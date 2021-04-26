Homepage Equities United States Nyse Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. News Summary JIH JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (JIH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 04/23 04:10:00 pm 13.04 USD +0.15% 06:08a JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A) PU 06:06a JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 03/18 JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Juniper Industrial : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A) 04/26/2021 | 06:08am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1) (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-39129 84-2818047 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 14 Fairmount Avenue Chatham, New Jersey 07928 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (973) 507-0359 Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class: Trading Symbol: Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered: Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one redeemable warrant JIH.U The New York Stock Exchange Shares of Class A common stock included as part of the units JIH The New York Stock Exchange Warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 JIH WS The New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definition of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer, 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ As of June 30, 2020, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, the aggregate market value of the common stock outstanding, other than shares held by persons who may be deemed affiliates of the registrant, computed by reference to the closing sales price for the common stock on June 30, 2020, as reported on the NYSE, was approximately $343,965,000. As of April 21, 2021, 34,500,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (which includes shares of Class A Common Stock that are underlying the Company's Units), par value $0.0001, and 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 (the 'Class B Common Stock'), were issued and outstanding. Documents Incorporated by Reference: None. Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE References throughout this Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K to 'we,' 'us,' 'JIH,' 'company' or 'our company' are to Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc., unless the context otherwise indicates. This Amendment No. 1 ('Amendment No. 1') to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A amends the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 18, 2021 (the 'Original Filing'). Restatement Background On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Staff Statement'). In the Statement, the SEC staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's balance sheet as opposed to equity. Since issuance on November 13, 2019, our warrants were accounted for as equity within our financial statements, and after discussion and evaluation, including with our independent auditors, we have concluded that our warrants should be presented as liabilities as of the IPO date reported at fair value with subsequent fair value remeasurement at each reporting period. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued Financial Statements for the periods beginning with the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the 'Affected Periods') should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for our outstanding warrants to purchase common stock (the 'Warrants') and should no longer be relied upon. Historically, the Warrants were reflected as a component of equity as opposed to liabilities on the balance sheets and the statements of operations did not include the subsequent non-cash changes in estimated fair value of the Warrants, based on our application of Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity ('ASC 815-40). The views expressed in the SEC Staff Statement were not consistent with the Company's historical interpretation of the specific provisions within its warrant agreement and the Company's application of ASC 815-40 to the warrant agreements. We reassessed our accounting for Warrants issued on November 13, 2019, in light of the SEC Staff's published views. Based on this reassessment, we determined that the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value upon issuance, with subsequent changes in fair value reported in our Statement of Operations each reporting period. Table of Contents In connection with the restatement, management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020. Management has concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of December 31, 2020, due to a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the accounting for equity instruments. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part II, Item 9A, 'Controls and Procedures' of this Form 10-K/A. Items Amended in this Form 10-K/A This Form 10-K/A presents the Original Filing, amended and restated with modifications as necessary to reflect the restatements. The following items have been amended to reflect the restatement: Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Part II, Item 8. Financial Statements Part II, Item 9A. Controls and Procedures In addition, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer have provided new certifications dated as of the date of this filing in connection with this Form 10-K/A (Exhibits 31.1 and 32.1). Except as described above, this Form 10-K/A does not amend, update or change any other items or disclosures in the Original Filing and does not purport to reflect any information or events subsequent to the filing thereof. As such, this Form 10-K/A speaks only as of the date the Original Filing was filed, and we have not undertaken herein to amend, supplement or update any information contained in the Original Filing to give effect to any subsequent events. Accordingly, this Form 10-K/A should be read in conjunction with our filings made with the SEC subsequent to the filing of the Original Filing, including any amendment to those filings. 2 Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS iii PART I 3 Item 1. Business 3 Item 1A. Risk Factors (Amended) 27 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 57 Item 2. Properties 57 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 57 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 57 PART II 58 Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 58 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 58 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Amended) 59 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 64 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Amended) 64 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 96 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures (Amended) 96 PART III 97 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 97 Item 11. Executive Compensation 105 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 107 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 108 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 110 PART IV 112 Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statements Schedules 112 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 113 i Table of Contents CERTAIN TERMS Unless otherwise stated in this Annual Report (Amendment No. 1) on Form 10-K/A (this 'Report'), or the context otherwise requires, references to: • 'we,' 'us,' 'company' or 'our company' are to Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.; • 'public shares' are to shares of our Class A Common Stock sold as part of the units in our initial public offering (whether they were purchased in our initial public offering or thereafter in the open market); • 'public stockholders' are to the holders of our public shares, including, without limitation, our initial stockholders and members of our management team to the extent our initial stockholders and/or members of our management team have purchased public shares, provided that each initial stockholder's and member of our management team's status as a 'public stockholder' shall only exist with respect to such public shares; • 'management' or our 'management team' are to our executive officers and directors; • 'sponsor' are to Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, which is owned and controlled by Roger Fradin, our Chairman, and certain other investors; • 'initial stockholders' are to holders of our founder shares prior to our initial public offering. • 'common stock' are to our Class A Common Stock and our Class B Common Stock, collectively; • 'founder shares' are to shares of our Class B Common Stock, 8,625,000 of which are currently outstanding and have been issued to our initial stockholders prior to our initial public offering and the shares of our Class A Common Stock issued upon the conversion thereof; and • 'private placement warrants' are to the warrants issued to our sponsor in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of our initial public offering. ii Table of Contents CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Report, including, without limitation, statements under the heading 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act') and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the 'Exchange Act'). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'could,' 'possible,' 'potential,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'continue,' 'would' or 'should,' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our ability to consummate any acquisition or other business combination and any other statements that are not statements of current or historical facts. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to: • our ability to complete our initial business combination with Janus Parent, Inc., or any other initial business combination; • our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors following our initial business combination; • our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business or in approving our initial business combination, as a result of which they would then receive expense reimbursements; • our potential ability to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination; • our pool of prospective target businesses; • the ability of our officers and directors to generate a number of potential investment opportunities; • our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; • failure to maintain the listing on, or the delisting of our securities from, NASDAQ or an inability to have our securities listed on NASDAQ or another national securities exchange following our initial business combination; • the lack of a market for our securities; • the use of proceeds not held in the trust account or available to us from interest income on the trust account balance; • the trust account not being subject to claims of third parties; or • our financial performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this Report are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading 'Risk Factors.' Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under 'Risk Factors' may not be exhaustive. iii Table of Contents By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Report. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Report, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. iv Table of Contents SUMMARY OF RISK FACTORS The following is a summary of the principal risks described below in Part I, Item 1A 'Risk Factors' in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We believe that the risks described in the 'Risk Factors' section are material to investors, but other factors not presently known to us or that we currently believe are immaterial may also adversely affect us. The following summary should not be considered an exhaustive summary of the material risks facing us, and it should be read in conjunction with the 'Risk Factors' section and the other information contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. • We are a recently formed company with no operating history and no revenues, and you have no basis on which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective. • Past performance by our management team is not indicative of future performance of an investment in us. • Our public stockholders may not be afforded an opportunity to vote on our proposed business combination, which means we may complete our initial business combination even if a majority of our public stockholders do not support such a combination. • Your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination will be limited to the exercise of your right to redeem your shares from us for cash, unless we seek stockholder approval of the business combination. • If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, after approval of our board, our initial stockholders have agreed to vote in favor of such initial business combination, regardless of how our public stockholders vote. • The ability of our public stockholders to redeem their shares for cash may make our financial condition unattractive to potential business combination targets, which may make it difficult for us to enter into a business combination with a target. • The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares may not allow us to complete the most desirable business combination or optimize our capital structure. • The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares could increase the probability that our initial business combination would not be consummated and that you would have to wait for liquidation in order to redeem your stock. • Our search for a business combination, and any target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected by the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the status of debt and equity markets. • We may not be able to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame, in which case we would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and we would redeem our public shares and liquidate, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. • If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors and their affiliates may elect to purchase shares from public stockholders, which may influence a vote on a proposed business combination and reduce the public 'float' of our Class A common stock. • If a stockholder fails to receive notice of our offer to redeem our public shares in connection with our business combination, or fails to comply with the procedures for tendering its shares, such shares may not be redeemed. 1 Table of Contents • You will not have any rights or interests in funds from the trust account, except under certain limited circumstances. To liquidate your investment, therefore, you may be forced to sell your public shares or warrants, potentially at a loss. • NYSE may delist our securities from trading on its exchange, which could limit investors' ability to make transactions in our securities and subject us to additional trading restrictions. • You will not be entitled to protections normally afforded to investors of many other blank check companies. • If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, and if you or a 'group' of stockholders are deemed to hold in excess of 15% of our Class A common stock, you will lose the ability to redeem all such shares in excess of 15% of our Class A common stock. • Because of our limited resources and the significant competition for business combination opportunities, it may be more difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on our redemption of our public shares, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. • If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient to allow us to operate until the end of the Combination Period, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. • If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient, it could limit the amount available to fund our search for a target business or businesses and complete our initial business combination and we will depend on loans from our sponsor or management team to fund our search for a business combination, to pay our franchise and income taxes and to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to obtain these loans, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. • Subsequent to our completion of our initial business combination, we may be required to take write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges that could have a significant negative effect on our financial condition, results of operations and our stock price, which could cause you to lose some or all of your investment. • If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. • Our directors may decide not to enforce the indemnification obligations of our sponsor, resulting in a reduction in the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public stockholders. • If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, a bankruptcy court may seek to recover such proceeds, and we and our board may be exposed to claims of punitive damages. 2 Table of Contents PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Overview OUR COMPANY We are a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation on August 12, 2019 and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this Report as our initial business combination. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, we have focused our search within the industrial sector, where we believe our management team has a competitive advantage due to their prior experiences and roles. We have focused our search efforts on North American-based targets with an aggregate enterprise value of $1 billion to $2 billion. We believe our management team is well positioned to identify attractive businesses within the industrials sector that would benefit from access to the public markets and the skills of our management team. Our objective is to consummate our initial business combination and enhance shareholder value by helping to identify and recruit effective management, enhance existing business models and strategic planning, identify and complete follow-on acquisitions, implement operational improvements, and expand product offerings and geographic footprint. We expect to utilize our management team's experience and network to achieve their objectives. We have focused on evaluating established companies with leading competitive positions, strong management teams, and long-term potential for growth and profitability. We believe our management team has substantive experience across many different types of businesses, and a proven track record of working together for 16 years to acquire and operate product, solution, and service-oriented businesses across the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. We believe their robust skillsets and deep industry experience will allow them to apply their expertise and create shareholder value across a wide range of potential target companies. Roger Fradin serves as our Chairman. Mr. Fradin has over 40 years of experience acquiring, building, and leading a diverse set of industrial businesses. Mr. Fradin began his career at Pittway Corporation where he held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including President and Chief Executive Officer of the Security and Fire Solutions segment, and helped lead an entrepreneurial team which transformed Pittway into a $2 billion world leader in electronic security and fire systems. In 2000, Pittway was acquired by Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), or Honeywell. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Fradin assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions, or ACS. In this role, Mr. Fradin transformed ACS from a business with $7 billion in sales in 2003 focused predominantly on the U.S. market to a $17 billion in sales (as of 2014) global business leader in the development and manufacture of environmental controls, life safety products, and building and process solutions. From 2000 to 2017, Mr. Fradin oversaw, directed, and integrated the acquisition of over 60 companies at Honeywell, aggregating billions of dollars in deal value. Mr. Fradin's strategy and execution for ACS helped deliver more than $85 billion of value to Honeywell's shareholders. During his tenure at Honeywell, Mr. Fradin also served as Vice Chairman of Honeywell where he was responsible for acquisition strategy for all of Honeywell. After retiring from Honeywell, Mr. Fradin was named Chairman of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), or Resideo, a leading provider of home comfort and security solutions. At Resideo, Mr. Fradin recruited the Chief Executive Officer, senior management team, and Board of Directors as well as installed all public company board processes and procedures. In addition to Resideo, Mr. Fradin currently sits on the boards of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX), Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI), GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH), and several of The Carlyle Group's, or Carlyle, portfolio companies in his capacity as a Carlyle Operating Executive. 3 Table of Contents Brian Cook serves as our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Cook has over 20 years of experience within mergers and acquisitions, business development, and strategic planning across a wide range of industries. Mr. Cook began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC, where he was responsible for providing business and financial due diligence and transaction structuring services to financial sponsor and corporate clients on a global basis. While at PwC, Mr. Cook's transaction experience included Viacom's acquisition of CBS, Ingersoll-Rand's disposal of Ingersoll-Dresser Pump and Ford Motor Company's acquisition of the Volvo Car Corporation. Following his tenure at PwC, Mr. Cook served as the Vice President of Corporate Development and subsequently Global Head of M&A at Honeywell, in which he oversaw a global team of approximately 25 people. Over the course of his 17 years at Honeywell, Mr. Cook aided or led the execution of over 60 buy- and sell-side transactions, most of which were attributable to the ACS segment in which he partnered directly with Mr. Fradin. These transactions included the acquisitions of Novar plc, Norcross Safety Products and Intelligrated, among others. During 2018, Mr. Cook led the execution of the tax-free spinoffs of Honeywell's Home Automation (Resideo) and Turbochargers (Garrett Motion) businesses. Mr. Cook's transaction experience includes public and private transactions across a variety of end markets and product categories. Mitchell Jacobson serves as a member of our Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobson began his career in 1976 at MSC, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations ('MRO') products and services to industrial customers throughout North America. In 1995, Mr. Jacobson was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and served as President until 2003 and Chief Executive Officer until 2005. Mr. Jacobson became Chairman of the Board of MSC in 1998 and transitioned to Non-Executive Chairman in 2013, where he continues to serve today and remains active in ongoing growth initiatives. Mr. Jacobson has served as Director of Ambrosia Holdings, L.P. (the holding company of TriMark USA, the country's largest provider of equipment, supplies, and design services to the foodservices industry) since 2017 and previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) from 2007 to 2013. Mark Levy serves as a member of our Board of Directors. Mr. Levy has over 20 years of experience within the industrials sector. Mr. Levy has deep expertise in building businesses, developing customer relationships, and executing lean manufacturing. From 2000 to 2014, Mr. Levy served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Life Safety where he led the transformation of the business into a global leader in commercial fire alarm systems, gas detection, and industrial-grade personal protection equipment. During his tenure at Honeywell Life Safety, in which he worked very closely with Messrs. Fradin and Cook, Mr. Levy executed over 10 acquisitions, a crucial factor to the segment's growth. Mr. Levy currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Quexco, Inc, Eco-Bat Technologies, and Sciens Building Solutions. Mr. Levy also currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors at Potter Electric Signal Co. With respect to the above, past performance of our management team, Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates is not a guarantee of either (i) success with respect to a business combination that may be consummated or (ii) the ability to successfully identify and execute a transaction. You should not rely on the historical record of management or Juniper and its affiliates as indicative of future performance. Our management has limited experience in operating blank check companies or special purpose acquisition companies. For a list of our executive officers and entities for which a conflict of interest may or does exist between such officers and the company, please refer to 'Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance-Conflicts of Interest.' PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION Merger Agreement On December 21, 2020, we entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the 'BCA') by and among the Company, Janus Parent, Inc. ('Parent'), JIH Merger Sub, Inc. ('JIH Merger Sub'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 1, Inc. ('Blocker Merger Sub 1'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 2, Inc. ('Blocker Merger Sub 2'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 3, Inc. ('Blocker Merger Sub 3'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 4, Inc. ('Blocker Merger Sub 4'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 5, Inc. ('Blocker Merger Sub 5,' and, together with Blocker Merger Sub 1, Blocker Merger Sub 2, Blocker Merger Sub 3 and Blocker Merger Sub 4, the 'Blocker Merger Subs' and together with JIH, JIH Merger Sub, and Parent, the 'Parent Parties'), Clearlake Capital Partners IV (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. ('Blocker 1'), Clearlake Capital Partners IV (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. ('Blocker 2'), Clearlake Capital Partners V (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. ('Blocker 3'), Clearlake Capital Partners V (USTE) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. ('Blocker 4'), 4 Table of Contents Clearlake Capital Partners V (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. ('Blocker 5,' and, together with Blocker 1, Blocker 2, Blocker 3 and Blocker 4, the 'Blockers'), Janus Midco, LLC ('Midco'), Jupiter Management Holdings, LLC, Jupiter Intermediate Holdco, LLC, J.B.I., LLC, and Cascade GP, LLC, solely in its capacity as equityholder representative, which provides for, among other things, (a) JIH Merger Sub to be merged with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, (b) each of the Blocker Merger Subs to be merged with and into the corresponding Blocker with such Blocker being the surviving corporation in each such merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, (c) each other equityholder of Midco to contribute or sell, as applicable, all of its equity interests in Midco to Parent in exchange for cash and/or shares of common stock of Parent and (d) Parent to contribute all of the equity interests in Midco acquired pursuant to the foregoing transactions to the Company (the transactions contemplated by the foregoing clauses (a)-(d) together with the other transactions contemplated by the BCA, the 'Transactions') such that, as a result of the consummation of the Transactions, Midco will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Transactions As a result of the Transactions, Midco and its operating subsidiaries and the Company will become subsidiaries of Parent, with the former stockholders of the Company and the former equityholders of the Company becoming stockholders of Parent. Each Company stockholder's (other than Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC, the Company's sponsor ('Sponsor')) Company common stock and Company warrants will be automatically converted into an equivalent number of shares of Parent common stock and Parent warrants as a result of the Transactions. Sponsor's Company common stock and Company warrants will be automatically converted into (i) an equivalent number of shares of Parent common stock, 2,000,000 of which shall be subject to the terms of the Earnout Agreement (as described below) (the 'Earnout Shares') and (ii) Parent warrants representing 50% of the number of Company warrants owned by Sponsor prior to the closing of the Transactions. Consideration The aggregate consideration to be paid in the Transactions to the owners of the Blockers and the existing stockholders of the Company will consist of (i) based on Midco's current capitalization, assuming no redemptions, an estimated $540.00 million in cash, (ii) 94.60 million shares of Parent's common stock and (iii) warrants to acquire 5,075,000 shares of Parent common stock. The number of shares of the equity consideration will be based on a $10.00 per share value for Parent's common stock. The cash consideration will be funded from the cash held in the Company's trust account (after permitted redemptions) and the proceeds of the PIPE Investment (described below). Redemption Offer Pursuant to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and in accordance with the terms of the BCA, the Company will be providing its public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem, upon the closing of the Transactions, their shares of Company Class A common stock for cash equal to their pro rata share of the aggregate amount on deposit as of two (2) business days prior to the consummation of the Transactions in the Company's trust account (which holds the proceeds of the Company's initial public offering, less taxes payable). Representations, Warranties and Covenants Each of the parties to the BCA have made representations, warranties and covenants in the BCA that are customary for transactions of this nature. The representations and warranties will not survive the closing of the Transactions. Conditions to Consummation of the Transactions Consummation of the transactions contemplated by the BCA is subject to customary conditions of the respective parties, including, among others, that (i) the Transactions be approved by the Company's stockholders; (ii) there has been no material adverse effect (as defined in the BCA) with respect to the Parent Parties since the date of the BCA; (iii) the registration statement on Form S-4 of Parent containing the proxy statement/prospectus for the Company's special meeting of stockholders will have become effective; (iv) the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of the Parent will have been filed with the Delaware Secretary of State and the amended and restated 5 Table of Contents bylaws of the Parent will have been adopted by Parent; (v) satisfaction of certain representations and warranties of the Parent Parties, Blockers and the Company; (vi) the redemption of public shares by the Company's public stockholders shall not exceed 40% of all holders of the Company's public shares after giving effect to the redemption of public shares by the Company's public stockholders, the payment of the Company's transaction expenses, the payment of reimbursable transaction expenses (as defined in the BCA) and the payment of deferred underwriting fees; (vii) the Parent common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange; (viii) the PIPE Investment will have been consummated; (ix) all applicable waiting periods and any extensions thereof under applicable antitrust, competition or similar laws will have expired or been terminated; (x) the Company will have made all necessary and appropriate arrangements with the trustee to disburse all remaining funds in the trust account to the Company with no proceedings pending or threatened with respect to or against the trust account that would reasonably expect to have a material adverse effect on the Company or Parent's ability to perform their obligations under the BCA; and (xi) the individuals as set forth in the Investors Rights Agreement as of the closing will have been appointed to the Parent's board of directors at the closing. Termination The BCA may be terminated at any time prior to the consummation of the Transactions (whether before or after the required Company stockholder vote has been obtained) by mutual written consent of the Company and Midco and in certain other limited circumstances, including if the Transactions have not been consummated by August 31, 2021 (the 'outside date'). If the BCA is validly terminated, no party thereto will have any liability or any further obligation to any other party under the BCA. Additional Agreements to be Executed at Closing The BCA provides that, upon consummation of the Transactions, Parent will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement, Lock-Up Agreement and the Earnout Agreement (each, as defined below). Investor Rights Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement (the 'Investor Rights Agreement') with the Sponsor, and certain stockholders of the Company and certain former stockholders of Holdings with respect to the shares of Parent common stock that will be issued as partial consideration under the BCA. The Investor Rights Agreement will require Parent to, among other things, file a resale shelf registration statement on behalf of the stockholders promptly after the closing of the Transactions. The Investor Rights Agreement will also provide certain demand rights and piggyback rights to the stockholders, subject to underwriter cutbacks and issuer blackout periods. Parent will agree to pay certain fees and expenses relating to registrations under the Investor Rights Agreement. The Investor Rights Agreement will grant certain rights to nominate members of the board of Parent and a board observer right to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ('CCG') following the closing of the Transactions, subject to certain conditions set forth in the Investor Rights Agreement, until CCG no longer beneficially owns at least 5% of the total voting power of the then outstanding shares of Parent common stock. In addition, CCG will have the right to designate the replacement for any of its designees whose board service has terminated prior to the end of the director's term, regardless of CCG's beneficial ownership at such time. CCG will also receive certain customary negative consent rights. Lock-Up Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into a Lock-Up Agreement(the 'Lock-Up Agreement') with CCG, pursuant to which the parties to the Lock-Up Agreement will not be able to (i) transfer shares beneficially owned or otherwise held by them for a period of 180 days from the closing, subject to certain customary exceptions and (ii) transfer warrants beneficially owned or otherwise held by them for a period of 30 days from the closing. 