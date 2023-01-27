Advanced search
Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

01/27/2023
Mifflintown, PA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $8.3 million, an increase of 26.0%, compared to net income of $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 25.8%, to $1.66, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.32 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 57.7%, to $2.1 million, compared to net income of $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 55.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, to $0.42, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the corresponding 2021 period.

President’s Message

Juniata’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “2022 was a historic year for us. We posted record net income of $8.3 million, had net loan growth of 18.4%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness, and maintained excellent asset quality. We are very excited about the opportunities our recently announced branch purchase in the Path Valley area presents as we enhance our footprint and commitment to serving the banking needs of customers in rural areas. 2023 poses many challenges; a changing interest rate environment, uncertain economic times and rising cost of funds; however, we believe we are well positioned to navigate these headwinds.”   

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022, was 1.02%, an increase of 25.9% compared to the return on average assets of 0.81% for the year ended December 31, 2021. Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 16.59%, an increase of 84.9% compared to the return on average equity of 8.97% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $21.3 million for the comparable 2021 period. Average earning assets increased $23.1 million, or 3.0%, to $787.4 million, during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase of $18.7 million, or 4.4 %, in average loans, as well as a $10.5 million, or 3.2%, increase in average investment securities. The yield on earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 29 basis points to 3.50% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily due to the increase in market interest rates driven by an increase of 425 basis points in the federal funds target range and prime rate during the 2022 period. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $9.2 million, or 1.6%, to $568.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the comparable 2021 period, due to growth in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, as well as average overnight borrowings and short-term debt. These increases were partially offset by decreases in average time deposits, as well as FHLB long-term debt and FRB advances. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased two basis points, to 0.60%, primarily due to the increase in market interest rates and competitive pricing pressures in the 2022 period. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $455,000 was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a provision credit of $769,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Loan growth of 15.8% as of December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was a factor in the increase in the loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2022. Additionally, while Juniata continued to experience favorable asset quality trends and net recoveries during the year ended December 31, 2022, elevated qualitative risk factors were considered in the allowance for loan loss analysis for certain loan segments due to the continued uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation remains prevalent.

Non-interest income of $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $71,000 higher than the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.4%. Most significantly impacting the comparative year end periods was a $1.5 million loss on sales and calls of securities in the 2022 period due to the execution of a balance sheet and regulatory capital management strategy. Additionally, the value of equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $219,000 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 due to declines in bank stock market values. These decreases in non-interest income were offset by $1.2 million in gains from the termination of two derivatives contracts, recorded in other non-interest income, as well as increases of $380,000 in life insurance proceeds, $117,000 in customer service fees and $99,000 in fees derived from loan activity in the 2022 period.

Non-interest expense was $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $20.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.1%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative year end periods was a decline of $691,000 in long-term debt prepayment penalty as $15.0 million in higher-cost FHLB long-term debt was repaid in 2021, as well as a $111,000 decrease in data processing expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Partially offsetting these declines in non-interest expense were increases of $95,000 in FDIC insurance premiums and $84,000 in employee benefits expense due to increased medical claims expense.

The income tax provision increased by $358,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, due to higher taxable income compared to the same period in 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 1.03%, an increase of 58.5%, compared to 0.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 23.93%, an increase of 222.5%, compared to 7.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Average earning assets increased $12.8 million, or 1.7%, to $783.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was due to an increase of $59.0 million, or 14.4%, in average loans driven by strong demand in the fourth quarter, which was partially offset by a $43.0 million, or 12.1%, decrease in average investment securities. The yield on earning assets increased 42 basis points, to 3.77%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to same period in 2021, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 37 basis points, to 0.88%, over the same period, primarily due to the increase in market interest rates as both the prime rate and federal funds target range increased by 425 basis points in the 2022 period. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $15.4 million, or 2.8%, compared to the comparable 2021 period, mainly due to an increase in average FHLB overnight and short-term borrowings, as well as savings deposits, which was partially offset by declines in interest bearing demand and time deposits as well as long-term debt. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 3.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.13% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $105,000 was recorded in the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $233,000 in the comparable 2021 period. Loan growth, coupled with the continued uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation remained prevalent, resulted in an increased loan loss provision despite favorable asset quality trends during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million in each of the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Variances impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods were a decrease of $36,000 on the loss on sales and calls of securities and an increase of $30,000 in the value of equity securities during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same 2021 period. These variances were partially offset by decreases of $32,000 in debit card fee income and $20,000 in fees derived from loan activity during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-interest expense was $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 15.5%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods was a $691,000 decrease in long-term debt prepayment penalty as higher-cost FHLB long-term debt was repaid in 2021. Also contributing to the decline in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the 2021 period was a decrease of $192,000 in employee compensation and benefits expense primarily due to the retirement of an executive officer, as well as a decrease in split dollar insurance expense due to the passing of a former executive officer in 2022 and a decrease of $127,000 in the line item taxes, other than income, due to a decrease in PA Shares Tax expense.

