 have been finalists and it has received a total of 13 awards. Participation in the awards shows that Jungle is focused on results and that creativity is business, since in the last four years, the company's income has grown by 750%.

'And now what? Well, let's focus 200% on our clients to grow with them by 200%.', according to Agustín Vivancos, CEO of Jungle.

Apart from the awards in Creative Agency of the Year, PS21 and MeMe have collected three golds, one silver and one bronze, all with the KFC Spain client. With 'Hamstreamers' they have achieved a gold for Most Original and Disruptive Strategy and a bronze for Best Brand Launch Campaign; with 'Eduardo Navidad' a gold in Best Tactical Action and a silver in Best Lower Budget Campaign €250,000; and with the 'TikTok' campaign, a gold in Community Building.