6 Table of Contents Earnout Agreement At the closing, Parent and Sponsor will enter into an Earnout Agreement (the 'Earnout Agreement'), pursuant to which the Earnout Shares shall be subject to certain voting and transfer restrictions until such Earnout Shares vest in accordance with the terms of the Earnout Agreement. Pursuant to the Earnout Agreement, (i) 400,000 Earnout Shares vest and become unrestricted by the terms of the Earnout Agreement at such time as the volume weighted average price ('VWAP') of a share of Parent common stock exceeds $11.50 (the 'Minimum Price') for 10 trading days in any 20 consecutive trading day period, and (ii) 1,600,000 Earnout Shares vest at such time as the VWAP of a share of Parent common stock exceeds $12.50 (the 'Maximum Price') for 10 trading days in any 20 consecutive trading day period. If Parent undergoes a change of control transaction on or prior to the second anniversary of the closing, all of the Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to the consummation of such change of control. If Parent undergoes a change of control transaction (or enters into definitive agreements in respect of a change of control transaction) after the second anniversary but prior to the third anniversary of the closing, then (A) 400,000 Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to such change of control to the extent the per-share of Parent common stock payable to the holders thereof in such change of control exceeds the Minimum Price, and (B) 1,600,000 Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to such change of control to the extent the per-share of Parent common stock payable to the holders thereof in such change of control exceeds the Maximum Price. Warrant Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into a Warrant Agreement (the 'Warrant Agreement') principally to (i) reflect that the warrants issuable thereunder constitute warrants exercisable for common stock of the Parent warrants (rather than the common stock of the Company), (ii) remove provisions in the warrant agreement, dated November 13, 2019, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company that relate to the Company's pre-closing status as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses through a business combination (including delineations between public warrants, private placement warrants and working capital warrants, provisions related to the issuance of working capital warrants and provisions related to the Company's initial public offering) and (iii) to reflect any other agreements amongst the Parent and the Company with respect to the terms of the Parent warrants to be issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement. At the closing, Parent shall issue the Parent warrants that are required to be issued pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement. Amendments to the Insider Letter and Sponsor Registration and the Stockholders Rights Agreement At the closing, the Company, (i) the Sponsor and the other parties to the Sponsor Letter Agreement, dated November 7, 2019 (the 'Sponsor Letter Agreement'), will enter into an amendment, in a form mutually agreed in good faith between the Company, the Sponsor and Midco, pursuant to which (A) all references to 'Founder Shares' or 'Common Stock' (each as defined in the Sponsor Letter Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent common stock, (B) all references to 'Private Placement Warrants' (as defined in the Sponsor Letter Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent warrants and (C) the Parent will have third-party beneficiary rights to enforce certain rights and obligations of the Sponsor Letter Agreement, and (ii) the Company, the Sponsor and the other parties to the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement, dated November 13, 2019 (the 'Sponsor Registration and Stockholder Rights Agreement'), will enter into an amendment to the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement (the 'Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Amendment'), in a form mutually agreed in good faith between the Company, the Sponsor and Midco, pursuant to which (A) all references to 'Founder Shares' or 'Common Stock' (each as defined in the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent common stock, (B) all references to 'Private Placement Warrants' and 'Working Capital Warrants' (each as defined in the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent warrants, (C) references to the registration rights to which the Sponsor may be entitled pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement are appropriately updated for the transaction structure and (D) certain governance rights included in Article V are being removed and the governance rights included in the Form of Investor Rights Agreement will control. The BCA has been approved by the Company's board of directors, and the board has recommended that the Company's stockholders adopt the BCA and approve the Transactions. 7 Table of Contents The BCA contains representations, warranties and covenants that the respective parties made to each other as of the date of such agreement or other specific dates. The assertions embodied in those representations, warranties and covenants were made for purposes of the contract among the respective parties and are subject to important qualifications and limitations agreed to by the parties in connection with negotiating such agreement. The representations, warranties and covenants in the BCA are also in important part by the underlying disclosure schedules which are not filed publicly and which are subject to a contractual standard of materiality different from that generally applicable to stockholders and were used for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties rather than establishing matters as facts. The Company does not believe that these schedules contain information that is material to an investment decision. Investors are not third-party beneficiaries under the BCA and should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the parties thereto or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. This description of the BCA does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the terms and conditions of the BCA, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS We will seek to capitalize on the significant experience and network of Roger Fradin, our Chairman, and Brian Cook, our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director, as well as the other members of our Board of Directors in consummating an initial business combination. Our competitive strengths and factors that we believe will contribute to our ability to execute a transaction include the following: • Leading Operating Executives: Mr. Fradin has over 40 years of experience in operating industrial companies. Mr. Fradin served 17 years as a top executive at Honeywell, a Fortune 100 industrial technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions including aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry, and performance materials globally. Mr. Fradin has a highly successful track record of recruiting and building leadership teams, growing companies at above market rates, improving business operations, expanding margins, maximizing cash flow, and generating robust return on capital. Mr. Fradin was instrumental in co-creating the signature Honeywell Operating System, an integrated program built on Six Sigma principals to drive sustainable safety, quality, delivery, cost, and inventory improvement among Honeywell businesses. During Mr. Fradin's time at Honeywell, he expanded the business into new markets, drove global expansion, built first-rate leadership teams and executed strategic M&A to enhance shareholder value. We believe Mr. Fradin's notable expertise within the industrials sector will allow him and his team to evaluate and prioritize potential opportunities relevant to his background and execute an efficient and successful business combination. • Mr. Cook, through his time as Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Head of M&A at Honeywell, led acquisitions across many different industries within the broader industrial sector which include fire and security, gas detection, safety products, building and HVAC controls, building services, home automation, low voltage products and distribution, sensing and control products, data capture technologies, warehouse automation, supply chain software, process automation, automotive products, field instruments, and metering. Mr. Cook has extensive experience in acquiring private equity-owned businesses, family-owned and operated companies, and public companies. Mr. Cook maintains a vast global network of relationships with investment banks, private equity firms, professional advisors and senior industrial executives. During his time as Honeywell's Global Head of M&A, Mr. Cook oversaw the identification and development of the company-wide acquisition pipeline, including potential adjacent market opportunities in connection with the overall strategic planning process. While at Honeywell, Mr. Cook was highly instrumental in the evaluation and recommendation to proceed with new platform investments in the warehouse automation, smart meter, gas detection, personal protective equipment, and data capture segments. Mr. Cook was also highly instrumental in the reengineering of Honeywell's global acquisition processes during 2002. Through his roles at both PwC and Honeywell, Mr. Cook has extensive experience overseeing large due diligence teams, valuation of target companies, and the negotiation of definitive acquisition agreements. Mr. Cook's professional focus will be on Juniper and executing a successful transaction. 8 Table of Contents • Deep Deal Execution Experience: Messrs. Fradin and Cook are both highly experienced in mergers and acquisitions across a wide variety of industrial sectors. They have successfully identified, executed and integrated highly synergistic transactions within a variety of product categories including, but not limited to, fire and security, gas detection, safety products, building and HVAC controls, building services, home automation, low voltage products and distribution, sensing and control products, data capture technologies, warehouse automation, supply chain software, process automation, automotive products, field instrumentation and metering. During their tenure at Honeywell, Messrs. Fradin and Cook were responsible for consummating over 60 discrete acquisitions at attractive net multiples that contributed billions in revenue and represented over $20 billion of capital deployed. Messrs. Fradin and Cook were instrumental in the creation of several new verticals within Honeywell including Scanning & Mobility Technology, Life Safety/Gas Detection, and Warehouse Automation. Today, these are each leaders in their respective industries. • Highly Leverageable Network: We intend to source initial business combination opportunities through our management team's extensive network of industrial sector business owners, public and private company executives and board members, investment bankers, private equity and debt investors, high net worth families and their advisors, commercial bankers, attorneys, management consultants, accountants and other transaction intermediaries. We believe this approach, as well as Messrs. Fradin and Cook's recognized track record of completing acquisitions across a variety of categories within the broader industrials sector, will provide meaningful opportunities to drive value creation for our shareholders. Additionally, Mr. Fradin holds the highest level of security clearance approved by the U.S. government, which broadens the scope of potential acquisition targets, especially in regard to companies that perform government, defense, and/or classified work. • Our Board of Directors: Our directors have experience with acquisitions, divestitures and corporate strategy and implementation, as well as the public markets, which we believe will significantly benefit us as we evaluate potential initial business combination candidates as well as, to the extent they remain on our board of directors, following the completion of our initial business combination. BUSINESS COMBINATION CRITERIA Consistent with our strategy, we have identified the following general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses. Our comprehensive due diligence review will include, among other things, management and employee meetings, review of financial information, facility inspection, and an extensive review of all other material target company information. We intend to use these criteria as guidelines in evaluating potential acquisition opportunities, but an acquisition may be executed even if it does not meet our guidelines. • Focus on companies within the industrials sector such as those within aerospace and defense, automation, building products and construction, business services, capital goods, distribution, industrial services, industrial technology, packaging, safety and security, and supply chain/logistics, among others. We will seek businesses that are currently North American-centric with unrealized potential for global expansion. Additionally, we believe our management team's deep industry experience and vast network will allow us to identify undervalued assets where we can accelerate operational improvements, organic revenue growth, and potential acquisition opportunities to drive shareholder value. • Identify market leaders within their particular industries that also have distinguished technologies or proprietary processes that differentiate them from their competitors. Our management team has a track record of identifying market leading technologies across the industrials spectrum and an affinity for businesses with strong brands, mission-critical offerings, and often times an electronic or software foundation. • Seek opportunities with an attractive financial profile that can be enhanced with the targeted expertise of our management team. While this may include businesses with sound histories of growth and profitability, we may also target underperforming businesses that we believe will benefit from new ownership and the implementation of enhanced operating efficiencies. 9 Table of Contents • Seek 'channel-based' businesses with end-user connections (i.e., businesses that sell through a dealer/installer network of end-users). Our management team has deep experience with this go-to-market approach. • Target platforms that can be expanded through bolt-on M&A and/or through targeted capital deployment, such as those within fragmented markets. • Focus on businesses that offer a degree of market strength or competitive advantages through regulation, strong brands, channel access, and/or superior technology. • Seek target businesses that have a strong leadership team that may benefit from the additional industry expertise of our management team. These criteria are not intended to be exhaustive. Any evaluation relating to the merits of a particular initial business combination may be based, to the extent relevant, on these general guidelines as well as other considerations, factors and criteria that our management team may deem relevant. In the event that we decide to enter into our initial business combination with a target business that does not meet the above criteria and guidelines, we will disclose that the target business does not meet the above criteria in our stockholder communications related to our initial business combination, which would be in the form of proxy solicitation materials or tender offer documents that we would file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). OUR ACQUISITION PROCESS In evaluating a prospective target business, we expect to conduct a thorough due diligence review that will encompass, among other things, meetings with incumbent management and employees, document reviews, inspection of facilities, as well as a review of financial and other information that will be made available to us. We will also utilize our operational and capital allocation experience. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors, we, or a committee of independent directors, will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, or an independent accounting firm that our initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. Members of our management team will directly or indirectly own founder shares and/or private placement warrants and, accordingly, may have a conflict of interest in determining whether a particular target business is an appropriate business with which to effectuate our initial business combination. Further, each of our officers and directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a particular business combination if the retention or resignation of any such officers and directors was included by a target business as a condition to any agreement with respect to our initial business combination. Each of our officers and directors presently has, and any of them in the future may have additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present a business combination opportunity. Accordingly, if any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such opportunity to such entity. We do not believe, however, that the fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our officers or directors will materially affect our ability to complete our business combination. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation will provide that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. 10 Table of Contents Our executive officers are not required to commit any specified amount of time to our affairs, and, accordingly, will have conflicts of interest in allocating management time among various business activities, including in connection with Mr. Fradin's service as a director of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. However, Mr. Fradin and Mr. Cook have agreed not to participate in the formation of, or become an officer or director of, any other special purpose acquisition company with a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act, as amended, or the Exchange Act, until we have entered into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination or we have failed to complete our initial business combination within 24 months after the closing of our initial public offering, or November 13, 2021 (the 'Combination Period'). SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITIES SINCE INCEPTION On November 13, 2019, we consummated our initial public offering of 34,500,000 units ('Units'), including Units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional Units to cover over-allotments. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $345,000,000 (before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses). Simultaneously with the consummation of our initial public offering and the sale of the Units, we consummated the private placement of 10,150,000 warrants at a price of $1.00 per private placement warrant, issued to our sponsor, generating total proceeds of $10,150,000. Approximately an aggregate of $345 million of the net proceeds from the initial public offering (including the over-allotment) and certain of the proceeds of the private placements with our sponsor were deposited in a trust account established for the benefit of our public stockholders. Our Units began trading on November 8, 2019 on the NYSE under the symbol 'JIH.U'. Commencing on December 20, 2019, the securities comprising the Units began separate trading. The Units, common stock, and warrants are trading on the NYSE under the symbols 'JIH.U,' 'JIH' and 'JIH WS,' respectively. INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION Our initial business combination must occur with one or more target businesses that together have an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the trust account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the trust account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial business combination. If our board is not able to independently determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA or an independent accounting firm with respect to the satisfaction of such criteria. We anticipate structuring our initial business combination so that the post-transaction company in which our public stockholders own shares will own or acquire 100% of the equity interests or assets of the target business or businesses. We may, however, structure our initial business combination such that the post-transaction company owns or acquires less than 100% of such interests or assets of the target business in order to meet certain objectives of the target management team or stockholders or for other reasons. However, we will only complete such business combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act. Even if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target, our stockholders prior to the business combination may collectively own a minority interest in the post-transaction company, depending on valuations ascribed to the target and us in the business combination transaction. For example, we could pursue a transaction in which we issue a substantial number of new shares in exchange for all of the outstanding capital stock of a target. In this case, we would acquire a 100% controlling interest in the target. However, as a result of the issuance of a substantial number of new shares, our stockholders immediately prior to 11 Table of Contents our initial business combination could own less than a majority of our outstanding shares subsequent to our initial business combination. If less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business or businesses are owned or acquired by the post-transaction company, the portion of such business or businesses that is owned or acquired is what will be valued for purposes of the 80% of net assets test. If the business combination involves more than one target business, the 80% of net assets test will be based on the aggregate value of all of the target businesses and we will treat the target businesses together as the initial business combination for purposes of a tender offer or for seeking stockholder approval, as applicable. In addition, we have agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination without the prior consent of our sponsor. Roger Fradin, who controls both us and our sponsor, is also a member of the board of directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. Mr. Fradin's roles at both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. and as our Chairman led Mr. Fradin to enter into an agreement with an affiliate of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. pursuant to which Mr. Fradin has agreed, prior to the earlier of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. entering into a definitive agreement regarding its initial business combination or June 12, 2020 (the deadline by which GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. must enter into an initial business combination), not to pursue, and therefore will not permit our sponsor to consent to, our entry into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination with an entity that has an enterprise value of greater than $3 billion. OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM Members of our management team are not obligated to devote any specific number of hours to our matters but they intend to devote as much of their time as they deem necessary to our affairs until we have completed our initial business combination. The amount of time that any member of our management team will devote in any time period will vary based on whether a target business has been selected for our initial business combination and the current stage of the business combination process. We believe our management team's operating and transaction experience and network of relationships with investment banks, private equity firms, professional advisors and senior industrial executives will provide us with a substantial number of potential business combination targets. Over the course of their careers, the members of our management team have developed a broad network of contacts and corporate relationships around the world. This network has grown through the activities of our management team sourcing, acquiring and financing businesses, our management team's relationships with sellers, financing sources and target management teams. Our management team is also highly experienced in executing transactions under varying economic and financial market conditions. STATUS AS A PUBLIC COMPANY We believe our structure will make us an attractive business combination partner to target businesses. As an existing public company, we offer a target business an alternative to the traditional initial public offering through a merger or other business combination. In this situation, the owners of the target business would exchange their shares of stock in the target business for shares of our stock or for a combination of shares of our stock and cash, allowing us to tailor the consideration to the specific needs of the sellers. Although there are various costs and obligations associated with being a public company, we believe certain target businesses will find this method a more certain and cost effective method to becoming a public company than the typical initial public offering. In a typical initial public offering, there are additional expenses incurred in marketing, road show and public reporting efforts that may not be present to the same extent in connection with a business combination with us. Furthermore, once a proposed business combination is completed, the target business will have effectively become public, whereas an initial public offering is always subject to the underwriters' ability to complete the offering, as well as general market conditions, which could delay or prevent the offering from occurring or could have negative valuation consequences. Once public, we believe the target business would then have greater access to capital and an additional means of providing management incentives consistent with stockholders' interests. It can offer further benefits by augmenting a company's profile among potential new customers and vendors and aid in attracting talented employees. 12 Table of Contents We are an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'). As such, we are eligible to take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not 'emerging growth companies' including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the 'Sarbanes Oxley Act'), reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the prices of our securities may be more volatile. In addition, Section 107 of the JOBS Act also provides that an 'emerging growth company' can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act for complying with new or revised accounting standards. In other words, an 'emerging growth company' can delay the adoption of certain accounting standards until those standards would otherwise apply to private companies. We intend to take advantage of the benefits of this extended transition period. We will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of (1) the last day of the fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of the completion of our initial public offering, (b) in which we have total annual gross revenue of at least $1.07 billion, or (c) in which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of our Class A Common Stock that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of the prior fiscal year's second fiscal quarter, and (2) the date on which we have issued more than $1.0 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period. References herein to emerging growth company shall have the meaning associated with it in the JOBS Act. FINANCIAL POSITION With funds available for a business combination currently in the amount of $335,397,903, after payment of $12,075,000 of deferred underwriting commissions before fees and expenses associated with our initial business combination, we offer a target business a variety of options such as creating a liquidity event for its owners, providing access to the expertise of our management team, providing capital for the potential growth and expansion of its operations or strengthening its balance sheet by reducing its debt or leverage ratio. Because we are able to complete our business combination using our cash, debt or equity securities, or a combination of the foregoing, we have the flexibility to use the most efficient combination that will allow us to tailor the consideration to be paid to the target business to fit its needs and desires. However, we have not taken any steps to secure third party financing and there can be no assurance it will be available to us. Effecting our Initial Business Combination We are not presently engaged in, and we will not engage in, any operations for an indefinite period of time. We intend to effectuate our initial business combination using cash from the proceeds of our initial public offering and the private placement of the private placement warrants, our capital stock, debt or a combination of these as the consideration to be paid in our initial business combination. We may seek to complete our initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth, which would subject us to the numerous risks inherent in such companies and businesses. If our initial business combination is paid for using equity or debt securities, or not all of the funds released from the trust account are used for payment of the consideration in connection with our business combination or used for redemptions of purchases of our Class A Common Stock, we may apply the balance of the cash released to us from the trust account for general corporate purposes, including for maintenance or expansion of operations of the post-transaction company, the payment of principal or interest due on indebtedness incurred in completing our initial business combination, to fund the purchase of other companies or for working capital. We may seek to raise additional funds through a private offering of debt or equity securities in connection with the completion of our initial business combination, and we may effectuate our initial business combination using the proceeds of such offering rather than using the amounts held in the trust account. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, we would expect to complete such financing only simultaneously with the completion of our business combination. In the case of an initial business 13 Table of Contents combination funded with assets other than the trust account assets, our tender offer documents or proxy materials disclosing the business combination would disclose the terms of the financing and, only if required by law, we would seek stockholder approval of such financing. There are no prohibitions on our ability to raise funds privately or through loans in connection with our initial business combination. At this time, we are not a party to any arrangement or understanding with any third party with respect to raising any additional funds through the sale of securities or otherwise. SOURCES OF TARGET BUSINESSES We anticipate that target business candidates will be brought to our attention from various unaffiliated sources, including investment market participants, private equity groups, investment banking firms, consultants, accounting firms and large business enterprises. Target businesses may be brought to our attention by such unaffiliated sources as a result of being solicited by us through calls or mailings. These sources may also introduce us to target businesses in which they think we may be interested on an unsolicited basis, since many of these sources will have read the prospectus relating to our initial public offering and know what types of businesses we are targeting. Our officers and directors, as well as their affiliates, may also bring to our attention target business candidates that they become aware of through their business contacts as a result of formal or informal inquiries or discussions they may have, as well as attending trade shows or conventions. In addition, we expect to receive a number of proprietary deal flow opportunities that would not otherwise necessarily be available to us as a result of the business relationships of our officers and directors. While we do not presently anticipate engaging the services of professional firms or other individuals that specialize in business acquisitions on any formal basis, we may engage these firms or other individuals in the future, in which event we may pay a finder's fee, consulting fee or other compensation to be determined in an arm's length negotiation based on the terms of the transaction. We will engage a finder only to the extent our management determines that the use of a finder may bring opportunities to us that may not otherwise be available to us or if finders approach us on an unsolicited basis with a potential transaction that our management determines is in our best interest to pursue. Payment of finder's fees is customarily tied to completion of a transaction, in which case any such fee will be paid out of the funds held in the trust account. In no event, however, will our sponsor or any of our existing officers or directors, or any entity with which they are affiliated, be paid any finder's fee, consulting fee or other compensation prior to, or for any services they render in order to effectuate, the completion of our initial business combination (regardless of the type of transaction that it is). We have agreed to pay an affiliate of our sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support and to reimburse our sponsor for any out-of-pocket expenses related to identifying, investigating and completing an initial business combination. Some of our officers and directors may enter into employment or consulting agreements with the post-transaction company following our initial business combination. The presence or absence of any such fees or arrangements will not be used as a criterion in our selection process of an acquisition candidate. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a business combination target that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors or making the acquisition through a joint venture or other form of shared ownership with our sponsor, officers or directors. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with a business combination target that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors, we, or a committee of independent directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA or an independent accounting firm that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. We are not required to obtain such an opinion in any other context. As more fully discussed in 'Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance-Conflicts of Interest,' if any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that falls within the line of business of any entity to which he or she has pre-existing fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may be required to present such business combination opportunity to such entity prior to presenting such business combination opportunity to us. Our officers and directors currently have certain relevant fiduciary duties or contractual obligations that may take priority over their duties to us. 14 Table of Contents SELECTION OF A TARGET BUSINESS AND STRUCTURING OF OUR INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION Our initial business combination must occur with one or more target businesses that together have an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of our assets held in the trust account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the trust account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial business combination. The fair market value of the target or targets will be determined by our board of directors based upon one or more standards generally accepted by the financial community, such as discounted cash flow valuation or value of comparable businesses. If our board is not able to independently determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA, or from an independent accounting firm, with respect to the satisfaction of such criteria. We do not intend to purchase multiple businesses in unrelated industries in conjunction with our initial business combination. Subject to this requirement, our management will have virtually unrestricted flexibility in identifying and selecting one or more prospective target businesses, although we will not be permitted to effectuate our initial business combination with another blank check company or a similar company with nominal operations. In any case, we will only complete an initial business combination in which we own or acquire 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquire a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. If we own or acquire less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business or businesses, the portion of such business or businesses that are owned or acquired by the post-transaction company is what will be valued for purposes of the 80% of net assets test. To the extent we effect our business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in such company or business. Although our management will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we cannot assure you that we will properly ascertain or assess all significant risk factors. In evaluating a prospective target business, we expect to conduct a thorough due diligence review, which will encompass, among other things, meetings with incumbent management and employees, document reviews, interviews of customers and suppliers, inspection of facilities, as well as a review of financial and other information that will be made available to us. The time required to select and evaluate a target business and to structure and complete our initial business combination, and the costs associated with this process, are not currently ascertainable with any degree of certainty. Any costs incurred with respect to the identification and evaluation of a prospective target business with which our business combination is not ultimately completed will result in our incurring losses and will reduce the funds we can use to complete another business combination. In addition, we have agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination without the prior consent of our sponsor. Roger Fradin, who controls both us and our sponsor, is also a member of the board of directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. Mr. Fradin's roles at both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. and as our Chairman led Mr. Fradin to enter into an agreement with an affiliate of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. pursuant to which, Mr. Fradin has agreed, prior to the earlier of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. entering into a definitive agreement regarding its initial business combination or June 12, 2020 (the deadline by which GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. must enter into an initial business combination), not to pursue, and therefore will not permit our sponsor to consent to, our entry into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination with an entity that has an enterprise value of greater than $3 billion. 15 Table of Contents LACK OF BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION For an indefinite period of time after the completion of our initial business combination, the prospects for our success may depend entirely on the future performance of a single business. Unlike other entities that have the resources to complete business combinations with multiple entities in one or several industries, it is probable that we will not have the resources to diversify our operations and mitigate the risks of being in a single line of business. In addition, we intend to focus our search for an initial business combination in a single industry. By completing our business combination with only a single business, our lack of diversification may: • subject us to negative economic, competitive and regulatory developments, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact on the particular industry in which we operate after our initial business combination, and • cause us to depend on the marketing and sale of a single product or limited number of products or services. LIMITED ABILITY TO EVALUATE THE TARGET'S MANAGEMENT TEAM Although we intend to closely scrutinize the management of a prospective target business when evaluating the desirability of effecting our business combination with that business, our assessment of the target business' management may not prove to be correct. In addition, the future management may not have the necessary skills, qualifications or abilities to manage a public company. Furthermore, the future role of members of our management team, if any, in the target business cannot presently be stated with any certainty. While it is possible that one or more of our directors will remain associated in some capacity with us following our business combination, it is unlikely that any of them will devote their full efforts to our affairs subsequent to our business combination. Moreover, we cannot assure you that members of our management team will have significant experience or knowledge relating to the operations of the particular target business. We cannot assure you that any of our key personnel will remain in senior management or advisory positions with the combined company. The determination as to whether any of our key personnel will remain with the combined company will be made at the time of our initial business combination. Following a business combination, we may seek to recruit additional managers to supplement the incumbent management of the target business. We cannot assure you that we will have the ability to recruit additional managers, or that those additional managers will have the requisite skills, knowledge or experience necessary to enhance the incumbent management. STOCKHOLDERS MAY NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO APPROVE OUR INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION We may conduct redemptions without a stockholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC. However, we will seek stockholder approval if it is required by law or applicable stock exchange rule, or we may decide to seek stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons. Presented in the table below is a graphic explanation of the types of initial business combinations we may consider and whether stockholder approval is currently required under Delaware law for each such transaction. Type of Transaction Whether

