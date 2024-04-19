News

Jungle has collected 13 awards in the last edition of the CdeC with five projects in the list of winners and three awarded agencies. PS21 took second place as the most awarded agency of the festival and KFC also became the second most awarded brand. The two golds were awarded in the categories 'ideas' and 'content' with 'The Recipe Run' (KFC), a worldwide competition to fry fried chicken in Zelda that managed to increase web traffic by 58% and 145 million impressions on social networks. The other three winning projects were 'KFC This Way', 'Eau D'uardo' and 'Black F*cking Friday', a project for Worten by PS21 and MeMe. PINK picked up a silver in craft for its work 'Hoy comienza todo' for BBVA.

The complete list of the awards:

PS21:

The Recipe Run - KFC: 2 golds for 'Ideas' and 'Content' & 3 silvers for 'Strategy', 'Strategy' and 'Craft'.

KFC This Way - KFC: 2 silvers for 'Ideas' and 'Craft' & 1 bronze for 'Innovation'.

Eau D'uardo - KFC: 1 silver for 'Innovation' & 1 bronze for 'Strategy'.

PS21 + MeMe:

Black F* Friday - Worten: 2 silvers for 'Ideas' and 'Craft'.

PINK:

'Despacho, luz, fábrica' - BBVA: 1 silver for 'Craft'.