An income tax provision of $154,000 was recorded in the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to an income tax provision credit of $18,000 recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to greater taxable income recorded for the 2022 period.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $830.9 million, an increase of $20.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to total assets of $810.5 million at December 31, 2021. Over this period, outstanding loans increased by $66.2 million, or 15.8%, due to increased loan demand, while debt securities decreased by $52.3 million, or 15.6%, due to several factors, including a large unrealized loss in the portfolio because of the current market interest rate environment, paydowns on mortgage-backed securities and security sales. As of December 31, 2022, short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements increased by $51.5 million, or 1,218.0%, compared to December 31, 2021, due to the repayment of $20.0 million in brokered interest bearing demand deposits as Juniata resumed to using $20.0 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to supplement core deposits to satisfy funding needs in lieu of brokered interest bearing demand deposits. Additionally, overnight borrowings increased between periods to meet funding needs, as did the balance of repurchase agreements due to the addition of a new customer relationship using this funding product in 2022. Total stockholders’ equity declined $34.3 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 primarily due to a $38.3 million increase in unrealized losses on debt securities, which was partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 8.3%, increase in retained earnings. Juniata transferred $212.3 million in debt securities from the available for sale to the held to maturity classification in the fourth quarter of 2022 to defend against additional increases in unrealized losses on debt securities being recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the changing market interest rate environment.

Subsequent Event

On January 17, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on February 14, 2023, payable on March 1, 2023.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.


Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Juniata’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Juniata’s financial performance. When words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of Juniata. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

       
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)          
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $10,856  $12,928 
Interest bearing deposits with banks  143   598 
Cash and cash equivalents  10,999   13,526 
       
Interest bearing time deposits with banks     735 
Equity securities  1,056   1,124 
Debt securities available for sale  73,536   335,424 
Debt securities held to maturity (fair value 2022 - $209,887, 2021 - $0)  209,565    
Restricted investment in bank stock  3,666   2,116 
Total loans  484,512   418,303 
Less: Allowance for loan losses  (4,027)  (3,508)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses  480,485   414,795 
Premises and equipment, net  8,190   8,371 
Other real estate owned     87 
Bank owned life insurance and annuities  15,197   16,852 
Investment in low income housing partnerships  1,507   2,306 
Core deposit and other intangible assets  121   175 
Goodwill  9,047   9,047 
Mortgage servicing rights  92   120 
Deferred tax asset  11,838   1,594 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  5,576   4,246 
Total assets $830,875  $810,518 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing $199,131  $182,022 
Interest bearing  512,381   526,425 
Total deposits  711,512   708,447 
       
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements  55,710   4,227 
Long-term debt  20,000   20,000 
Other interest bearing liabilities  1,011   1,568 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  5,693   4,986 
Total liabilities  793,926   739,228 
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued      
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Outstanding - 5,003,059 shares at December 31, 2022 and 4,988,542 shares at December 31, 2021  5,151   5,151 
Surplus  24,986   25,008 
Retained earnings  51,217   47,298 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (41,867)  (3,365)
Cost of common stock in Treasury: 148,220 shares at December 31, 2022; 162,737 shares at December 31, 2021  (2,538)  (2,802)
Total stockholders' equity  36,949   71,290 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $830,875  $810,518 


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

             
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,  December 31, 
     2022     2021  2022     2021 
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees $5,781  $5,091  $21,227  $19,462 
Taxable securities  1,598   1,369   6,077   4,912 
Tax-exempt securities  38   42   155   154 
Other interest income  16   6   96   25 
Total interest income  7,433   6,508   27,555   24,553 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  885   501   2,577   2,272 
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements  257   20   362   90 
FRB advances           18 
Long-term debt  119   191   471   832 
Other interest bearing liabilities  6   1   12   6 
Total interest expense  1,267   713   3,422   3,218 
Net interest income  6,166   5,795   24,133   21,335 
Provision for loan losses  105   (233)  455   (769)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  6,061   6,028   23,678   22,104 
Non-interest income:                
Customer service fees  359   362   1,472   1,355 
Debit card fee income  436   468   1,703   1,755 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities  55   60   219   246 
Trust fees  94   107   472   445 
Commissions from sales of non-deposit products  82   97   384   368 
Fees derived from loan activity  88   108   540   441 
Mortgage banking income  10   15   34   41 
Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities  (1)  (37)  (1,453)  21 
Change in value of equity securities  42   12   (68)  151 
Gain from life insurance proceeds        380    
Other non-interest income  92   82   1,542   331 
Total non-interest income  1,257   1,274   5,225   5,154 
Non-interest expense:                
Employee compensation expense  2,098   2,238   8,445   8,414 
Employee benefits  512   564   2,370   2,286 
Occupancy  336   324   1,284   1,259 
Equipment  188   178   734   743 
Data processing expense  688   728   2,582   2,693 
Professional fees  213   232   800   841 
Taxes, other than income  133   260   503   574 
FDIC Insurance premiums  98   79   405   310 
Gain on other real estate owned  (21)  (15)  (28)  (64)
Amortization of intangible assets  13   17   54   66 
Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships  199   199   799   799 
Long-term debt prepayment penalty     691      691 
Other non-interest expense  605   492   1,993   1,758 
Total non-interest expense  5,062   5,987   19,941   20,370 
Income before income taxes   2,256   1,315   8,962   6,888 
Income tax provision  154   (18)  642   284 
Net income $2,102  $1,333  $8,320  $6,604 
Earnings per share                
Basic $0.42  $0.27  $1.66  $1.32 
Diluted $0.42  $0.27  $1.66  $1.32 


Income Statement Evolution