Stockholder

Approval is

Required Purchase of assets No Purchase of stock of target not involving a merger with the company No Merger of target into a subsidiary of the company No Merger of the company with a target Yes 16 Table of Contents Under the NYSE's listing rules, stockholder approval would be required for our initial business combination if, for example: • we issue shares of Class A Common Stock that will either (a) be equal to or in excess of 20% of the number of shares of our Class A Common Stock then outstanding or (b) have voting power equal to or in excess of 20% of the voting power then outstanding; • any of our directors, officers or substantial stockholders (as defined by NYSE rules) has a 5% or greater interest (or such persons collectively have a 10% or greater interest), directly or indirectly, in the target business or assets to be acquired and if the number of shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued, or if the number of shares of Class A Common Stock into which the securities may be convertible or exercisable, exceeds either (a) 1% of the number of shares of Class A Common Stock or 1% of the voting power outstanding before the issuance in the case of any of our directors and officers or (b) 5% of the number of Class A Common Stock or 5% of the voting power outstanding before the issuance in the case of any substantial stockholders; or • the issuance or potential issuance of common stock will result in our undergoing a change of control. The decision as to whether we will seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination in those instances in which stockholder approval is not required by law or applicable stock exchange rules will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on business and legal reasons, which include a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: • the timing of the transaction, including in the event we determine stockholder approval would require additional time and there is either not enough time to seek stockholder approval or doing so would place • the company at a disadvantage in the transaction or result in other additional burdens on the company; • the expected cost of holding a stockholder vote; • the risk that the stockholders would fail to approve the proposed business combination; • other time and budget constraints of the company; and • additional legal complexities of a proposed business combination that would be time-consuming and burdensome to present to stockholders. PERMITTED PURCHASES OF OUR SECURITIES In the event we seek stockholder approval of our business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination. However, they have no current commitments, plans or intentions to engage in such transactions and have not formulated any terms or conditions for any such transactions. None of the funds in the trust account will be used to purchase shares in such transactions. They will be restricted from making any such purchases when they are in possession of any material non-public information not disclosed to the seller or if such purchases are prohibited by Regulation M under the Exchange Act. Such a purchase may include a contractual acknowledgement that such stockholder, although still the record holder of our shares is no longer the beneficial owner thereof and therefore agrees not to exercise its redemption rights. We have adopted an insider trading policy which requires insiders to refrain from purchasing shares during certain blackout periods and when they are in possession of any material non-public information and to clear all trades with our legal counsel prior to execution. We cannot currently determine whether our insiders will make such purchases pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, as such purchases will be dependent upon several factors, including but not limited to, the timing and size of such purchases. Depending on such circumstances, our insiders may either make such purchases pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan or determine that such a plan is not necessary. 17 Table of Contents In the event that our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions from public stockholders who have already elected to exercise their redemption rights, such selling stockholders would be required to revoke their prior elections to redeem their shares. We do not currently anticipate that such purchases, if any, would constitute a tender offer subject to the tender offer rules under the Exchange Act or a going-private transaction subject to the going-private rules under the Exchange Act; however, if the purchasers determine at the time of any such purchases that the purchases are subject to such rules, the purchasers will comply with such rules. The purpose of such purchases would be to (i) vote such shares in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining stockholder approval of the business combination or (ii) to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. This may result in the completion of our business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public 'float' of our common stock may be reduced and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, which may make it difficult to maintain or obtain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. Our sponsor, officers, directors and/or their affiliates anticipate that they may identify the stockholders with whom our sponsor, officers, directors or their affiliates may pursue privately negotiated purchases by either the stockholders contacting us directly or by our receipt of redemption requests submitted by stockholders following our mailing of proxy materials in connection with our initial business combination. To the extent that our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates enter into a private purchase, they would identify and contact only potential selling stockholders who have expressed their election to redeem their shares for a pro rata share of the trust account or vote against the business combination. Our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates will only purchase shares if such purchases comply with Regulation M under the Exchange Act and the other federal securities laws. Any purchases by our sponsor, officers, directors and/or their affiliates who are affiliated purchasers under Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act will only be made to the extent such purchases are able to be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18, which is a safe harbor from liability for manipulation under Section 9(a)(2) and Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. Rule 10b-18 has certain technical requirements that must be complied with in order for the safe harbor to be available to the purchaser. Our sponsor, officers, directors and/or their affiliates will not make purchases of common stock if the purchases would violate Section 9(a)(2) or Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. REDEMPTION RIGHTS FOR PUBLIC STOCKHOLDERS UPON COMPLETION OF OUR INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION We will provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their shares of Class A Common Stock upon the completion of our initial business combination at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial business combination including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes, divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, subject to the limitations described herein. The amount in the trust account is initially anticipated to be approximately $10.00 per public share. The per-share amount we will distribute to investors who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions we will pay to the underwriter. The redemption rights includes the requirement that a beneficial holder must identify itself in order to validly redeem its shares. Our sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and any public shares held by them in connection with the completion of our business combination. Manner of Conducting Redemptions We will provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their shares of Class A Common Stock upon the completion of our initial business combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the business combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to 18 Table of Contents whether we will seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would require us to seek stockholder approval under the law or stock exchange listing requirement. Asset acquisitions and stock purchases would not typically require stockholder approval while direct mergers with our company where we do not survive and any transactions where we issue more than 20% of our outstanding common stock or seek to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation would require stockholder approval. If we structure a business combination transaction with a target company in a manner that requires stockholder approval, we will not have discretion as to whether to seek a stockholder vote to approve the proposed business combination. We intend to conduct redemptions without a stockholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC unless stockholder approval is required by law or stock exchange listing requirements or we choose to seek stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons. If a stockholder vote is not required and we do not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation: • conduct the redemptions pursuant to Rule 13e-4 and Regulation 14E of the Exchange Act, which regulate issuer tender offers, and • file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing our initial business combination which contain substantially the same financial and other information about the initial business combination and the redemption rights as is required under Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies. Upon the public announcement of our business combination, we or our sponsor will terminate any plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 to purchase shares of our Class A Common Stock in the open market if we elect to redeem our public shares through a tender offer, to comply with Rule 14e-5 under the Exchange Act. In the event we conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, our offer to redeem will remain open for at least 20 business days, in accordance with Rule 14e-1(a) under the Exchange Act, and we will not be permitted to complete our initial business combination until the expiration of the tender offer period. In addition, the tender offer will be conditioned on public stockholders not tendering more than a specified number of public shares which are not purchased by our sponsor, which number will be based on the requirement that we may not redeem public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's 'penny stock' rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. If public stockholders tender more shares than we have offered to purchase, we will withdraw the tender offer and not complete the initial business combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law or stock exchange listing requirement, or we decide to obtain stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation: • conduct the redemptions in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies, and not pursuant to the tender offer rules, and • file proxy materials with the SEC. In the event that we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, we will distribute proxy materials and, in connection therewith, provide our public stockholders with the redemption rights described above upon completion of the initial business combination. 19 Table of Contents If we seek stockholder approval, we will complete our initial business combination only if a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock voted are voted in favor of the business combination. A quorum for such meeting will consist of the holders present in person or by proxy of shares of outstanding capital stock of the company representing a majority of the voting power of all outstanding shares of capital stock of the company entitled to vote at such meeting. Our initial stockholders will count toward this quorum and have agreed to vote their founder shares and any public shares purchased during or after our initial public offering in favor of our initial business combination. For purposes of seeking approval of the majority of our outstanding shares of common stock voted, non-votes will have no effect on the approval of our initial business combination once a quorum is obtained. As a result, in addition to our initial stockholders' founder shares, we would need 12,937,500, or 37.5%, of the 34,500,000 public shares outstanding to be voted in favor of a transaction (assuming all outstanding shares are voted) in order to have our initial business combination approved. We intend to give approximately 30 days (but not less than 10 days nor more than 60 days) prior written notice of any such meeting, if required, at which a vote shall be taken to approve our initial business combination. These quorum and voting thresholds, and the voting agreements of our initial stockholders, may make it more likely that we will consummate our initial business combination. Each public stockholder may elect to redeem its public shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's 'penny stock' rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. For example, the proposed business combination may require: (i) cash consideration to be paid to the target or its owners, (ii) cash to be transferred to the target for working capital or other general corporate purposes or (iii) the retention of cash to satisfy other conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed business combination. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all shares of Class A Common Stock that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, and all shares of Class A Common Stock submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof. Limitation on Redemption Upon Completion of Our Initial Business Combination If We Seek Stockholder Approval Notwithstanding the foregoing, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in our initial public offering, which we refer to as the 'Excess Shares.' We believe this restriction will discourage stockholders from accumulating large blocks of shares, and subsequent attempts by such holders to use their ability to exercise their redemption rights against a proposed business combination as a means to force us or our management to purchase their shares at a significant premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. Absent this provision, a public stockholder holding more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in our initial public offering could threaten to exercise its redemption rights if such holder's shares are not purchased by us or our management at a premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. By limiting our stockholders' ability to redeem no more than 10% of the shares sold in our initial public offering, we believe we will limit the ability of a small group of stockholders to unreasonably attempt to block our ability to complete our business combination, particularly in connection with a business combination with a target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. However, we would not be restricting our stockholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our business combination. Tendering Stock Certificates in Connection with a Tender Offer or Redemption Rights We may require our public stockholders seeking to exercise their redemption rights, whether they are record holders or hold their shares in 'street name,' to either tender their certificates to our transfer agent prior to the date set forth in the tender offer documents or proxy materials mailed to such holders, or up to two business days prior to the vote on the proposal to approve the business combination in the event we distribute proxy materials, or to deliver their shares to the transfer agent electronically using Depository Trust Company's DWAC 20 Table of Contents (Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) System, at the holder's option. The proxy solicitation or tender offer materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will indicate the applicable delivery requirements, which will include the requirement that a beneficial holder must identify itself in order to validly redeem its shares. Accordingly, a public stockholder would have from the time we send out our tender offer materials until the close of the tender offer period, or up to two days prior to the vote on the business combination if we distribute proxy materials, as applicable, to tender its shares if it wishes to seek to exercise its redemption rights. Given the relatively short exercise period, it is advisable for stockholders to use electronic delivery of their public shares. There is a nominal cost associated with the above-referenced tendering process and the act of certificating the shares or delivering them through the DWAC System. The transfer agent will typically charge the tendering broker $80.00 and it would be up to the broker whether or not to pass this cost on to the redeeming holder. However, this fee would be incurred regardless of whether or not we require holders seeking to exercise redemption rights to tender their shares. The need to deliver shares is a requirement of exercising redemption rights regardless of the timing of when such delivery must be effectuated. The foregoing is different from the procedures used by many blank check companies. In order to perfect redemption rights in connection with their business combinations, many blank check companies would distribute proxy materials for the stockholders' vote on an initial business combination, and a holder could simply vote against a proposed business combination and check a box on the proxy card indicating such holder was seeking to exercise his or her redemption rights. After the business combination was approved, the company would contact such stockholder to arrange for him or her to deliver his or her certificate to verify ownership. As a result, the stockholder then had an 'option window' after the completion of the business combination during which he or she could monitor the price of the company's stock in the market. If the price rose above the redemption price, he or she could sell his or her shares in the open market before actually delivering his or her shares to the company for cancellation. As a result, the redemption rights, to which stockholders were aware they needed to commit before the stockholder meeting, would become 'option' rights surviving past the completion of the business combination until the redeeming holder delivered its certificate. The requirement for physical or electronic delivery prior to the meeting ensures that a redeeming holder's election to redeem is irrevocable once the business combination is approved. Any request to redeem such shares, once made, may be withdrawn at any time up to the date set forth in the tender offer materials or the date of the stockholder meeting set forth in our proxy materials, as applicable. Furthermore, if a holder of a public share delivered its certificate in connection with an election of redemption rights and subsequently decides prior to the applicable date not to elect to exercise such rights, such holder may simply request that the transfer agent return the certificate (physically or electronically). It is anticipated that the funds to be distributed to holders of our public shares electing to redeem their shares will be distributed promptly after the completion of our business combination. If our initial business combination is not approved or completed for any reason, then our public stockholders who elected to exercise their redemption rights would not be entitled to redeem their shares for the applicable pro rata share of the trust account. In such case, we will promptly return any certificates delivered by public holders who elected to redeem their shares. If our initial proposed business combination is not completed, we may continue to try to complete a business combination with a different target within the Combination Period. Redemption of Public Shares and Liquidation if no Initial Business Combination Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed that if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably 21 Table of Contents possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to our warrants, which will expire worthless if we fail to complete our business combination within the Combination Period. Our sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have waived their rights to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to any founder shares held by them if we fail to complete our initial business combination with the Combination Period. However, if our initial stockholders acquire public shares after our initial public offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to such public shares if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed, pursuant to a written agreement with us, that they will not propose any amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of our obligation to provide holders of our Class A Common Stock the right to have their shares redeemed or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or with respect to any other provisions relating to the rights of holders of our Class A Common Stock, unless we provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares of Class A Common Stock upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes divided by the number of then outstanding public shares. However, we may not redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's 'penny stock' rules). We expect that all costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, as well as payments to any creditors, will be funded from amounts remaining out of the approximately $1.8 million of proceeds held outside the trust account (as of December 31, 2020), although we cannot assure you that there will be sufficient funds for such purpose. However, if those funds are not sufficient to cover the costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, to the extent that there is any interest accrued in the trust account not required to pay our franchise and income taxes on interest income earned on the trust account balance, we may request the trustee to release to us an additional amount of up to $100,000 of such accrued interest to pay those costs and expenses. The amount of interest available to us from the trust account may be less than $1,000,000 as a result of the current interest rate environment. If we were to expend all of the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, other than the proceeds deposited in the trust account, and without taking into account interest, if any, earned on the trust account, the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders upon our dissolution would be approximately $10.00. The proceeds deposited in the trust account could, however, become subject to the claims of our creditors which would have higher priority than the claims of our public stockholders. We cannot assure you that the actual per-share redemption amount received by stockholders will not be substantially less than $10.00. Under Section 281(b) of the General Corporation Law of Delaware, as amended (the 'DGCL'), our plan of dissolution must provide for all claims against us to be paid in full or make provision for payments to be made in full, as applicable, if there are sufficient assets. These claims must be paid or provided for before we make any distribution of our remaining assets to our stockholders. While we intend to pay such amounts, if any, we cannot assure you that we will have funds sufficient to pay or provide for all creditors' claims. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public stockholders, there is no guarantee that they will execute such agreements or even if they execute such agreements that they would be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account including but not limited to fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain an advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it 22 Table of Contents and will only enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver if management believes that such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third party consultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where management is unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest that may be withdrawn to pay our tax obligations, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations. Therefore, we cannot assure you that our sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the trust account, the funds available for our initial business combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, we may not be able to complete our initial business combination, and you would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of your public shares. None of our officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay our tax obligations, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its indemnification obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so if, for example, the cost of such legal action is deemed by the independent directors to be too high relative to the amount recoverable or if the independent directors determine that a favorable outcome is not likely. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations and we cannot assure you that our sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that due to claims of creditors the actual value of the per-share redemption price will not be less than $10.00 per public share. We will seek to reduce the possibility that our sponsor will have to indemnify the trust account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the trust account. Our sponsor will also not be liable as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriter of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. We will have access to up to approximately $1.8 million of proceeds held outside the trust account (as of December 31, 2020) with which to pay any such potential claims (including costs and expenses incurred in connection with our liquidation, currently estimated to be no more than approximately $100,000). In the event that we liquidate and it is subsequently determined that the reserve for claims and liabilities is insufficient, stockholders who received funds from our trust account could be liable for claims made by creditors. 23 Table of Contents Under the DGCL, stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against a corporation to the extent of distributions received by them in a dissolution. The pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our business combination within the Combination Period may be considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law. If the corporation complies with certain procedures set forth in Section 280 of the DGCL intended to ensure that it makes reasonable provision for all claims against it, including a 60-day notice period during which any third-party claims can be brought against the corporation, a 90-day period during which the corporation may reject any claims brought, and an additional 150-day waiting period before any liquidating distributions are made to stockholders, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. Furthermore, if the pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our business combination within the Combination Period, is not considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law and such redemption distribution is deemed to be unlawful, then pursuant to Section 174 of the DGCL, the statute of limitations for claims of creditors could then be six years after the unlawful redemption distribution, instead of three years, as in the case of a liquidating distribution. If we are unable to complete our business combination within the Combination Period, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law; and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Accordingly, it is our intention to redeem our public shares as soon as reasonably possible following the end of the Combination Period and, therefore, we do not intend to comply with those procedures. As such, our stockholders could potentially be liable for any claims to the extent of distributions received by them (but no more) and any liability of our stockholders may extend well beyond the third anniversary of such date. Because we will not be complying with Section 280, Section 281(b) of the DGCL requires us to adopt a plan, based on facts known to us at such time that will provide for our payment of all existing and pending claims or claims that may be potentially brought against us within the subsequent 10 years. However, because we are a blank check company, rather than an operating company, and our operations will be limited to searching for prospective target businesses to acquire, the only likely claims to arise would be from our vendors (such as lawyers, investment bankers, etc.) or prospective target businesses. As described above, pursuant to the obligation contained in our underwriting agreement, we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account. As a result of this obligation, the claims that could be made against us are significantly limited and the likelihood that any claim that would result in any liability extending to the trust account is remote. Further, our sponsor may be liable only to the extent necessary to ensure that the amounts in the trust account are not reduced below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest withdrawn to pay our franchise and income taxes and will not be liable as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriter of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. If we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable bankruptcy law, and may be included in our bankruptcy estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our stockholders. To the extent any bankruptcy claims deplete the trust account, we cannot assure you we will be able to return $10.00 per share to our public stockholders. Additionally, if we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by stockholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or bankruptcy laws as either a 'preferential transfer' or a 'fraudulent conveyance.' 24 Table of Contents As a result, a bankruptcy court could seek to recover all amounts received by our stockholders. Furthermore, our board may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or may have acted in bad faith, and thereby exposing itself and our company to claims of punitive damages, by paying public stockholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. We cannot assure you that claims will not be brought against us for these reasons. Our public stockholders will be entitled to receive funds from the trust account only in the event of the redemption of our public shares if we do not complete our business combination within the Combination Period or if they redeem their respective shares for cash upon the completion of the initial business combination. In no other circumstances will a stockholder have any right or interest of any kind to or in the trust account. In the event we seek stockholder approval in connection with our initial business combination, a stockholder's voting in connection with the business combination alone will not result in a stockholder's redeeming its shares to us for an applicable pro rata share of the trust account. Such stockholder must have also exercised its redemption rights described above. COMPETITION In identifying, evaluating and selecting a target business for our business combination, we have encountered, and may continue to encounter, intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including other blank check companies, private equity groups and leveraged buyout funds, and operating businesses seeking strategic acquisitions. Many of these entities are well established and have extensive experience identifying and effecting business combinations directly or through affiliates. Moreover, many of these competitors possess greater financial, technical, human and other resources than we do. Our ability to acquire larger target businesses will be limited by our available financial resources. This inherent limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of a target business. Furthermore, our obligation to pay cash in connection with our public stockholders who exercise their redemption rights may reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination and our outstanding warrants, and the future dilution they potentially represent, may not be viewed favorably by certain target businesses. Either of these factors may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating an initial business combination. EMPLOYEES We currently have two officers. Members of our management team are not obligated to devote any specific number of hours to our matters but they intend to devote as much of their time as they deem necessary to our affairs until we have completed our initial business combination. The amount of time that any such person will devote in any time period will vary based on whether a target business has been selected for our initial business combination and the current stage of the business combination process. PERIODIC REPORTING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION Our Units, Class A Common Stock and warrants are registered under the Exchange Act and we have reporting obligations, including the requirement that we file annual, quarterly and current reports with the SEC. In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, our annual reports contain financial statements audited and reported on by our independent registered public accounting firm. We will provide stockholders with audited financial statements of the prospective target business as part of the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials sent to stockholders to assist them in assessing the target business. In all likelihood, these financial statements will need to be prepared in accordance with GAAP or IFRS, depending on the circumstances and the historical financial statements may be required to be audited in accordance with the PCAOB. We cannot assure you that any particular target business identified by us as a potential acquisition candidate will have financial statements prepared in accordance with such requirements or that the potential target business will be able to prepare its financial statements in accordance with such requirements. To the extent that this requirement cannot be met, we may not be able to acquire the proposed target business. While this may limit the pool of potential acquisition candidates, we do not believe that this limitation will be material. 25 Table of Contents We will be required to evaluate our internal controls over financial reporting procedures for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer and no longer qualify as an emerging growth company, will we be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements on our internal control over financial reporting. The fact that we are a blank check company makes compliance with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act particularly burdensome on us as compared to other public companies because a target business with which we seek to complete our initial business combination may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of their internal controls over financial reporting. The development of the internal controls of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. 26 Table of Contents ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS An investment in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should consider carefully all of the risks described below, together with the other information contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and the prospectus associated with our initial public offering, before making a decision to invest in our securities. If any of the following events occur, our business, financial condition and operating results may be materially adversely affected. In that event, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. Risks Related to our Search for, Consummation of, or Inability to Consummate, a Business Combination and Post-Business Combination Risks We are a recently formed company with no operating history and no revenues, and you have no basis on which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective. We are a recently formed company with no operating results. Because we lack an operating history, you have no basis upon which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective of completing our initial business combination with one or more target businesses. We may be unable to complete our business combination. If we fail to complete our business combination, we will never generate any operating revenues. Past performance by our management team is not indicative of future performance of an investment in us. Information regarding performance by, or businesses associated with, our management team is presented for informational purposes only. Any past experience and performance of our management team is not a guarantee either: (1) that we will be able to successfully identify a suitable candidate for our initial business combination; or (2) of any results with respect to any initial business combination we may consummate. You should not rely on the historical record of the performance of our management team as being indicative of the future performance of an investment in us or the returns we will, or are likely to, generate going forward. Our public stockholders may not be afforded an opportunity to vote on our proposed business combination, which means we may complete our initial business combination even if a majority of our public stockholders do not support such a combination. We may not hold a stockholder vote to approve our initial business combination unless the business combination would require stockholder approval under applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements or if we decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons. Except as required by law or the stock exchange listing requirements, the decision as to whether we will seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination or will allow stockholders to sell their shares to us in a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors, such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would otherwise require us to seek stockholder approval. Accordingly, we may complete our initial business combination even if holders of a majority of our public shares do not approve of the business combination we complete. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, after approval of our board, our initial stockholders have agreed to vote in favor of such initial business combination, regardless of how our public stockholders vote. Unlike many other blank check companies in which the initial stockholders agree to vote their founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the public stockholders in connection with an initial business combination, after approval of our board, our initial stockholders have agreed to vote their founder shares, as well as any public shares purchased during or after our initial public offering, in favor of our initial business combination. As a result, in addition to our initial stockholders' founder shares, we would need 12,937,500, or 37.5%, of the 34,500,000 public shares outstanding to be voted in favor of a transaction (assuming all outstanding shares are voted) in order to have our initial business combination approved. Our initial stockholders own shares representing 20% of our outstanding shares of common stock. Accordingly, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, after approval of our board, it is more likely that the necessary stockholder approval will be received than would be the case if our initial stockholders agreed to vote their founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by our public stockholders. 27 Table of Contents Your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination will be limited to the exercise of your right to redeem your shares from us for cash, unless we seek stockholder approval of the business combination. At the time of your investment in us, you were not be provided with an opportunity to evaluate the specific merits or risks of one or more target businesses. Since our board of directors may complete a business combination without seeking stockholder approval, public stockholders may not have the right or opportunity to vote on the business combination, unless we seek such stockholder vote. Accordingly, if we do not seek stockholder approval, your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination may be limited to exercising your redemption rights within the period of time (which will be at least 20 business days) set forth in our tender offer documents mailed to our public stockholders in which we describe our initial business combination. The ability of our public stockholders to redeem their shares for cash may make our financial condition unattractive to potential business combination targets, which may make it difficult for us to enter into a business combination with a target. We may seek to enter into a business combination transaction agreement with a prospective target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. If too many public stockholders exercise their redemption rights, we would not be able to meet such closing condition and, as a result, would not be able to proceed with the business combination. Furthermore, in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's 'penny stock' rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. Consequently, if accepting all properly submitted redemption requests would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination or such greater amount necessary to satisfy a closing condition as described above, we would not proceed with such redemption and the related business combination and may instead search for an alternate business combination. Prospective targets will be aware of these risks and, thus, may be reluctant to enter into a business combination transaction with us. The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares may not allow us to complete the most desirable business combination or optimize our capital structure. At the time we enter into an agreement for our initial business combination, we will not know how many stockholders may exercise their redemption rights, and therefore will need to structure the transaction based on our expectations as to the number of shares that will be submitted for redemption. If our business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, we will need to reserve a portion of the cash in the trust account to meet such requirements, or arrange for third party financing. In addition, if a larger number of shares are submitted for redemption than we initially expected, we may need to restructure the transaction to reserve a greater portion of the cash in the trust account or arrange for third party financing. Raising additional third party financing may involve dilutive equity issuances or the incurrence of indebtedness at higher than desirable levels. The above considerations may limit our ability to complete the most desirable business combination available to us or optimize our capital structure. The amount of the deferred underwriting commissions payable to the underwriter will not be adjusted for any shares that are redeemed in connection with a business combination. The per-share amount we will distribute to stockholders who properly exercise their redemption rights will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commission and after such redemptions, the per-share value of shares held by non-redeeming stockholders will reflect our obligation to pay the deferred underwriting commissions. The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares could increase the probability that our initial business combination would not be consummated and that you would have to wait for liquidation in order to redeem your stock. If our business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, the probability that our initial business combination would not be consummated is increased. If our initial business combination is unsuccessful, 28 Table of Contents you would not receive your pro rata portion of the trust account until we liquidate the trust account. If you are in need of immediate liquidity, you could attempt to sell your stock in the open market; however, at such time our stock may trade at a discount to the pro rata amount per share in the trust account. In either situation, you may suffer a material loss on your investment or lose the benefit of funds expected in connection with our redemption until we liquidate or you are able to sell your stock in the open market. The requirement that we complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame may give potential target businesses leverage over us in negotiating a business combination and may decrease our ability to conduct due diligence on potential business combination targets as we approach our dissolution deadline, which could undermine our ability to complete our business combination on terms that would produce value for our stockholders. Any potential target business with which we enter into negotiations concerning a business combination will be aware that we must complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. Consequently, such target business may obtain leverage over us in negotiating a business combination, knowing that if we do not complete our initial business combination with that particular target business, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination with any target business. This risk will increase as we get closer to the timeframe described above. In addition, we may have limited time to conduct due diligence and may enter into our initial business combination on terms that we would have rejected upon a more comprehensive investigation. We may not be able to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame, in which case we would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and we would redeem our public shares and liquidate, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed that we must complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. We may not be able to find a suitable target business and complete our initial business combination within such time period. If we have not completed our initial business combination within such time period, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. In such case, our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share on the redemption of their shares. See '- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors below. If we are unable to complete an initial business combination within the Combination Period, we may seek an amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the period of time we have to complete an initial business combination. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation will require that such an amendment be approved by holders of 65% of our outstanding common stock. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors and their affiliates may elect to purchase shares from public stockholders, which may influence a vote on a proposed business combination and reduce the public 'float' of our Class A Common Stock. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination, although they are under no obligation to do so. Such a 29 Table of Contents purchase may include a contractual acknowledgement that such stockholder, although still the record holder of our shares is no longer the beneficial owner thereof and therefore agrees not to exercise its redemption rights. In the event that our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions from public stockholders who have already elected to exercise their redemption rights, such selling stockholders would be required to revoke their prior elections to redeem their shares. The purpose of such purchases could be to vote such shares in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining stockholder approval of the business combination, or to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. This may result in the completion of our business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public 'float' of our Class A Common Stock and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, possibly making it difficult to obtain or maintain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. If a stockholder fails to receive notice of our offer to redeem our public shares in connection with our business combination, or fails to comply with the procedures for tendering its shares, such shares may not be redeemed. We will comply with the tender offer rules or proxy rules, as applicable, when conducting redemptions in connection with our business combination. Despite our compliance with these rules, if a stockholder fails to receive our tender offer or proxy materials, as applicable, such stockholder may not become aware of the opportunity to redeem its shares. In addition, the proxy solicitation or tender offer materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will indicate the applicable delivery requirements, which will include the requirement that a beneficial holder must identify itself in order to validly tender or redeem its shares. For example, we may require our public stockholders seeking to exercise their redemption rights, whether they are record holders or hold their shares in 'street name,' to either tender their certificates to our transfer agent prior to the date set forth in the tender offer documents or proxy materials mailed to such holders, or up to two business days prior to the vote on the proposal to approve the business combination in the event we distribute proxy materials, or to deliver their shares to the transfer agent electronically. In the event that a stockholder fails to comply with these or any other procedures, its shares may not be redeemed. You will not have any rights or interests in funds from the trust account, except under certain limited circumstances. To liquidate your investment, therefore, you may be forced to sell your public shares or warrants, potentially at a loss. Our public stockholders are entitled to receive funds from the trust account only upon the earliest to occur of: (i) our completion of an initial business combination, (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly tendered in connection with a stockholder vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (a) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to provide holders of our Class A Common Stock the right to have their shares redeemed or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period, or (b) with respect to any other provisions relating to rights of holders of our Class A Common Stock, and (iii) the redemption of our public shares if we are unable to complete an initial business combination within the Combination Period, subject to applicable law and as further described herein. In addition, if we are unable to complete an initial business combination within the Combination Period for any reason, compliance with Delaware law may require that we submit a plan of dissolution to our then-existing stockholders for approval prior to the distribution of the proceeds held in our trust account. In that case, public stockholders may be forced to wait beyond the Combination Period before they receive funds from our trust account. In no other circumstances will a public stockholder have any right or interest of any kind in the trust account. Accordingly, to liquidate your investment, you may be forced to sell your public shares or warrants, potentially at a loss. 30 Table of Contents NYSE may delist our securities from trading on its exchange, which could limit investors' ability to make transactions in our securities and subject us to additional trading restrictions. Our securities are currently listed on the NYSE. However, we cannot assure you that our securities will continue to be listed on the NYSE in the future or prior to our initial business combination. In order to continue listing our securities on the NYSE prior to our initial business combination, we must maintain certain financial, distribution and stock price levels. Additionally, in connection with our initial business combination, we will be required to demonstrate compliance with the NYSE's initial listing requirements, which are more rigorous than the NYSE's continued listing requirements, in order to continue to maintain the listing of our securities on the NYSE. For instance, our stock price would generally be required to be at least $4.00 per share and we must have 400 round lot holders upon the consummation of our initial business combination. We may not be able to meet those initial listing requirements at that time. If the NYSE delists our securities from trading on its exchange and we are not able to list our securities on another national securities exchange, we expect our securities could be quoted on an over-the-counter market. If this were to occur, we could face significant material adverse consequences, including: • a limited availability of market quotations for our securities; • reduced liquidity for our securities; • a determination that our Class A Common Stock is a 'penny stock' which will require brokers trading in our Class A Common Stock to adhere to more stringent rules and possibly result in a reduced level of trading activity in the secondary trading market for our securities; • a limited amount of news and analyst coverage; and • a decreased ability to issue additional securities or obtain additional financing in the future. The National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996, which is a federal statute, prevents or preempts the states from regulating the sale of certain securities, which are referred to as 'covered securities.' Because our Units, Class A Common Stock and warrants are currently listed on the NYSE, our Units, Class A Common Stock and warrants are covered securities. Although the states are preempted from regulating the sale of covered securities, the federal statute does allow the states to investigate companies if there is a suspicion of fraud, and, if there is a finding of fraudulent activity, then the states can regulate or bar the sale of covered securities in a particular case. While we are not aware of a state having used these powers to prohibit or restrict the sale of securities issued by blank check companies, other than the State of Idaho, certain state securities regulators view blank check companies unfavorably and might use these powers, or threaten to use these powers, to hinder the sale of securities of blank check companies in their states. Further, if we were no longer listed on the NYSE, our securities would not be covered securities and we would be subject to regulation in each state in which we offer our securities. You will not be entitled to protections normally afforded to investors of many other blank check companies. Since the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants are intended to be used to complete an initial business combination with a target business, we may be deemed to be a 'blank check' company under the United States securities laws. However, because we have net tangible assets in excess of $5,000,000, we are exempt from rules promulgated by the SEC to protect investors in blank check companies, such as Rule 419. Accordingly, investors will not be afforded the benefits or protections of those rules. Among other things, this means that we will have a longer period of time to complete our business combination than do companies subject to Rule 419. Moreover, if our initial public offering were subject to Rule 419, that rule would prohibit the release of any interest earned on funds held in the trust account to us unless and until the funds in the trust account were released to us in connection with our completion of an initial business combination. 31 Table of Contents If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, and if you or a 'group' of stockholders are deemed to hold in excess of 15% of our Class A Common Stock, you will lose the ability to redeem all such shares in excess of 15% of our Class A Common Stock. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in our initial public offering, which we refer to as the 'Excess Shares.' However, we would not be restricting our stockholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our business combination. Your inability to redeem the Excess Shares will reduce your influence over our ability to complete our business combination and you could suffer a material loss on your investment in us if you sell Excess Shares in open market transactions. Additionally, you will not receive redemption distributions with respect to the Excess Shares if we complete our business combination. And as a result, you will continue to hold that number of shares exceeding 15% and, in order to dispose of such shares, would be required to sell your stock in open market transactions, potentially at a loss. Because of our limited resources and the significant competition for business combination opportunities, it may be more difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on our redemption of our public shares, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. We have encountered and expect to encounter intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including private investors (which may be individuals or investment partnerships), other blank check companies and other entities, domestic and international, competing for the types of businesses we intend to acquire. Many of these individuals and entities are well-established and have extensive experience in identifying and effecting, directly or indirectly, acquisitions of companies operating in or providing services to various industries. Many of these competitors possess greater technical, human and other resources or more local industry knowledge than we do and our financial resources are relatively limited when contrasted with those of many of these competitors. While we believe there are numerous target businesses we could potentially acquire with the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, our ability to compete with respect to the acquisition of certain target businesses that are sizable is limited by our available financial resources. This inherent competitive limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of certain target businesses. Furthermore, because we are obligated to pay cash for the shares of Class A Common Stock which our public stockholders redeem in connection with our initial business combination, target companies will be aware that this may reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination. This may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. See '- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors below. If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient to allow us to operate until the end of the Combination Period, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. The funds available to us outside of the trust account may not be sufficient to allow us to operate until the end of the Combination Period, assuming that our initial business combination is not completed during that time. We believe that the funds available to us outside of the trust account are sufficient to allow us to operate until the end of the Combination Period; however, we cannot assure you that our estimate is accurate. Of the funds available to us, we could use a portion of the funds available to us to pay fees to consultants to assist us with our search for a target business. We could also use a portion of the funds as a down payment or to fund a 'no-shop' provision (a provision in letters of intent designed to keep target businesses from 'shopping' around for transactions with other companies on terms more favorable to such target businesses) with respect to a particular proposed business combination, although we do not have any current intention to do so. If we entered into a letter of intent where we paid for the right to receive exclusivity from a target business and were subsequently required to forfeit such funds (whether as a result of our breach or otherwise), we might not have sufficient funds to continue searching for, or conduct due diligence with respect to, a target business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public 32 Table of Contents stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. See '- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors below. If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient, it could limit the amount available to fund our search for a target business or businesses and complete our initial business combination and we will depend on loans from our sponsor or management team to fund our search for a business combination, to pay our franchise and income taxes and to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to obtain these loans, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. Of the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, only $1.8 million (as of December 31, 2020) will be available to us outside the trust account to fund our working capital requirements. If we are required to seek additional capital, we would need to borrow funds from our sponsor, management team or other third parties to operate or may be forced to liquidate. Neither our sponsor, members of our management team nor any of their affiliates is under any obligation to advance funds to us in such circumstances. Any such advances would be repaid only from funds held outside the trust account or from funds released to us upon completion of our initial business combination. We do not expect to seek loans from parties other than our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor as we do not believe third parties will be willing to loan such funds and provide a waiver against any and all rights to seek access to funds in our trust account. If we are unable to obtain these loans, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. Consequently, our public stockholders may only receive approximately $10.00 per share on our redemption of our public shares, and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share on the redemption of their shares. See '- If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors below. Our search for a business combination, and any target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected by the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the status of debt and equity markets. In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China, which has and is continuing to spread throughout the world, including the United States. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the coronavirus disease ('COVID-19') a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern.' On January 31, 2020, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the United States to aid the U.S. healthcare community in responding to COVID-19, and on March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak as a 'pandemic'. The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted and a significant outbreak of other infectious diseases could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets worldwide, and the business of any potential target business with which we consummate a business combination could be materially and adversely affected. Furthermore, we may be unable to complete a business combination if continued concerns relating to COVID-19 continue to restrict travel, limit the ability to have meetings with potential investors or the target company's personnel, vendors and services providers are unavailable to negotiate and consummate a transaction in a timely manner. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts our search for a business combination will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the actions to contain COVID-19 or treat its impact, among others. If the disruptions posed by COVID-19 or other matters of global concern continue for an extensive period of time, our ability to consummate a business combination, or the operations of a target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected. In addition, our ability to consummate a transaction may be dependent on the ability to raise equity and debt financing which may be impacted by COVID-19 and other events, including as a result of increased market volatility, decreased market liquidity and third-party financing being unavailable on terms acceptable to us or at all. 33 Table of Contents Subsequent to our completion of our initial business combination, we may be required to take write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges that could have a significant negative effect on our financial condition, results of operations and our stock price, which could cause you to lose some or all of your investment. Even if we conduct extensive due diligence on a target business with which we combine, we cannot assure you that this diligence will surface all material issues that may be present inside a particular target business, that it would be possible to uncover all material issues through a customary amount of due diligence, or that factors outside of the target business and outside of our control will not later arise. As a result of these factors, we may be forced to later write-down or write-off assets, restructure our operations, or incur impairment or other charges that could result in our reporting losses. Even if our due diligence successfully identifies certain risks, unexpected risks may arise and previously known risks may materialize in a manner not consistent with our preliminary risk analysis. Even though these charges may be non-cash items and not have an immediate impact on our liquidity, the fact that we report charges of this nature could contribute to negative market perceptions about us or our securities. In addition, charges of this nature may cause us to violate net worth or other covenants to which we may be subject as a result of assuming pre-existing debt held by a target business or by virtue of our obtaining post-combination debt financing. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value unless they are able to successfully claim that the reduction was due to the breach by our officers or directors of a duty of care or other fiduciary duty owed to such stockholders, or if they are able to successfully bring a private claim under securities laws that the tender offer materials or proxy statement related to our initial business combination contained an actionable material misstatement or material omission. If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. Our placing of funds in the trust account may not protect those funds from third-party claims against us. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public stockholders, such parties may not execute such agreements, or even if they execute such agreements they may not be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account, including, but not limited to, fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it and will only enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver if management believes that such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third party consultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where management is unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Upon redemption of our public shares, if we are unable to complete our business combination within the prescribed timeframe, or upon the exercise of a redemption right in connection with our business combination, we will be required to provide for payment of claims of creditors that were not waived that may be brought against us within the 10 years following redemption. Accordingly, the per-share redemption amount received by public stockholders could be less than the $10.00 per share initially held in the trust account, due to claims of such creditors. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest that may be withdrawn to pay our franchise and income taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of 34 Table of Contents any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriter of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations. Therefore, our sponsor may not be able to satisfy those obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the trust account, the funds available for our initial business combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, we may not be able to complete our initial business combination, and you would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of your public shares. None of our officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. Our directors may decide not to enforce the indemnification obligations of our sponsor, resulting in a reduction in the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public stockholders. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay our franchise and income taxes, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so if, for example, the cost of such legal action is deemed by the independent directors to be too high relative to the amount recoverable or if the independent directors determine that a favorable outcome is not likely. If our independent directors choose not to enforce these indemnification obligations, the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public stockholders may be reduced below $10.00 per share. If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, a bankruptcy court may seek to recover such proceeds, and we and our board may be exposed to claims of punitive damages. If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by stockholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or bankruptcy laws as either a 'preferential transfer' or a 'fraudulent conveyance.' As a result, a bankruptcy court could seek to recover all amounts received by our stockholders. In addition, our board of directors may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or having acted in bad faith, thereby exposing itself and us to claims of punitive damages, by paying public stockholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the claims of creditors in such proceeding may have priority over the claims of our stockholders and the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our stockholders in connection with our liquidation may be reduced. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable bankruptcy law, and may be included in our bankruptcy estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our stockholders. To the extent any bankruptcy claims deplete the trust account, the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our stockholders in connection with our liquidation may be reduced. 35 Table of Contents If we are deemed to be an investment company under the Investment Company Act, we may be required to institute burdensome compliance requirements and our activities may be restricted, which may make it difficult for us to complete our business combination. • If we are deemed to be an investment company under the Investment Company Act, our activities may be restricted, including: • restrictions on the nature of our investments; and • restrictions on the issuance of securities, each of which may make it difficult for us to complete our business combination. • In addition, we may have imposed upon us burdensome requirements, including: • registration as an investment company; • adoption of a specific form of corporate structure; and • reporting, record keeping, voting, proxy and disclosure requirements and other rules and regulations. In order not to be regulated as an investment company under the Investment Company Act, unless we can qualify for an exclusion, we must ensure that we are engaged primarily in a business other than investing, reinvesting or trading in securities and that our activities do not include investing, reinvesting, owning, holding or trading 'investment securities' constituting more than 40% of our total assets (exclusive of U.S. government securities and cash items) on an unconsolidated basis. Our business is to identify and complete a business combination and thereafter to operate the post-transaction business or assets for the long term. We do not plan to buy businesses or assets with a view to resale or profit from their resale. We do not plan to buy unrelated businesses or assets or to be a passive investor. We do not believe that our anticipated principal activities will subject us to the Investment Company Act. To this end, the proceeds held in the trust account may only be invested in United States 'government securities' within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Pursuant to the trust agreement, the trustee is not permitted to invest in other securities or assets. By restricting the investment of the proceeds to these instruments, and by having a business plan targeted at acquiring and growing businesses for the long term (rather than on buying and selling businesses in the manner of a merchant bank or private equity fund), we intend to avoid being deemed an 'investment company' within the meaning of the Investment Company Act. The trust account is intended as a holding place for funds pending the earliest to occur of: (i) the completion of our primary business objective, which is a business combination; (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly tendered in connection with a stockholder vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (a) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to provide holders of our Class A common stock the right to have their shares redeemed or to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period, or (b) with respect to any other provisions relating to the rights of holders of our Class A Common Stock; or (iii) absent a business combination, our return of the funds held in the trust account to our public stockholders as part of our redemption of the public shares. If we do not invest the proceeds as discussed above, we may be deemed to be subject to the Investment Company Act. If we were deemed to be subject to the Investment Company Act, compliance with these additional regulatory burdens would require additional expenses for which we have not allotted funds and may hinder our ability to complete a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. 36 Table of Contents Changes in laws or regulations, or a failure to comply with any laws and regulations, may adversely affect our business, investments and results of operations. We are subject to laws and regulations enacted by national, regional and local governments. In particular, we are required to comply with certain SEC and other legal requirements. Compliance with, and monitoring of, applicable laws and regulations may be difficult, time consuming and costly. Those laws and regulations and their interpretation and application may also change from time to time and those changes could have a material adverse effect on our business, investments and results of operations. In addition, a failure to comply with applicable laws or regulations, as interpreted and applied, could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. Our stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against us to the extent of distributions received by them upon redemption of their shares. Under the DGCL, stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against a corporation to the extent of distributions received by them in a dissolution. The pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period may be considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law. If a corporation complies with certain procedures set forth in Section 280 of the DGCL intended to ensure that it makes reasonable provision for all claims against it, including a 60-day notice period during which any third-party claims can be brought against the corporation, a 90-day period during which the corporation may reject any claims brought, and an additional 150-day waiting period before any liquidating distributions are made to stockholders, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. However, it is our intention to redeem our public shares as soon as reasonably possible following the end of the Combination Period in the event we do not complete our business combination and, therefore, we do not intend to comply with the foregoing procedures. Because we will not be complying with Section 280, Section 281(b) of the DGCL requires us to adopt a plan, based on facts known to us at such time that will provide for our payment of all existing and pending claims or claims that may be potentially brought against us within the 10 years following our dissolution. However, because we are a blank check company, rather than an operating company, and our operations will be limited to searching for prospective target businesses to acquire, the only likely claims to arise would be from our vendors (such as lawyers, investment bankers, etc.) or prospective target businesses. If our plan of distribution complies with Section 281(b) of the DGCL, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would likely be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. We cannot assure you that we will properly assess all claims that may be potentially brought against us. As such, our stockholders could potentially be liable for any claims to the extent of distributions received by them (but no more) and any liability of our stockholders may extend beyond the third anniversary of such date. Furthermore, if the pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period is not considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law and such redemption distribution is deemed to be unlawful, then pursuant to Section 174 of the DGCL, the statute of limitations for claims of creditors could then be six years after the unlawful redemption distribution, instead of three years, as in the case of a liquidating distribution. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders until after the consummation of our initial business combination, which could delay the opportunity for our stockholders to elect directors. In accordance with the NYSE corporate governance requirements, we are not required to hold an annual meeting until one year after our first fiscal year end following our listing on the NYSE. Under Section 211(b) of the DGCL, we are, however, required to hold an annual meeting of stockholders for the purposes of electing directors in accordance with our bylaws unless such election is made by written consent in lieu of such a meeting. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders to elect new directors prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, and thus we may not be in compliance with Section 211(b) of the DGCL, which requires an annual meeting. Therefore, if our stockholders want us to hold an annual meeting prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, they may attempt to force us to hold one by submitting an application to the Delaware Court of Chancery in accordance with Section 211(c) of the DGCL. 37 Table of Contents Risks Relating to Our Securities Holders of Class A Common Stock will not be entitled to vote on any election of directors we hold prior to our initial business combination. Prior to our initial business combination, only holders of our founder shares will have the right to vote on the election of directors. Holders of our public shares will not be entitled to vote on the election of directors during such time. In addition, prior to the completion of an initial business combination, holders of a majority of our founder shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. Accordingly, you may not have any say in the management of our company prior to the consummation of an initial business combination. We have not registered the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws at this time, and such registration may not be in place when an investor desires to exercise warrants, thus precluding such investor from being able to exercise its warrants except on a cashless basis and potentially causing such warrants to expire worthless. We have not registered the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants issued in our initial public offering under the Securities Act or any state securities laws at this time. However, under the terms of the warrant agreement, we have agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than twenty business days after the closing of our initial business combination, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and thereafter will use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective within 60 business days following our initial business combination and to maintain a current prospectus relating to the Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. We cannot assure you that we will be able to do so if, for example, any facts or events arise which represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement or prospectus, the financial statements contained or incorporated by reference therein are not current or correct or the SEC issues a stop order. If the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants issued in our initial public offering are not registered under the Securities Act, we will be required to permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. However, no warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and we will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. Notwithstanding the above, if our Class A Common Stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a 'covered security' under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, we may, at our option, require holders of public warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis' in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event we so elect, we will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but we will be required to use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. In no event will we be required to net cash settle any warrant, or issue securities or other compensation in exchange for the warrants in the event that we are unable to register or qualify the shares underlying the warrants under applicable state securities laws and there is no exemption available. If the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants is not so registered or qualified or exempt from registration or qualification, the holder of such warrant shall not be entitled to exercise such warrant and such warrant may have no value and expire worthless. In such event, holders who acquired their warrants as part of a purchase of Units will have paid the full unit purchase price solely for the shares of Class A Common Stock included in the Units. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying shares of Class A Common Stock for sale under all applicable state securities laws. 38 Table of Contents The grant of registration rights to our initial stockholders may make it more difficult to complete our initial business combination, and the future exercise of such rights may adversely affect the market price of our Class A Common Stock. Pursuant to an agreement entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in our initial public offering, our initial stockholders and their permitted transferees can demand that we register the private placement warrants and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the founder shares and the private placement warrants held by them and holders of warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans may demand that we register such warrants or the Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of such warrants. We will bear the cost of registering these securities. The registration and availability of such a significant number of securities for trading in the public market may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class A Common Stock. In addition, the existence of the registration rights may make our initial business combination more costly or difficult to conclude. This is because the stockholders of the target business may increase the equity stake they seek in the combined entity or ask for more cash consideration to offset the negative impact on the market price of our Class A Common Stock that is expected when the securities owned by our initial stockholders or holders of working capital loans or their respective permitted transferees are registered. Because we are not limited to a particular industry, sector or any specific target businesses with which to pursue our initial business combination, you will be unable to ascertain the merits or risks of any particular target business' operations. Although we expect to focus our search for a target business in the industrial sector, we may seek to complete a business combination with an operating company in any industry or sector. However, we are not, under our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, permitted to effectuate our business combination with another blank check company or similar company with nominal operations. Because we have not yet entered into a definitive agreement with any specific target business with respect to a business combination, there is no basis to evaluate the possible merits or risks of any particular target business' operations, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, financial condition or prospects. To the extent we complete our business combination, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the business operations with which we combine. For example, if we combine with a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenues or earnings, we may be affected by the risks inherent in the business and operations of a financially unstable or a development stage entity. Although our officers and directors will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we cannot assure you that we will properly ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors or that we will have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We also cannot assure you that an investment in our securities will ultimately prove to be more favorable to investors than a direct investment, if such opportunity were available, in a business combination target. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. We may seek acquisition opportunities in industries or sectors which may or may not be outside of our management's area of expertise. Although we intend to focus on identifying business combination candidates in the industrials sector, we may consider a business combination outside of our management's area of expertise if a business combination candidate is presented to us and we determine that such candidate offers an attractive acquisition opportunity for our company. Although our management will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in any particular business combination candidate, we cannot assure you that we will adequately ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors. We also cannot assure you that an investment in our securities will not ultimately prove to be less favorable to investors in our initial public offering than a direct investment, if an opportunity were available, in a business combination candidate. In the event we elect to pursue an acquisition outside of the areas of our management's expertise, our management's expertise may not be directly applicable to its evaluation or operation, and the information contained herein regarding the areas of our management's expertise would not be relevant to an understanding of the business that we elect to acquire. As a result, our management may not be able to adequately ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following our business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. 39 Table of Contents Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses, we may enter into our initial business combination with a target that does not meet such criteria and guidelines, and as a result, the target business with which we enter into our initial business combination may not have attributes entirely consistent with our general criteria and guidelines. Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines for evaluating prospective target businesses, it is possible that a target business with which we enter into our initial business combination will not have all of these positive attributes. If we complete our initial business combination with a target that does not meet some or all of these guidelines, such combination may not be as successful as a combination with a business that does meet all of our general criteria and guidelines. In addition, if we announce a prospective business combination with a target that does not meet our general criteria and guidelines, a greater number of stockholders may exercise their redemption rights, which may make it difficult for us to meet any closing condition with a target business that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. In addition, if stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or we decide to obtain stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons, it may be more difficult for us to attain stockholder approval of our initial business combination if the target business does not meet our general criteria and guidelines. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. We may seek acquisition opportunities with a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenue or earnings, which could subject us to volatile revenues or earnings or difficulty in retaining key personnel. To the extent we complete our initial business combination with a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenues or earnings, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the operations of the business with which we combine. These risks include volatile revenues or earnings and difficulties in obtaining and retaining key personnel. Although our officers and directors will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we may not be able to properly ascertain or assess all of the significant risk factors and we may not have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm or from an independent accounting firm, and consequently, you may have no assurance from an independent source that the price we are paying for the business is fair to our company from a financial point of view. Unless we complete our business combination with an affiliated entity or our board cannot independently determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA or from an independent accounting firm that the price we are paying is fair to our company from a financial point of view. If no opinion is obtained, our stockholders will be relying on the judgment of our board of directors, who will determine fair market value based on standards generally accepted by the financial community. Such standards used will be disclosed in our tender offer documents or proxy solicitation materials, as applicable, related to our initial business combination. 40 Table of Contents We may issue additional common stock or preferred stock to complete our initial business combination or under an employee incentive plan after completion of our initial business combination. We may also issue shares of Class A Common Stock upon the conversion of the Class B Common Stock at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Any such issuances would dilute the interest of our stockholders and likely present other risks. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation authorizes the issuance of up to 500,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share. There are currently 465,500,000 and 41,375,000 authorized but unissued shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, respectively, available for issuance, excluding shares of Class A Common Stock reserved for issuance upon exercise of outstanding warrants and currently issuable upon conversion of Class B Common Stock. There are no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding. Shares of Class B Common Stock are convertible into shares of our Class A Common Stock initially at a one-for-one ratio but subject to adjustment as set forth herein, including in certain circumstances in which we issue Class A Common Stock or equity-linked securities related to our initial business combination. Shares of Class B Common Stock are also convertible at the option of the holder at any time. We may issue a substantial number of additional shares of common or preferred stock to complete our initial business combination or under an employee incentive plan after completion of our initial business combination. We may also issue shares of Class A Common Stock to redeem the warrants or upon conversion of the Class B Common Stock at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. However, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides, among other things, that prior to our initial business combination, we may not issue additional shares of capital stock that would entitle the holders thereof to (i) receive funds from the trust account or (ii) vote on any initial business combination. The issuance of additional shares of common or preferred stock: • may significantly dilute the equity interest of investors in our initial public offering; • may subordinate the rights of holders of common stock if preferred stock is issued with rights senior to those afforded our common stock; • could cause a change of control if a substantial number of shares of our common stock are issued, which may affect, among other things, our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards, if any, and could result in the resignation or removal of our present officers and directors; and • may adversely affect prevailing market prices for our Units, Class A Common Stock and/or warrants. Resources could be wasted in researching acquisitions that are not completed, which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. We anticipate that the investigation of each specific target business and the negotiation, drafting and execution of relevant agreements, disclosure documents and other instruments will require substantial management time and attention and substantial costs for accountants, attorneys and others. If we decide not to complete a specific initial business combination, the costs incurred up to that point for the proposed transaction likely would not be recoverable. Furthermore, if we reach an agreement relating to a specific target business, we may fail to complete our initial business combination for any number of reasons including those beyond our control. Any such event will result in a loss to us of the related costs incurred which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. 41 Table of Contents Our ability to successfully effect our initial business combination and to be successful thereafter will be totally dependent upon the efforts of our key personnel, some of whom may join us following our initial business combination. The loss of key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Our ability to successfully effect our business combination is dependent upon the efforts of our key personnel. The role of our key personnel in the target business, however, cannot presently be ascertained. Although some of our key personnel may remain with the target business in senior management or advisory positions following our business combination, it is likely that some or all of the management of the target business will remain in place. While we intend to closely scrutinize any individuals we engage after our initial business combination, we cannot assure you that our assessment of these individuals will prove to be correct. These individuals may be unfamiliar with the requirements of operating a company regulated by the SEC, which could cause us to have to expend time and resources helping them become familiar with such requirements. In addition, the officers and directors of an acquisition candidate may resign upon completion of our initial business combination. The departure of a business combination target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. The role of an acquisition candidate's key personnel upon the completion of our initial business combination cannot be ascertained at this time. Although we contemplate that certain members of an acquisition candidate's management team will remain associated with the acquisition candidate following our initial business combination, it is possible that members of the management of an acquisition candidate will not wish to remain in place. The loss of key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Our key personnel may negotiate employment or consulting agreements with a target business in connection with a particular business combination. These agreements may provide for them to receive compensation following our business combination and as a result, may cause them to have conflicts of interest in determining whether a particular business combination is the most advantageous. Our key personnel may be able to remain with the company after the completion of our business combination only if they are able to negotiate employment or consulting agreements in connection with the business combination. Such negotiations would take place simultaneously with the negotiation of the business combination and could provide for such individuals to receive compensation in the form of cash payments and/or our securities for services they would render to us after the completion of the business combination. The personal and financial interests of such individuals may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business. However, we believe the ability of such individuals to remain with us after the completion of our business combination will not be the determining factor in our decision as to whether or not we will proceed with any potential business combination. There is no certainty, however, that any of our key personnel will remain with us after the completion of our business combination. We cannot assure you that any of our key personnel will remain in senior management or advisory positions with us. The determination as to whether any of our key personnel will remain with us will be made at the time of our initial business combination. In addition, pursuant to an agreement entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in our initial public offering, our sponsor, upon consummation of an initial business combination, will be entitled to nominate three individuals for election to our board of directors. We may have a limited ability to assess the management of a prospective target business and, as a result, may affect our initial business combination with a target business whose management may not have the skills, qualifications or abilities to manage a public company, which could, in turn, negatively impact the value of our stockholders' investment in us. When evaluating the desirability of effecting our initial business combination with a prospective target business, our ability to assess the target business' management may be limited due to a lack of time, resources or information. Our assessment of the capabilities of the target's management, therefore, may prove to be incorrect and such management may lack the skills, qualifications or abilities we suspected. Should the target's management not possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to manage a public company, the operations and profitability of the post-combination business may be negatively impacted. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. 42 Table of Contents Risks Relating to Our Directors and Officers Our officers and directors will allocate their time to other businesses thereby causing conflicts of interest in their determination as to how much time to devote to our affairs. This conflict of interest could have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. Our officers and directors are not required to, and will not, commit their full time to our affairs, which may result in a conflict of interest in allocating their time between our operations and our search for a business combination and their other businesses. We do not intend to have any full-time employees prior to the completion of our initial business combination. Each of our officers is engaged in other business endeavors for which he may be entitled to substantial compensation, including Mr. Fradin's service as a director of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that, like us, intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector, and our officers are not obligated to contribute any specific number of hours per week to our affairs. Our independent directors also serve as officers or board members for other entities. If our officers' and directors' other business affairs require them to devote substantial amounts of time to such affairs in excess of their current commitment levels, it could limit their ability to devote time to our affairs which may have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. For a complete discussion of our officers' and directors' other business affairs, please see Item 10 'Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance' and Item 13 'Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.' Certain of our officers and directors are now, and all of them may in the future become, affiliated with entities engaged in business activities similar to those intended to be conducted by us and, accordingly, may have conflicts of interest in allocating their time and determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. Until we consummate our initial business combination, we will continue to engage in the business of identifying and combining with one or more businesses. Our sponsor and officers and directors are, and may in the future become, affiliated with entities that are engaged in a similar business. For instance, Mr. Fradin is currently a member of the board of directors of GS Acquisitions Holding Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends, like us, to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. However, Mr. Fradin and Mr. Cook have agreed not to participate in the formation of, or become an officer or director of, any other special purpose acquisition company with a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act, until we have entered into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination or we have failed to complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period. Our officers and directors also may become aware of business opportunities which may be appropriate for presentation to us and the other entities to which they owe certain fiduciary or contractual duties. Accordingly, they may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. These conflicts may not be resolved in our favor and a potential target business may be presented to another entity prior to its presentation to us. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. For a complete discussion of our officers' and directors' business affiliations and the potential conflicts of interest that you should be aware of, please see Item 10 'Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance' and Item 13 'Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.' Brian Cook, our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director, is a party to a non-competition agreement that could limit the companies and businesses that we may target for an initial business combination. This could negatively impact our prospects for an initial business combination. Brian Cook, our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director, is a party to a non-competition agreement with Honeywell International, Inc. ('Honeywell') that expires on May 6, 2020. The non-competition agreement precludes Mr. Cook from, without the written consent of Honeywell, becoming employed by, performing services for, or otherwise becoming associated with (as an employee, officer, director, principal, agent, manager, partner, co-partner or consultant or any other individual or representative role) any competing business of Honeywell prior to expiration. No assurance can be given that Honeywell would provide any consent on terms satisfactory to us or at all. As a result, we may be precluded from pursuing an initial business combination with certain businesses, which could limit our prospects for an initial business combination and make us a less attractive buyer to certain target companies. In addition, if our initial business combination does not cause Mr. Cook to violate the non-competition agreement, no assurance can be given that the combined company would not in the future engage in competitive activities which would cause Mr. Cook to be in breach of the non-competition agreement. If a court were to conclude that a violation this non-competition agreement had occurred, it could extend the term of Mr. Cook's non-competition restrictions and/or enjoin Mr. Cook from participating in our company, or enjoin us from engaging in aspects of the business which compete with Honeywell, as applicable. A court could also 43 Table of Contents impose monetary damages against Mr. Cook or us. This could materially harm our business and the trading prices of our securities. Even if ultimately resolved in our favor, any litigation associated with the non-competition agreement could be time consuming, costly and distract management's focus from locating suitable acquisition candidates and operating our business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, upon the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. Please see '-If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors herein. Our officers, directors, security holders and their respective affiliates may have competitive pecuniary interests that conflict with our interests. We have not adopted a policy that expressly prohibits our directors, officers, security holders or affiliates from having a direct or indirect pecuniary or financial interest in any investment to be acquired or disposed of by us or in any transaction to which we are a party or have an interest. In fact, we may enter into a business combination with a target business that is affiliated with our sponsor, our directors or officers, although we do not intend to do so. We do not have a policy that expressly prohibits any such persons from engaging for their own account in business activities of the types conducted by us. Accordingly, such persons or entities may have a conflict between their interests and ours. We may engage in a business combination with one or more target businesses that have relationships with entities that may be affiliated with our sponsor, officers, directors or existing holders which may raise potential conflicts of interest. In light of the involvement of our sponsor, officers and directors with other entities, we may decide to acquire one or more businesses affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors. Our directors also serve as officers and board members for other entities, including, without limitation, those described under Item 13 'Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.' Such entities may compete with us for business combination opportunities. Our sponsor, officers and directors are not currently aware of any specific opportunities for us to complete our business combination with any entities with which they are affiliated, and there have been no preliminary discussions concerning a business combination with any such entity or entities. Although we are not specifically focusing on, or targeting, any transaction with any affiliated entities, we would pursue such a transaction if we determined that such affiliated entity met our criteria for a business combination as set forth in Item 1 'Business-Selection of a Target Business and Structuring of Our Initial Business Combination' and such transaction was approved by a majority of our disinterested directors. Despite our agreement to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA, or from an independent accounting firm, regarding the fairness to our company from a financial point of view of a business combination with one or more domestic or international businesses affiliated with our officers, directors or existing holders, potential conflicts of interest still may exist and, as a result, the terms of the business combination may not be as advantageous to our public stockholders as they would be absent any conflicts of interest. Since our sponsor, officers and directors will lose their entire investment in us if our business combination is not completed, a conflict of interest may arise in determining whether a particular business combination target is appropriate for our initial business combination. In August 2019, our sponsor purchased 8,625,000 founder shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000, or approximately $0.003 per share. In October 2019, our sponsor transferred 35,000 founder shares to each of our independent directors. The founder shares will be worthless if we do not complete an initial business combination. In addition, our sponsor purchased 10,150,000 private placement warrants, each exercisable for one share of our Class A Common Stock at $11.50 per share, for a purchase price of $10,150,000, or $1.00 per whole warrant, that will also be worthless if we do not complete a business combination. Holders of founder shares have agreed (A) to vote any shares owned by them in favor of any proposed business combination and (B) not to redeem any founder shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a proposed initial business combination. In addition, we may obtain loans from our sponsor, affiliates of our sponsor or an officer or director. The personal and financial interests of our officers and directors may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business combination, completing an initial business combination and influencing the operation of the business following the initial business combination. 44 Table of Contents General Risk Factors We may issue notes or other debt securities, or otherwise incur substantial debt, to complete a business combination, which may adversely affect our leverage and financial condition and thus negatively impact the value of our stockholders' investment in us. Although we have no commitments as of the date of this Report to issue any notes or other debt securities, or to otherwise incur outstanding debt, we may choose to incur substantial debt to complete our business combination. We have agreed that we will not incur any indebtedness unless we have obtained from the lender a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to the monies held in the trust account. As such, no issuance of debt will affect the per-share amount available for redemption from the trust account. Nevertheless, the incurrence of debt could have a variety of negative effects, including: • default and foreclosure on our assets if our operating revenues after an initial business combination are insufficient to repay our debt obligations; • acceleration of our obligations to repay the indebtedness even if we make all principal and interest payments when due if we breach certain covenants that require the maintenance of certain financial ratios or reserves without a waiver or renegotiation of that covenant; • our immediate payment of all principal and accrued interest, if any, if the debt security is payable on demand; • our inability to obtain necessary additional financing if the debt security contains covenants restricting our ability to obtain such financing while the debt security is outstanding; • our inability to pay dividends on our common stock; • using a substantial portion of our cash flow to pay principal and interest on our debt, which will reduce the funds available for dividends on our common stock if declared, our ability to pay expenses, make capital expenditures and acquisitions, and fund other general corporate purposes; • limitations on our flexibility in planning for and reacting to changes in our business and in the industry in which we operate; • increased vulnerability to adverse changes in general economic, industry and competitive conditions and adverse changes in government regulation; • limitations on our ability to borrow additional amounts for expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, debt service requirements, and execution of our strategy; and • other disadvantages compared to our competitors who have less debt. We may only be able to complete one business combination with the proceeds of the initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, which will cause us to be solely dependent on a single business which may have a limited number of products or services. This lack of diversification may negatively impact our operations and profitability. Of the net proceeds from our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, approximately $347 million, as of December 31, 2020, is available to complete our initial business combination and pay related fees and expenses (which includes up to approximately $12,075,000, for the payment of deferred underwriting commissions). 45 Table of Contents We may effectuate our business combination with a single target business or multiple target businesses simultaneously or within a short period of time. However, we may not be able to effectuate our business combination with more than one target business because of various factors, including the existence of complex accounting issues and the requirement that we prepare and file pro forma financial statements with the SEC that present operating results and the financial condition of several target businesses as if they had been operated on a combined basis. By completing our initial business combination with only a single entity, our lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory developments. Further, we would not be able to diversify our operations or benefit from the possible spreading of risks or offsetting of losses, unlike other entities which may have the resources to complete several business combinations in different industries or different areas of a single industry. In addition, we intend to focus our search for an initial business combination in a single industry. Accordingly, the prospects for our success may be: • solely dependent upon the performance of a single business, property or asset, or • dependent upon the development or market acceptance of a single or limited number of products, processes or services. This lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory developments, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact upon the particular industry in which we may operate subsequent to our business combination. We may attempt to simultaneously complete business combinations with multiple prospective targets, which may hinder our ability to complete our business combination and give rise to increased costs and risks that could negatively impact our operations and profitability. If we determine to simultaneously acquire several businesses that are owned by different sellers, we will need for each of such sellers to agree that our purchase of its business is contingent on the simultaneous closings of the other business combinations, which may make it more difficult for us, and delay our ability, to complete our initial business combination. With multiple business combinations, we could also face additional risks, including additional burdens and costs with respect to possible multiple negotiations and due diligence investigations (if there are multiple sellers) and the additional risks associated with the subsequent assimilation of the operations and services or products of the acquired companies in a single operating business. If we are unable to adequately address these risks, it could negatively impact our profitability and results of operations. We may attempt to complete our initial business combination with a private company about which little information is available, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. In pursuing our acquisition strategy, we may seek to effectuate our initial business combination with a privately held company. By definition, very little public information exists about private companies, and we could be required to make our decision on whether to pursue a potential initial business combination on the basis of limited information, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. Our management may not be able to maintain control of a target business after our initial business combination. We may structure a business combination so that the post-transaction company in which our public stockholders own shares will own less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business, but we will only complete such business combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for us not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. We will not consider any transaction that does not meet such criteria. Even if the post-transaction company owns 50% or more of the voting securities of the target, our stockholders prior to the business combination may collectively own a minority interest in the post business combination company, depending on valuations ascribed to the target and us in the business combination transaction. For example, we could pursue a transaction in which we issue a substantial number of new shares of Class A Common Stock in exchange for all of the outstanding capital stock of a target. In 46 Table of Contents this case, we would acquire a 100% interest in the target. However, as a result of the issuance of a substantial number of new shares of common stock, our stockholders immediately prior to such transaction could own less than a majority of our outstanding shares of common stock subsequent to such transaction. In addition, other minority stockholders may subsequently combine their holdings resulting in a single person or group obtaining a larger share of the company's stock than we initially acquired. Accordingly, this may make it more likely that our management will not be able to maintain our control of the target business. We cannot provide assurance that, upon loss of control of a target business, new management will possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to profitably operate such business. We do not have a specified maximum redemption threshold. The absence of such a redemption threshold may make it possible for us to complete a business combination with which a substantial majority of our stockholders do not agree. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation does not provide a specified maximum redemption threshold, except that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of our initial business combination (such that we are not subject to the SEC's 'penny stock' rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. As a result, we may be able to complete our business combination even if a substantial majority of our public stockholders do not agree with the transaction and have redeemed their shares or, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, have entered into privately negotiated agreements to sell their shares to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all shares of Class A Common Stock that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, all shares of Class A Common Stock submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof, and we instead may search for an alternate business combination. In order to effectuate our initial business combination, we may seek to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or governing instruments in a manner that will make it easier for us to complete our initial business combination but that our stockholders may not support. In order to effectuate a business combination, blank check companies have, in the recent past, amended various provisions of their charters and modified governing instruments. For example, blank check companies have amended the definition of business combination, increased redemption thresholds and changed industry focus. We cannot assure you that we will not seek to amend our charter or governing instruments or change our industry focus in order to effectuate our initial business combination. The provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that relate to our pre-business combination activity (and corresponding provisions of the agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account) may be amended with the approval of holders of 65% of our common stock, which is a lower amendment threshold than that of some other blank check companies. It may be easier for us, therefore, to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and the trust agreement to facilitate the completion of an initial business combination that some of our stockholders may not support. Some other blank check companies have a provision in their charter which prohibits the amendment of certain of its provisions, including those which relate to a company's pre-business combination activity, without approval by a certain percentage of the company's stockholders. In those companies, amendment of these provisions sometimes requires approval by between 90% and 100% of the company's public stockholders. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that any of its provisions related to pre-business combination activity (including the requirement to deposit proceeds of our initial public offering and the private placement of warrants into the trust account and not release such amounts except in specified circumstances, and to provide redemption rights to public stockholders as described herein) may be amended if approved by holders of 65% of our common stock entitled to vote thereon, and corresponding provisions of the trust agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account may be amended if approved by holders of 65% of our common stock entitled to vote thereon. In all other instances, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation may be amended by holders of a 47 Table of Contents majority of our outstanding common stock entitled to vote thereon, subject to applicable provisions of the DGCL or applicable stock exchange rules. Our initial stockholders, who collectively beneficially own up to 20% of our common stock, will participate in any vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and/or trust agreement and will have the discretion to vote in any manner they choose. As a result, we may be able to amend the provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation which govern our pre-business combination behavior more easily than some other blank check companies, and this may increase our ability to complete a business combination with which you do not agree. Our stockholders may pursue remedies against us for any breach of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed, pursuant to a written agreement with us, that they will not propose any amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of our obligation to provide holders of our Class A Common Stock the right to have their shares redeemed or redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within the Combination Period or with respect to any other provisions relating to the rights of holders of our Class A Common Stock, unless we provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares of Class A Common Stock upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, divided by the number of then outstanding public shares. These agreements are contained in a letter agreement that we have entered into with our sponsor, officers and directors. Our stockholders are not parties to, or third-party beneficiaries of, these agreements and, as a result, will not have the ability to pursue remedies against our sponsor, officers or directors for any breach of these agreements. As a result, in the event of a breach, our stockholders would need to pursue a stockholder derivative action, subject to applicable law. We may be unable to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination or to fund the operations and growth of a target business, which could compel us to restructure or abandon a particular business combination. Although we believe that the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants are sufficient to allow us to complete our initial business combination, because we have not yet entered into a definitive agreement with any prospective target business we cannot ascertain the capital requirements for any particular transaction. If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants prove to be insufficient, either because of the size of our initial business combination, the depletion of the available net proceeds in search of a target business, the obligation to repurchase for cash a significant number of shares from stockholders who elect redemption in connection with our initial business combination or the terms of negotiated transactions to purchase shares in connection with our initial business combination, we may be required to seek additional financing or to abandon the proposed business combination. We cannot assure you that such financing will be available on acceptable terms, if at all. To the extent that additional financing proves to be unavailable when needed to complete our initial business combination, we would be compelled to either restructure the transaction or abandon that particular business combination and seek an alternative target business candidate. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In addition, even if we do not need additional financing to complete our business combination, we may require such financing to fund the operations or growth of the target business. The failure to secure additional financing could have a material adverse effect on the continued development or growth of the target business. None of our officers, directors or stockholders is required to provide any financing to us in connection with or after our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may only receive approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account, and our warrants will expire worthless. Our initial stockholders may exert a substantial influence on actions requiring a stockholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support. Our initial stockholders own shares representing 20% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Accordingly, they may exert a substantial influence on actions requiring a stockholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support, including amendments to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and approval of major corporate transactions. If our initial stockholders purchase any additional shares of common stock 48 Table of Contents in the aftermarket or in privately negotiated transactions, this would increase their control. Factors that would be considered in making such additional purchases would include consideration of the current trading price of our Class A Common Stock. In addition, our board of directors, whose members were elected by our initial stockholders, is and will be divided into three classes, each of which will generally serve for a term of three years with only one class of directors being elected in each year. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders to elect new directors prior to the completion of our business combination, in which case all of the current directors will continue in office until at least the completion of the business combination. If there is an annual meeting, as a consequence of our 'staggered' board of directors, only a minority of the board of directors will be considered for election and our initial stockholders, because of their ownership position, will have considerable influence regarding the outcome. In addition, prior to the completion of an initial business combination, holders of a majority of our founder shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. We have also agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination without the prior consent of our sponsor. Roger Fradin, who controls both us and our sponsor, is also a member of the board of directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. Mr. Fradin's roles at both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. and as our Chairman led Mr. Fradin to enter into an agreement with an affiliate of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. pursuant to which Mr. Fradin has agreed, prior to the earlier of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. entering into a definitive agreement regarding its initial business combination or June 12, 2020 (the deadline by which GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. must enter into an initial business combination), not to pursue, and therefore will not permit our sponsor to consent to, our entry into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination with an entity that has an enterprise value of greater than $3 billion. Accordingly, our initial stockholders will continue to exert control at least until the completion of our business combination. We may amend the terms of the warrants in a manner that may be adverse to holders with the approval by the holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants. As a result, the exercise price of your warrants could be increased, the exercise period could be shortened and the number of shares of our Class A Common Stock purchasable upon exercise of a warrant could be decreased, all without your approval. Our warrants are issued in registered form under a warrant agreement between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, and us. The warrant agreement provides that the terms of the warrants may be amended without the consent of any holder to cure any ambiguity or correct any defective provision, but requires the approval by the holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants to make any change that adversely affects the interests of the registered holders. Accordingly, we may amend the terms of the public warrants in a manner adverse to a holder if holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants approve of such amendment and, solely with respect to any amendment to the terms of the private placement warrants or any provision of the warrant agreement with respect to the private placement warrants, 50% of the number of the then outstanding private placement warrants. Although our ability to amend the terms of the public warrants with the consent of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants is unlimited, examples of such amendments could be amendments to, among other things, increase the exercise price of the warrants, shorten the exercise period or decrease the number of shares of our Class A Common Stock purchasable upon exercise of a warrant. We may redeem your unexpired warrants prior to their exercise at a time that is disadvantageous to you, thereby making your warrants worthless. We have the ability to redeem outstanding warrants at any time after they become exercisable and prior to their expiration, at a price of $0.01 per warrant, provided that the last reported sales price of our Class A Common Stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we give proper notice of such redemption and provided certain other conditions are met. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of the outstanding warrants could force you (i) to exercise your warrants and pay the exercise price therefor at a time when it may be disadvantageous for you to do so, (ii) to sell your warrants at the then-current market price when you might otherwise wish to hold your warrants or (iii) to accept the nominal redemption price which, at the time the outstanding warrants are called for redemption, is likely to be substantially less than the market value of your warrants. Except as otherwise set forth herein, none of the private placement warrants will be redeemable by us so long as they are held by the sponsor or its permitted transferees. 49 Table of Contents In addition, we may redeem your warrants after they become exercisable for $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants prior to redemption for a number of Class A Common Stock determined based on the redemption date and the fair market value of our Class A Common Stock. Please see Exhibit 4.2 of this Report. Any such redemption may have similar consequences to a cash redemption described above. In addition, such redemption may occur at a time when the warrants are 'out-of-the-money,' in which case you would lose any potential embedded value from a subsequent increase in the value of the Class A Common Stock had your warrants remained outstanding. Our warrants and founder shares may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class A Common Stock and make it more difficult to effectuate our business combination. We issued warrants to purchase 17,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock as part of the Units sold in our initial public offering and, simultaneously with the closing of our initial public offering, we issued in a private placement warrants to purchase an aggregate of 10,150,000 shares of Class A Common Stock at $11.50 per share. Prior to our initial public offering, our sponsor purchased an aggregate of 8,625,000 founder shares in a private placement. The founder shares are convertible into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as set forth herein. In addition, if our sponsor makes any working capital loans, up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be converted into warrants, at the price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. Our public warrants are also redeemable by us for Class A Common Stock as described in Exhibit 4.2 of this Report.' To the extent we issue shares of Class A Common Stock to effectuate a business combination, the potential for the issuance of a substantial number of additional shares of Class A Common Stock upon exercise of these warrants and conversion rights could make us a less attractive acquisition vehicle to a target business. Any such issuance will increase the number of issued and outstanding shares of our Class A Common Stock and reduce the value of the shares of Class A Common Stock issued to complete the business combination. Therefore, our warrants and founder shares may make it more difficult to effectuate a business combination or increase the cost of acquiring the target business. The private placement warrants are identical to the warrants sold as part of the Units in our initial public offering except that, so long as they are held by our sponsor or its permitted transferees, (i) they will not be redeemable by us, except as otherwise set forth herein (ii) they (including the Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of these warrants) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by our sponsor until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination and (iii) they may be exercised by the holders on a cashless basis. Because each unit contains one-half of one warrant and only a whole warrant may be exercised, the Units may be worth less than Units of other blank check companies. Each unit contains one-half of one warrant. Because, pursuant to the warrant agreement, the warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares, only a whole warrant may be exercised at any given time. This is different from other offerings similar to ours whose Units include one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one whole share. We have established the components of the Units in this way in order to reduce the dilutive effect of the warrants upon completion of a business combination since the warrants will be exercisable in the aggregate for one-half of the number of shares compared to Units that each contain a warrant to purchase one whole share, thus making us, we believe, a more attractive merger partner for target businesses. Nevertheless, this unit structure may cause our Units to be worth less than if they included a warrant to purchase one whole share. The requirements of being a public company may strain our resources and divert management's attention. As a public company, we are subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, the Sarbanes Oxley Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the listing requirements of the NYSE and other applicable securities rules and regulations. Compliance with these rules and regulations increase our legal and financial compliance costs, make some activities more difficult, time-consuming or costly and increase demand on our systems and resources, particularly after we are no longer an 'emerging growth company.' The Sarbanes- 50 Table of Contents Oxley Act requires, among other things, that we maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. In order to maintain and, if required, improve our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting to meet this standard, significant resources and management oversight may be required. As a result, management's attention may be diverted from other business concerns, which could adversely affect our business and operating results. We may need to hire more employees in the future or engage outside consultants to comply with these requirements, which will increase our costs and expenses. We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. This material weakness could continue to adversely affect our ability to report our results of operations and financial condition accurately and in a timely manner. Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with GAAP. Our management is likewise required, on a quarterly basis, to evaluate the effectiveness of our internal controls and to disclose any changes and material weaknesses identified through such evaluation in those internal controls. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As described elsewhere in this Annual Report, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the accounting for a significant and unusual transaction related to the warrants we issued in connection with our initial public offering in November 2019. As a result of this material weakness, our management concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2020. This material weakness resulted in a material misstatement of our warrant liabilities, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, additional paid-in capital, accumulated deficit and related financial disclosures for the Affected Periods. To respond to this material weakness, we have devoted, and plan to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate our research and understanding of the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. Our plans at this time include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. For a discussion of management's consideration of the material weakness identified related to our accounting for a significant and unusual transaction related to the warrants we issued in connection with the November 2019 Initial Public Offering, see 'Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements' to the accompanying financial statements, as well as Part II, Item 9A: Controls and Procedures included in this Annual Report. Any failure to maintain such internal control could adversely impact our ability to report our financial position and results from operations on a timely and accurate basis. If our financial statements are not accurate, investors may not have a complete understanding of our operations. Likewise, if our financial statements are not filed on a timely basis, we could be subject to sanctions or investigations by the stock exchange on which our common stock is listed, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. In either case, there could result a material adverse effect on our business. Failure to timely file will cause us to be ineligible to utilize short form registration statements on Form S-3 or Form S-4, which may impair our ability to obtain capital in a timely fashion to execute our business strategies or issue shares to effect an acquisition. Ineffective internal controls could also cause investors to lose confidence in our reported financial information, which could have a negative effect on the trading price of our stock. We can give no assurance that the measures we have taken and plan to take in the future will remediate the material weakness identified or that any additional material weaknesses or restatements of financial results will not arise in the future due to a failure to implement and maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting or circumvention of these controls. In addition, even if we are successful in strengthening our controls and procedures, in the future those controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify irregularities or errors or to facilitate the fair presentation of our financial statements. The SEC required that our warrants be accounted for as liabilities rather than as equity and such requirement resulted in a restatement of our previously issued financial statements. On April 12, 2021, the staff of the SEC issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs') (the 'Statement'). In the Statement, the SEC staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's balance sheet as opposed to equity. Since issuance, our warrants were accounted for as equity within our balance sheet, and after discussion and evaluation, including with our independent auditors, we have concluded that our warrants should be presented as liabilities with subsequent fair value remeasurement. Therefore we conducted a valuation of our warrants and restated our previously issued financial statements, which resulted in unanticipated costs and diversion of management resources and may result in potential loss of investor confidence. Although we have now completed the restatement, we cannot guarantee that we will have no further inquiries from the SEC or NYSE regarding our restated financial statements or matters relating thereto. Any future inquiries from the SEC or NYSE as a result of the restatement of our historical financial statements will, regardless of the outcome, likely consume a significant amount of our resources in addition to those resources already consumed in connection with the restatement itself. The restatement of JIH's financial statements in April 2021 has subjected us to additional risks and uncertainties, including increased professional costs and the increased possibility of legal proceedings. As a result of the restatement of our financial statements, we have become subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, increased professional fees and expenses and time commitment that may be required to address matters related to the restatements, and scrutiny of the SEC and other regulatory bodies which could cause investors to lose confidence in JIH's reported financial information and could subject JIH to civil or criminal penalties or shareholder litigation. JIH could face monetary judgments, penalties or other sanctions that could have a material adverse effect on JIH's business, financial condition and results of operations and could cause its stock price to decline. Certain of our warrants are accounted for as a warrant liability and are recorded at fair value upon issuance with changes in fair value each period to be reported in earnings, which may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Common Stock. Following the restatement of our historical financial statements, we account for our warrants as a warrant liability and recorded at fair value upon issuance any changes in fair value each period reported in earnings as determined by JIH based upon a valuation report obtained from its independent third party valuation firm. The impact of changes in fair value on earnings may have an adverse effect on the market price of our common stock. 51 Table of Contents A provision in our warrant agreement may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination. Unlike most blank check companies, if (i) we issue additional shares of Class A Common Stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of our initial business combination at a price of less than $9.20 per share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by us and, (x) in the case of any such issuance to our sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any founder shares held by our sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance, and (y) without taking into account the transfer of founder shares or private placement warrants (including if such transfer is effectuated as a surrender to us and subsequent reissuance by us) by our sponsor in connection with such issuance) (the 'Newly Issued Price'), (ii) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of our initial business combination on the date of the consummation of our initial business combination (net of redemptions), and (iii) the the volume weighted average trading price of Class A Common Stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which we consummate our initial business combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. This may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination with a target business. A market for our securities may not develop, which would adversely affect the liquidity and price of our securities. The price of our securities may vary significantly due to one or more potential business combinations and general market or economic conditions. Furthermore, an active trading market for our securities may never develop or, if developed, it may not be sustained. You may be unable to sell your securities unless a market can be established and sustained. Because we must furnish our stockholders with target business financial statements, we may lose the ability to complete an otherwise advantageous initial business combination with some prospective target businesses. The federal proxy rules require that a proxy statement with respect to a vote on a business combination meeting certain financial significance tests include historical and/or pro forma financial statement disclosure in periodic reports. We will include the same financial statement disclosure in connection with our tender offer documents, whether or not they are required under the tender offer rules. These financial statements may be required to be prepared in accordance with, or be reconciled to, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, or international financial reporting standards, or IFRS, depending on the circumstances and the historical financial statements may be required to be audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), or PCAOB. These financial statements may also be required to be prepared in accordance with GAAP in connection with our current report on Form 8-K announcing the closing our initial business combination within four business days following such closing. These financial statement requirements may limit the pool of potential target businesses we may acquire because some targets may be unable to provide such financial statements in time for us to disclose such statements in accordance with federal proxy rules and complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame. 52 Table of Contents We are an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company within the meaning of the Securities Act, and if we take advantage of certain exemptions from disclosure requirements available to emerging growth companies or smaller reporting companies, this could make our securities less attractive to investors and may make it more difficult to compare our performance with other public companies. We are an 'emerging growth company' within the meaning of the Securities Act, as modified by the JOBS Act, and we may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. As a result, our stockholders may not have access to certain information they may deem important. We could be an emerging growth company for up to five years, although circumstances could cause us to lose that status earlier, including if the market value of our Class A Common Stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of a prior fiscal year's second fiscal quarter before that time, in which case we would no longer be an emerging growth company as of the following December 31. We cannot predict whether investors will find our securities less attractive because we will rely on these exemptions. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result of our reliance on these exemptions, the trading prices of our securities may be lower than they otherwise would be, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the trading prices of our securities may be more volatile. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. We have elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, we, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of our financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accountant standards used. Additionally, we are a 'smaller reporting company' as defined in Rule 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of the fiscal year in which (1) the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $250 million as of the end of the prior fiscal year's second fiscal quarter, or (2) our annual revenues exceeded $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the end of the prior fiscal year's second fiscal quarter. To the extent we take advantage of such reduced disclosure obligations, it may also make comparison of our financial statements with other public companies difficult or impossible. Compliance obligations under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may make it more difficult for us to effectuate our initial business combination, require substantial financial and management resources, and increase the time and costs of completing an acquisition. Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires that we evaluate and report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting beginning with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020. Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer and no longer qualify as an emerging growth company, will we be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirement on our internal control over financial reporting. The fact that we are a blank check company makes compliance with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act particularly burdensome on us as compared to other public companies because a target company with which we seek to complete our business combination may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of its internal controls. The development of the internal control over financial reporting of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. 53 Table of Contents Provisions in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and Delaware law may inhibit a takeover of us, which could limit the price investors might be willing to pay in the future for our Class A Common Stock and could entrench management. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation contains provisions that may discourage unsolicited takeover proposals that stockholders may consider to be in their best interests. These provisions include a staggered board of directors and the ability of the board of directors to designate the terms of and issue new series of preferred shares, which may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that otherwise could involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our securities. We are also subject to anti-takeover provisions under Delaware law, which could delay or prevent a change of control. Together these provisions may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that otherwise could involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our securities. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation will designate the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware as the sole and exclusive forum for certain types of actions and proceedings that may be initiated by our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with our company or our company's directors, officers or other employees. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that, unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum for any (1) derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of our company, (2) action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer, employee or agent of our company to our company or our stockholders, or any claim for aiding and abetting any such alleged breach, (3) action asserting a claim against our company or any director, officer or employee of our company arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL or our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or our bylaws, or (4) action asserting a claim against us or any director, officer or employee of our company governed by the internal affairs doctrine except for, as to each of (1) through (4) above, any claim (a) as to which the Court of Chancery determines that there is an indispensable party not subject to the jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery (and the indispensable party does not consent to the personal jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery within ten days following such determination), (b) which is vested in the exclusive jurisdiction of a court or forum other than the Court of Chancery, or (c) arising under the federal securities laws, including the Securities Act, as to which the Court of Chancery and the federal district court for the District of Delaware shall concurrently be the sole and exclusive forums. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the provisions of this paragraph will not apply to suits brought to enforce any liability or duty created by the Exchange Act or any other claim for which the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the sole and exclusive forum. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in any shares of our capital stock shall be deemed to have notice of and to have consented to the forum provisions in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. If any action the subject matter of which is within the scope the forum provisions is filed in a court other than a court located within the State of Delaware (a 'foreign action') in the name of any stockholder, such stockholder shall be deemed to have consented to: (x) the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located within the State of Delaware in connection with any action brought in any such court to enforce the forum provisions (an 'enforcement action'), and (y) having service of process made upon such stockholder in any such enforcement action by service upon such stockholder's counsel in the foreign action as agent for such stockholder. This choice-of-forum provision may limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with our company or its directors, officers or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits. Alternatively, if a court were to find this provision of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation inapplicable or unenforceable with respect to one or more of the specified types of actions or proceedings, we may incur additional costs associated with resolving such matters in other jurisdictions, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and result in a diversion of the time and resources of our management and board of directors. 54 Table of Contents If we effect our initial business combination with a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States, we would be subject to a variety of additional risks that may negatively impact our operations. If we effect our initial business combination with a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States, we would be subject to any special considerations or risks associated with companies operating in an international setting, including any of the following: • higher costs and difficulties inherent in managing cross-border business operations and complying with different commercial and legal requirements of overseas markets; • rules and regulations regarding currency redemption; • complex corporate withholding taxes on individuals; • laws governing the manner in which future business combinations may be effected; • tariffs and trade barriers; • regulations related to customs and import/export matters; • longer payment cycles and challenges in collecting accounts receivable; • tax issues, such as tax law changes and variations in tax laws as compared to the United States; • currency fluctuations and exchange controls; • rates of inflation; • cultural and language differences; • employment regulations; • crime, strikes, riots, civil disturbances, terrorist attacks, natural disasters and wars; • deterioration of political relations with the United States; and • government appropriations of assets. We may not be able to adequately address these additional risks. If we were unable to do so, our operations might suffer, which may adversely impact our results of operations and financial condition. Cyber incidents or attacks directed at us could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss. We depend on digital technologies, including information systems, infrastructure and cloud applications and services, including those of third parties with which we may deal. Sophisticated and deliberate attacks on, or security breaches in, our systems or infrastructure, or the systems or infrastructure of third parties or the cloud, could lead to corruption or misappropriation of our assets, proprietary information and sensitive or confidential data. As an early stage company without significant investments in data security protection, we may not be sufficiently protected against such occurrences. We may not have sufficient resources to adequately protect against, or to investigate and remediate any vulnerability to, cyber incidents. It is possible that any of these occurrences, or a combination of them, could have adverse consequences on our business and lead to financial loss. 55 Table of Contents We may face risks related to businesses in the industrial sector. Business combinations with businesses in the industrial sector entail special considerations and risks. If we are successful in completing a business combination with such a target business, we may be subject to, and possibly adversely affected by, the following risks: • the markets we may serve may be subject to general economic conditions and cyclical demand, which could lead to significant shifts in our results of operations from quarter to quarter that make it difficult to project long-term performance; • fluctuations in customer demand; • competition and consolidation of the specific sector of the industry within which the target business operates; • volatility in costs for strategic raw material and energy commodities or disruption in the supply of these commodities could adversely affect our financial results; • supplier stability, factory transitions and capacity constraints; • inability to obtain necessary insurance coverage for the target business' operations; • additional expenses and delays due to technical problems, labor problems (including union disruptions) or other interruptions at our manufacturing facilities after our initial business combination; • work-related accidents that may expose us to liability claims; • our manufacturing processes and products not complying with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, or if we manufacture products containing design or manufacturing defects, the demand for our products declining and potential liability claims; • litigation and other proceedings, including that we may be liable for damages based on product liability claims, and we may also be exposed to potential indemnity claims from customers for losses due to our work or if our employees are injured performing services; • warranty claims related to our products, and resulting reputational damage and incurrence of significant costs; • changes in industry standards; • changes in tariffs and other trade practices; • inability to protect our intellectual property rights; • our products and manufacturing processes being subject to technological change; • being subject to applicable laws and regulations of federal, state and provincial governments, including environmental and health and safety laws and regulations, and the costs of compliance with such regulations; • disruption or failure of networks, systems or technology as a result of computer viruses, 'cyber-attacks,' misappropriation of data or other malfeasance, as well as outages, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, accidental releases of information or similar events; 56 Table of Contents • fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and • the failure of our customers to pay the amounts owed to us in a timely manner. Any of the foregoing could have an adverse impact on our operations following a business combination. However, our efforts in identifying prospective target businesses will not be limited to the industrial sector. Accordingly, if we acquire a target business in another industry, we will be subject to risks attendant with the specific industry in which we operate or target business which we acquire, which may or may not be different than those risks listed above. ITEM 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS None. ITEM 2. PROPERTIES We do not own any real estate or other physical properties materially important to our operation. Our executive offices are located at 14 Fairmount Avenue, Chatham, New Jersey 07928, and our telephone number is (973) 507-0359. Our executive offices are provided to us by an affiliate of our sponsor. Commencing on the date our securities were first listed on the NYSE, we agreed to pay an affiliate of our sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. We consider our current office space adequate for our current operations. ITEM 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS To the knowledge of our management, there is no material litigation, arbitration or governmental proceeding currently pending against us or any members of our management team in their capacity as such. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES Not applicable. 57 Table of Contents PART II ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES (a) Market Information Our Units, Class A Common Stock and warrants are each traded on the NYSE under the symbols 'JIH.U,' 'JIH' and 'JIH WS', respectively. Our Units commenced public trading on November 8, 2019, and our Class A Common Stock and warrants commenced public trading on December 20, 2019. (b) Holders On December 31, 2020, there was one holder of record of our Units, one holder of record of our Class A Common Stock, three holders of our Class B Common Stock and two holders of record of our warrants. (c) Dividends We have not paid any cash dividends on our common stock to date and do not intend to pay cash dividends prior to the completion of our initial business combination. The payment of cash dividends in the future will be dependent upon our revenues and earnings, if any, capital requirements and general financial condition subsequent to completion of our initial business combination. The payment of any cash dividends subsequent to our initial business combination will be within the discretion of our board of directors at such time. In addition, our board of directors is not currently contemplating and does not anticipate declaring any stock dividends in the foreseeable future. Further, if we incur any indebtedness in connection with our initial business combination, our ability to declare dividends may be limited by restrictive covenants we may agree to in connection therewith. (d) Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans None. (e) Performance Graph Not applicable. (f) Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities; Use of Proceeds from Registered Offerings Unregistered Sales Use of Proceeds (g) Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers None. ITEM 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Not applicable. 58 Table of Contents ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References to the 'Company,' 'Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.' 'our,' 'us' or 'we' refer to Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-K/A including, without limitation, statements under 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' regarding our financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward looking statements. When used in this Form 10-K/A, words such as 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other SEC filings. Such forward looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. No assurance can be given that results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. The cautionary statements made in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A should be read as being applicable to all forward-looking statements whenever they appear in this Annual Report. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in our filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. In this Annual Report of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, we are restating periods beginning with the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 through the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the 'Affected Periods'). The restatement results from our prior accounting for our Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants issued in connection with our initial public offering in November 2019 which had been classified as a component of equity on the premise that the instruments were indexed to our own stock and were eligible to be accounted for as equity instruments instead of classifying them as derivative liabilities. On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC Staff') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Staff Statement'). In the SEC Staff Statement, the SEC Staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's financial statements as opposed to equity. Since issuance on November 2019, our warrants were accounted for as equity within our financial statements, and after discussion and evaluation, including with our independent auditors, we have concluded that our warrants should be presented as liabilities as of the IPO date reported at fair value with subsequent fair value remeasurement at each reporting period. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued Financial Statements for the periods beginning with the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2020 (collectively, the 'Affected Periods') should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for our outstanding warrants to purchase common stock (the 'Warrants') and should no longer be relied upon. Historically, the Warrants were reflected as a component of equity as opposed to liabilities on the balance sheets and the statements of operations did not include the subsequent non-cash changes in estimated fair value of the Warrants, based on our application of Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity ('ASC 815-40). The views expressed in the SEC Staff Statement were not consistent with the Company's historical interpretation of the specific provisions within its warrant agreement and the Company's application of ASC 815-40 to the warrant agreements. We reassessed our accounting for Warrants issued on November 2019, in light of the SEC Staff's published views. Based on this reassessment, we determined that the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value upon issuance, with subsequent changes in fair value reported in our Statement of Operations each reporting period. Our accounting for the Warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities did not have any effect on our previously reported revenue, operating expenses, operating income, cash flows from operations or cash. In connection with the restatement, our management reassessed the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures for the periods affected by the restatement. As a result of that reassessment, we determined that its disclosure controls and procedures for such periods were not effective as of December 31, 2020, due solely to the material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting, with respect to the classification of the Company's warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities. For more information, see Item 9A included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We have not amended our previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods affected by the restatement. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for these periods is superseded by the information in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in such previously filed reports should no longer be relied upon. The restatement is more fully described in Note 2 of the notes to the financial statements included herein. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on August 12, 2019 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the 'Business Combination'). Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry, sector or geographical location for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial sector. We are an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. Our sponsor Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the 'Sponsor'). The registration statement for our initial public offering (the 'Initial Public Offering') was declared effective on November 7, 2019. We consummated our Initial Public Offering of 34,500,000 units (the 'Units' and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units being offered, the 'Public Shares'), including 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the 'Over-Allotment Units'), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $345.00 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $19.59 million, inclusive of approximately $12.08 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ('Private Placement') of 10,150,000 warrants (each, a 'Private Placement Warrant' and collectively, the 'Private Placement Warrants') at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to our Sponsor, generating proceeds of $10.15 million. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $345.00 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement was placed in a trust account (the 'Trust Account'), located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and invested only in U.S. 'government securities,' within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in money market funds meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account. 59 Table of Contents Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although all of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Warrants are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. If we are unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or November 13, 2021 (the 'Combination Period'), we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and its board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Proposed Business Combination and Proposed Private Placement On December 21, 2020, the Company, entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the 'Business Combination Agreement') by and among the Company, Janus Parent, Inc. ('Parent'), JIH Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ('Merger Sub'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 1, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 2, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 3, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 4, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 5, Inc. (collectively referred to as the 'Blocker Merger Subs'), Clearlake Capital Partners IV (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners IV (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (USTE) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. (collectively referred to as the 'Blockers'), Janus Midco, LLC ('Midco'), Jupiter Management Holdings, LLC, Jupiter Intermediate Holdco, LLC, J.B.I., LLC and Cascade GP, LLC, solely in its capacity as equityholder representative, which provides, among other things, that (a) Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'JIH Merger'), (b) each of the Blocker Merger Subs will be merged with and into the corresponding Blockers with each such Blocker being the surviving corporation in each such merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'Blocker Mergers'), and each Blocker thereafter will be merged with and into Parent with Parent being the surviving corporation in each such merger (the 'Parent Mergers,' together with the JIH Merger and the Blocker Mergers, the 'Mergers'), (c) each other equityholder of Midco will contribute certain equity interests in Midco to Parent in exchange for shares of Parent common stock and Parent warrants and will sell its remaining equity interests in Midco to the Company in exchange for cash and (d) Parent will contribute (directly or indirectly) all of the equity interests in Midco acquired pursuant to the foregoing transactions to the Company (the transactions contemplated by the foregoing clauses (a)-(d) together with the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the 'Transactions') such that, as a result of the consummation of the Transactions, Midco will become a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Business Combination'). Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Business Combination Agreement, certain institutional accredited investors (the 'PIPE Investors') entered into subscription agreements pursuant to which the PIPE Investors have committed to subscribe for and purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 shares of Parent common stock (the 'PIPE Shares') at a purchase price per share of $10.00. Certain of the Company's officers and directors have committed to purchase an aggregate of 2,400,000 of the PIPE Shares as part of the PIPE Investment. The purchase of the PIPE Shares will be consummated concurrently with the closing. 60 Table of Contents The foregoing descriptions of the Business Combination Agreement and ancillary agreements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreements, copies of which were filed with the SEC as Current Reports on Form 8-K on December 21, 2020 and which are incorporated herein by reference. Going Concern Considerations As indicated in the accompanying financial statements, at December 31, 2020, we had approximately $1.8 million in cash, and a working capital deficit of approximately $1.8 million (not taken into account franchise and income tax obligations), and approximately $2.5 million of interest available to pay for our taxes, after approximately $0.5 million was withdrawn during the year ended December 31, 2020. Our liquidity needs prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering were satisfied through the proceeds of $25,000 from the sale of the Founders Shares, and loans from our Sponsor of approximately $97,000. The loan was repaid in full on November 15, 2019. Subsequent from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, our liquidity has been satisfied through the net proceeds received from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard Board's ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 205-40 'Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern,' management has determined that the working capital deficit raises substantial about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements do not include any adjustment that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. Results of Operations Our entire activity since inception up to December 31, 2020 was in preparation for our formation and the Initial Public Offering and, since the closing of the Initial Public Offering, a search for a business combination candidate. We will not be generating any operating revenues until the closing and completion of our initial Business Combination. For the year ended December 31, 2020, we had net loss of approximately $29.4 million, which consisted of approximately $2.2 million generated from interest income earned in operating account, interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account, and an unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust, offset by a $26.6 million change in fair value of warrant liabilities, $4.2 million in general and administrative expenses, approximately $0.2 million in franchise tax expense and approximately $0.6 million in income tax expense. For the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, we had net income of approximately $2 million, which consisted of approximately $715,000 generated from interest income earned in operating account, interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account, and unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account, offset by a $4.8 million change in fair value of warrant liabilities, approximately $187,000 in general and administrative expenses, approximately $77,000 in franchise tax expenses and approximately $129,000 in income tax expenses. Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On August 29, 2019, our Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares (the 'Founder Shares') of our Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for an aggregate price of $25,000. On October 10, 2019, our Sponsor transferred 35,000 Founder Shares to each of our independent directors. The initial stockholders agreed to forfeit up to 1,125,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriter. The forfeiture would be adjusted to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriter so that the Founder Shares would represent 20.0% of our issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. The underwriter exercised its over-allotment option in full on November 13, 2019; thus, the Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The initial stockholders have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until one year after the consummation of the initial Business Combination or earlier if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (i) the last sale price of our Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination or (ii) we consummate a subsequent liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of our stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. 61 Table of Contents Private Placement Warrants On November 13, 2019, we sold 10,150,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $10.15 million. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If we do not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants are non-redeemable under certain redemption scenarios and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by our Sponsor or its permitted transferees. Our Sponsor and our officers and directors have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans On August 29, 2019, our Sponsor agreed to loan us an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the 'Note'). This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. In 2019, prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, we borrowed approximately $97,000 under the Note. We repaid this Note in full on November 15, 2019. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, our Sponsor or an affiliate of our Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to us. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination is not consummated, we may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. To date, we had no Working Capital Loans outstanding. Administrative Services Agreement Upon closing of the Initial Public Offering and continuing until the earlier of our consummation of a Business Combination or our liquidation, we agreed to pay our Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial support and administrative services. We incurred $120,000 and $20,000 in expenses in connection with such services which are recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Statements of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had $0 and $20,000 in accrued expenses for related party in connection with such services in the accompanying Balance Sheets. Our Sponsor and our officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf, such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to our Sponsor or our officers, directors or their affiliates and will determine which expenses and the amount of expenses that will be reimbursed. There is no cap or ceiling on the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred by such persons in connection with activities on our behalf. 62 Table of Contents Contractual Obligations Registration and Stockholder Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and stockholder rights agreement entered into in connection with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders will be entitled to certain demand and 'piggyback' registration rights. However, the registration and stockholder rights agreement provides that we will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. We will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriter was entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $6.9 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $12.08 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriter for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The Underwriter has agreed to reimburse us $315,000 for expenses under certain circumstances. We received such reimbursement on November 14, 2019. Critical Accounting Policies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption We account for our Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in FASB ASC Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including Class A common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at December 31, 2020 and 2019, 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, respectively, is presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our balance sheets. Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock Net loss per share is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. An aggregate of 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares of common stock subject to possible redemption at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, has been excluded from the calculation of basic loss per share of common stock, since such shares, if redeemed, only participate in their pro rata share of the trust earnings. We have not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering (including the consummation of the Over-allotment) and Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 27,400,000 shares of our common stock in the calculation of diluted loss per share, since they are not yet exercisable. Derivative Warrant Liabilities We do not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. We evaluate all of our financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. We issued 17,250,000 common stock warrants to investors in our Initial Public Offering and issued 10,150,000 Private Placement Warrants. All of our outstanding warrants are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, we recognize the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement warrants have been estimated using a Black-Scholes option pricing model each measurement date. The fair value of Warrants issued in connection with our Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the market price of such warrants. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Our management does not believe that there are any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, that would have a material effect on our financial statements. 63 Table of Contents Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As of December 31, 2020, we did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K and did not have any commitments or contractual obligations. JOBS Act On April 5, 2012, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act') was signed into law. The JOBS Act contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We will qualify as an 'emerging growth company' and under the JOBS Act will be allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required for non-emerging growth companies. As such, our financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with public company effective dates. ITEM 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities and activities relating to the initial public offering and the identification and evaluation of prospective acquisition targets for a business combination. We have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues. Following our initial public offering, we invested the funds held in the Trust Account invested in U.S. government treasury bills, notes or bonds with a maturity of 180 days or less or in certain money market funds that invest solely in US treasuries. Due to the short-term nature of these investments, we do not believe that there will be an associated material exposure to interest rate risk. At December 31, 2020, approximately $347.5 million was held in the Trust Account for the purposes of consummating a business combination. If we complete a business combination prior to November 13, 2021, the funds in the Trust Account will be used to pay for the business combination, redemptions of common stock, if any, minimum deferred underwriting compensation of approximately $12.08 million and accrued expenses related to the business combination. Any funds remaining will be made available to us to provide working capital to finance our operations. We have not engaged in any hedging activities since our inception. We do not expect to engage in any hedging activities with respect to the market risk to which we are exposed. ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA Reference is made to Pages 64 through 84 comprising a portion of this Report. Index to Financial Statements Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 65 Financial Statements: Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Restated) 66 Statements of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019 (Restated) 67 Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019 (Restated) 68 Statements of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019 (Restated) 69 Notes to Financial Statements 70 64 Table of Contents REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Explanatory Paragraph - Going Concern The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As more fully described in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company's business plan is dependent on the completion of a business combination and the Company's cash and working capital as of December 31, 2020 are not sufficient to complete its planned activities. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Restatement of 2020 and 2019 Financial Statements. As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the accompanying financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019, have been restated. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Marcum LLP Marcum LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019. Hartford, CT March 18, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement discussed in Notes 2, 7 and 9, as to which the date is April 23, 2021 65 Table of Contents JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 2019 (Restated) Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 1,789,687 $ 2,456,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,012 275,686 Total current assets 1,925,699 2,731,836 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 347,472,903 345,714,541 Total assets $

349,398,602



$ 348,446,377 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,218 $ 75,406 Accrued expenses 3,723,443 166,318 Accrued expenses - related party - 20,000 Franchise tax payable 130,974 77,310 Income tax payable 329,661 128,824 Total current liabilities 4,195,296 467,858 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities 54,070,000 27,462,000 Total liabilities 70,340,296 40,004,858 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares subject to possible redemption at $10.07 and $10.02 per share at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 274,058,304 303,441,511 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 7,284,677 and 4,216,416 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares subject to possible redemption) at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 728 422 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 8,625,000 shares issued and outstanding 863 863 Additional paid-in capital 37,729,162 - (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings (32,730,751 ) 4,998,723 Total stockholders' equity 5,000,002 5,000,008 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $

349,398,602



$ 348,446,377 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 66 Table of Contents JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND FOR THE PERIOD FROM AUGUST 12, 2019 (INCEPTION) THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 For the Period from August 12,

2019 (Inception) through

December 31, 2019 (Restated) General and administrative expenses $ 4,200,717 $ 186,884 Franchise tax expense 200,050 77,310 Loss from operations (4,400,767 ) (264,194 ) Other income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (26,608,000 ) 4,829,500 Interest income in operating account 1,390 100 Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account 2,225,201 690,662 Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account 6,221 23,879 (Loss) Income before income tax expense (28,775,955 ) 5,279,947 Income tax expense (618,682 ) (128,824 ) Net (loss) income $ (29,394,637 ) $ 5,151,123 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock subject to redemption, basic and diluted 29,869,873 29,840,997 Basic and diluted net income per share, common stock subject to redemption $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 13,255,127 9,767,329 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, common stock $ (2.30 ) $ 0.48 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 67 Table of Contents JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND FOR THE PERIOD FROM AUGUST 12, 2019 (INCEPTION) THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019 Common Stock Class A Class B Additional Paid-In (Accumulated

Deficit) Retained Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance - August 12, 2019 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor ('Founder Shares') - - 8,625,000 863 24,137 - 25,000 Sale of units in initial public offering, gross 34,500,000 3,450 - - 344,996,550 - 345,000,000 Offering costs - - - - (19,593,104 ) - (19,593,104 ) Sale of private placement warrants to Sponsor in private placement - - - - 10,150,000 - 10,150,000 Fair value of derivative warrant liabilities issued in public offering and private placement - - - - (32,291,500 ) (32,291,500 ) Common stock subject to possible redemption (30,283,584 ) (3,028 ) - - (303,286,083 ) (152,400 ) (303,441,511 ) Net income - - - - - 5,151,123 5,151,123 Balance - December 31, 2019 (Restated) 4,216,416 $ 422 8,625,000 $ 863 - $ 4,998,723 $ 5,000,008 Additional offering costs - - - - 11,424 - 11,424 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption 3,068,261 306 - - 37,717,738 (8,334,837 ) 29,383,207 Net loss - - - - - (29,394,637 ) (29,394,637 ) Balance - December 31, 2020 (Restated) 7,284,677 $ 728 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 37,729,162 $ (32,730,751 ) $ 5,000,002 (1) This number includes up to 1,125,000 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriter (see Note 5). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 68 Table of Contents JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 For the Period from August

12, 2019 (Inception) through

December 31, 2019 (Restated) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (29,394,637 ) $ 5,151,123 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust (2,225,201 ) (690,662 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust (6,221 ) (23,879 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 26,608,000 (4,829,500 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 139,674 (275,686 ) Accounts payable 10,061 1,157 Accrued expenses 3,642,125 81,318 Accrued expenses - related party (20,000 ) 20,000 Franchise tax payable 53,664 77,310 Income tax payable 200,837 128,824 Net cash used in operating activities (991,698 ) (359,995 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment of cash in Trust Account - (345,000,000 ) Withdrawal from Trust Account for income and franchise taxes 473,060 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 473,060 (345,000,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor - 25,000 Proceeds received from note payable to related party - 97,031 Repayment of note payable from related parties - (97,031 ) Proceeds received from initial public offering, gross - 345,000,000 Proceeds received from private placement - 10,150,000 Reimbursement from underwriters for certain offering costs - 315,000 Payment of offering costs (147,825 ) (7,673,855 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (147,825 ) 347,816,145 Net change in cash (666,463 ) 2,456,150 Cash - beginning of the period 2,456,150 - Cash - end of the period $ 1,789,687 $ 2,456,150 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 417,845 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ (29,383,207 ) $ 5,123,752 Initial value of common stock subject to possible redemption $ - $ 298,317,760 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the initial public offering $ - $ 12,075,000 Deferred offering costs included in accrued expenses $ - $ 85,000 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable $ - $ 74,249 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 69 Table of Contents JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1-Description of Organization, Business Operations and Basis of Presentation Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') was incorporated in Delaware on August 12, 2019. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the 'Business Combination'). Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry, sector or geographical location for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial sector. The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2020 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the 'Initial Public Offering') described below, and, since the closing of the Initial Public Offering, a search for a business combination candidate. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and marketable securities from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering held in Trust Account (as defined below). The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the 'Sponsor'). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on November 7, 2019. The Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 34,500,000 units (the 'Units' and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units being offered, the 'Public Shares'), including 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the 'Over-Allotment Units'), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $345.00 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $19.59 million, inclusive of approximately $12.08 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 6). Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ('Private Placement') of 10,150,000 warrants (each, a 'Private Placement Warrant' and collectively, the 'Private Placement Warrants') at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of $10.15 million (Note 5). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $345.00 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement was placed in a trust account (the 'Trust Account'), located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and invested only in U.S. 'government securities,' within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in money market funds meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $1.8 million in cash held outside of the Trust Account. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although all of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Warrants are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting discount held in trust and taxes on the income earned on the trust account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. 70 Table of Contents The Company will provide holders of the Company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, sold in the Initial Public Offering (the 'Public Stockholders') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then held in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares are recorded at redemption value and classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon consummation of such Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as it may be amended and restated, the 'Certificate of Incorporation'), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial stockholders (as defined below) have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of such Business Combination. In addition, the initial stockholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company has agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Certificate of Incorporation provides that a Public Stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act')), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors (the 'initial stockholders') have agreed not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to provide holders of our Class A common stock the right to have their shares redeemed or to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the time frame described below or with respect to any other provisions relating to the rights of holders of Public Shares, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or November 13, 2021 (the 'Combination Period'), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and its board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. 71 Table of Contents The initial stockholders have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the initial stockholders should acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriter has agreed to waive its rights to the deferred underwriting commission (Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement (a 'Target'), reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets as of the liquidation of the Trust Account, in each case including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its franchise and income taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party or Target that executed an agreement waiving claims against and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account whether or not such agreement is enforceable or to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriter of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, Targets or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Proposed Business Combination and Proposed Private Placement On December 21, 2020, the Company, entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the 'Business Combination Agreement') by and among the Company, Janus Parent, Inc. ('Parent'), JIH Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ('Merger Sub'), Jade Blocker Merger Sub 1, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 2, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 3, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 4, Inc., Jade Blocker Merger Sub 5, Inc. (collectively referred to as the 'Blocker Merger Subs'), Clearlake Capital Partners IV (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners IV (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (USTE) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc., Clearlake Capital Partners V (Offshore) (AIV-Jupiter) Blocker, Inc. (collectively referred to as the 'Blockers'), Janus Midco, LLC ('Midco'), Jupiter Management Holdings, LLC, Jupiter Intermediate Holdco, LLC, J.B.I., LLC and Cascade GP, LLC, solely in its capacity as equityholder representative, which provides, among other things, that (a) Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'JIH Merger'), (b) each of the Blocker Merger Subs will be merged with and into the corresponding Blockers with each such Blocker being the surviving corporation in each such merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'Blocker Mergers'), and each Blocker thereafter will be merged with and into Parent with Parent being the surviving corporation in each such merger (the 'Parent Mergers,' together with the JIH Merger and the Blocker Mergers, the 'Mergers'), (c) each other equityholder of Midco will contribute certain equity interests in Midco to Parent in exchange for shares of Parent common stock and Parent warrants and will sell its remaining equity interests in Midco to the Company in exchange for cash and (d) Parent will contribute (directly or indirectly) all of the equity interests in Midco acquired pursuant to the foregoing transactions to the Company (the transactions contemplated by the foregoing clauses (a)-(d) together with the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the 'Transactions') such that, as a result of the consummation of the Transactions, Midco will become a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Business Combination'). Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Business Combination Agreement, certain institutional accredited investors (the 'PIPE Investors') entered into subscription agreements pursuant to which the PIPE Investors have committed to subscribe for and purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 shares of Parent common stock (the 'PIPE Shares') at a purchase price per share of $10.00. Certain of the Company's officers and directors have committed to purchase an aggregate of 2,400,000 of the PIPE Shares as part of the PIPE Investment. The purchase of the PIPE Shares will be consummated concurrently with the closing. 72 Table of Contents The foregoing descriptions of the Business Combination Agreement and ancillary agreements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreements, copies of which were filed with the SEC as Current Reports on Form 8-K on December 21, and which are incorporated herein by reference. Going Concern As indicated in the accompanying financial statements, at December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $1.8 million in cash, and a working capital deficit of approximately $1.8 million (not taking into account franchise and income tax obligations), and approximately $2.5 million of interest available to pay for its taxes, after $0.5 million was withdrawn during the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's liquidity needs prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering were satisfied through the proceeds of $25,000 from the sale of the Founders Shares (as defined in Note 5), and loans from the Sponsor of approximately $97,000. The loan was repaid in full on November 15, 2019. Subsequent from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's liquidity has been satisfied through the net proceeds received from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 205-40, 'Basis of Presentation - Going Concern,' management has determined that the working capital deficit raises substantial about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern until the earlier of the consummation of the Business Combination or the date the Company is required to liquidate, November 13, 2021. The financial statements do not include any adjustment that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. As described in Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements, the Company's financial statements for the periods beginning with the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 through the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the 'Affected Periods'), are restated in this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1) (this 'Annual Report') to correct the misapplication of accounting guidance related to the Company's warrants in the Company's previously issued audited and unaudited condensed financial statements for such periods. The restated financial statements are indicated as 'Restated' in the audited and unaudited condensed financial statements and accompanying notes, as applicable. See Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements for further discussion. Basis of Presentation The accompanying balance sheet is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP') and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with those of another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. 73 Table of Contents Risk and Uncertainties On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization ('WHO') announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus (the 'COVID-19 outbreak'). In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and related advisories and restrictions. These developments and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets and the overall economy are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. If the financial markets and/or the overall economy are impacted for an extended period, the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flows may be materially adversely affected. Additionally, the Company's ability to complete an Initial Business Combination may be materially adversely affected due to significant governmental measures being implemented to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or treat its impact, including travel restrictions, the shutdown of businesses and quarantines, among others, which may limit the Company's ability to have meetings with potential investors or affect the ability of a potential target company's personnel, vendors and service providers to negotiate and consummate an Initial Business Combination in a timely manner. The Company's ability to consummate an Initial Business Combination may also be dependent on the ability to raise additional equity and debt financing, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting market downturn. Note 2- Restatement of Financial Statements In April 2021, the Company concluded that, because of a misapplication of the accounting guidance related to its Public and Private Placement warrants the Company issued in November 2019, the Company's previously issued financial statements for the Affected Periods should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company is restating its financial statements for the Affected Periods included in this Annual Report. On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC Staff') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Staff Statement'). In the SEC Staff Statement, the SEC Staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on the SPAC's financial statements as opposed to equity. Since issuance on November 2019, the Company's warrants were accounted for as equity within the Company's previously reported financial statements, and after discussion and evaluation, including with the Company's independent auditors, management concluded that the warrants should be presented as liabilities as of the IPO date reported at fair value with subsequent fair value remeasurement at each reporting period. Historically, the Warrants were reflected as a component of equity as opposed to liabilities on the balance sheets and the statements of operations did not include the subsequent non-cash changes in estimated fair value of the Warrants, based on our application of FASB ASC Topic 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity ('ASC 815-40). The views expressed in the SEC Staff Statement were not consistent with the Company's historical interpretation of the specific provisions within its warrant agreement and the Company's application of ASC 815-40 to the warrant agreement. The Company reassessed its accounting for Warrants issued on November 7, 2019, in light of the SEC Staff's published views. Based on this reassessment, management determined that the Warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value upon issuance, with subsequent changes in fair value reported in the Company Statement of Operations each reporting period. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued Financial Statements for the periods beginning with the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019 through the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the 'Affected Periods') should be restated because of a misapplication in the guidance around accounting for certain of our outstanding warrants to purchase common stock (the 'Warrants') and should no longer be relied upon. The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering of 34,500,000 Units and the sale of Private Placement warrants completed on November 7, 2019. Each Unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The Warrants will expire worthless five years from the date of issuance. The material terms of the warrants are more fully described in Note 7-Warrants. See revised Footnote 9 - Fair Value Measurements for the estimated fair value of the warrants and a discussion of the inputs used to estimate the fair value. Impact of the Restatement The impact of the restatement on the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations and Statement of Cash Flows for the Affected Periods is presented below. The restatement had no impact on net cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. 74 Table of Contents As of December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 349,398,602 $ - $ 349,398,602 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 4,195,296 $ - $ 4,195,296 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 - 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 54,070,000 54,070,000 Total liabilities 16,270,296 54,070,000 70,340,296 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 328,128,299 (54,069,995 ) 274,058,304 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value - - - Class A common stock-$0.0001 par value 188 540 728 Class B common stock-$0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in-capital 7,463,970 30,265,192 37,729,162 Accumulated deficit (2,465,014 ) (30,265,737 ) (32,730,751 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,007 (5 ) 5,000,002 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 349,398,602 $ - $ 349,398,602 Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (4,400,767 ) $ - $ (4,400,767 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - (26,608,000 ) (26,608,000 ) Interest income from operating account 1,390 - 1,390 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 2,231,422 - 2,231,422 Total other (expense) income 2,232,812 (26,608,000 ) (24,375,188 ) Loss before income tax expense (2,167,955 ) (26,608,000 ) (28,775,955 ) Income tax expense 618,682 - 618,682 Net loss $ (2,786,637 ) $ (26,608,000 ) $ (29,394,637 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock subject to redemption, basic and diluted 32,984,807 - 29,869,873 Basic and diluted net income per share, common stock subject to redemption $ 0.04 - $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 10,140,193 - 13,255,127 Basic and diluted net loss per share, common stock $ (0.41 ) - $ (2.30 ) 75 Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net loss $ (2,786,637 ) $ (26,608,000 ) $ (29,394,637 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities 1,794,939 26,608,000 28,402,939 Net cash used in operating activities (991,698 ) - (991,698 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 473,060 - 473,060 Net cash used in financing activities (147,825 ) - (147,825 ) Net change in cash $ (666,463 ) $ - $ (666,463 ) Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (2,775,217 ) (26,607,990 ) (29,383,207 ) As of September 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 349,757,739 $ - $ 349,757,739 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 1,880,414 $ - $ 1,880,414 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 - 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 48,214,000 48,214,000 Total liabilities 13,955,414 48,214,000 62,169,414 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 330,802,316 (48,213,992 ) 282,588,324 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value - - - Class A common stock-$0.0001 par value 162 485 647 Class B common stock-$0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in-capital 4,789,979 24,409,243 29,199,222 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings 209,005 (24,409,736 ) (24,200,731 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,009 (8 ) 5,000,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 349,757,739 $ 0 $ 349,757,739 76 Table of Contents Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (1,183,520 ) $ - $ (1,183,520 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - (21,229,500 ) (21,229,500 ) Interest income from operating account 58 - 58 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 102,116 - 102,116 Total other (expense) income 102,174 (21,229,500 ) (21,127,326 ) Loss before income tax expense (1,081,346 ) (21,229,500 ) (22,310,846 ) Income tax expense 14,447 14,447 Net loss $ (1,095,793 ) $ (21,229,500 ) $ (22,325,293 ) Basic and Diluted weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding 10,101,853 - 12,869,733 Basic and Diluted net loss per Class A common shares $ (0.11 ) - $ (1.74 ) 77 Table of Contents Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (1,645,537 ) $ - $ (1,645,537 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - (20,752,000 ) (20,752,000 ) Interest income from operating account 1,343 - 1,343 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 2,140,182 - 2,140,182 Total other (expense) income 2,141,525 (20,752,000 ) (18,610,475 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 495,988 (20,752,000 ) (20,256,012 ) Income tax expense 608,606 - 608,606 Net loss $ (112,618) $ (20,752,000) $ (20,864,618) Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 10,105,017 - 12,635,899 Basic and diluted net loss per share, common stock $ (0.14 ) - $ (1.74 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net loss $ (112,618 ) $ (20,752,000 ) $ (20,864,618 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities (596,558 ) 20,752,000 20,155,442 Net cash used in operating activities (709,176 ) - (709,176 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 259,413 - 259,413 Net cash provided by financing activities - - - Net change in cash $ (449,763 ) $ - $ (449,763 ) Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (101,200 ) (20,751,986 ) (20,853,186 ) 78 Table of Contents As of June 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 350,047,016 $ - $ 350,047,016 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 1,073,898 $ - $ 1,073,898 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 - 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 26,984,500 26,984,500 Total liabilities 13,148,898 26,984,500 40,133,398 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 331,898,115 (26,984,507 ) 304,913,608 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value - - - Class A common stock-$0.0001 par value 148 274 422 Class B common stock-$0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in-capital 3,694,194 3,179,969 6,874,163 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings 1,304,798 (3,180,236 ) (1,875,438 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,003 7 5,000,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 350,047,016 $ 0 $ 350,047,016 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (157,050 ) $ - $ (157,050 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - (6,667,000 ) (6,667,000 ) Interest income from operating account 72 - 72 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 108,475 - 108,475 Total other (expense) income 108,547 (6,667,000 ) (6,558,453 ) Loss before income tax expense (48,503 ) (6,667,000 ) (6,715,503 ) Income tax expense 158,722 - 158,722 Net loss $ (207,225) $ (6,667,000 ) $ (6,874,225 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 10,112,541 - 12,200,753 Basic and diluted net loss per share, common stock $ (0.02 ) - $ (0.56 ) 79 Table of Contents Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (462,017 ) $ - $ (462,017 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - 477,500 477,500 Interest income from operating account 1,285 - 1,285 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 2,038,066 - 2,038,066 Total other income 2,039,351 477,500 2,516,851 Income before income tax expense 1,577,334 477,500 2,054,834 Income tax expense 594,159 - 594,159 Net income $ 983,175 $ 477,500 $ 1,460,675 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 10,105,435 - 12,517,564 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, common stock $ (0.03 ) - $ 0.02 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net income $ 983,175 $ 477,500 $ 1,460,675 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities (1,339,697 ) (477,500 ) (1,817,197 ) Net cash used in operating activities (356,522 ) - (356,522 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 259,413 - 259,413 Net cash provided by financing activities - - - Net change in cash $ (97,109 ) $ - $ (97,109 ) Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 994,599 477,499 1,472,098 80 Table of Contents As of March 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 350,220,814 $ - $ 350,220,814 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 1,040,471 $ - $ 1,040,471 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 - 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 20,317,500 20,317,500 Total liabilities 13,115,471 20,317,500 33,432,971 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 332,105,338 (20,317,501 ) 311,787,837 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value - - - Class A common stock-$0.0001 par value 149 208 357 Class B common stock-$0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in-capital 3,486,970 (3,486,970 ) - Retained earnings 1,512,023 3,486,764 4,998,787 Total stockholders' equity 5,000,005 1 5,000,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 350,220,814 $ 0 $ 350,220,814 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (304,967 ) $ - $ (304,967 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - 7,144,500 7,144,500 Interest income from operating account 1,213 - 1,213 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 1,929,591 - 1,929,591 Total other income 1,930,804 7,144,500 9,075,304 Loss before income tax expense 1,625,837 7,144,500 8,770,337 Income tax expense 435,437 - 435,437 Net income $ 1,190,400 $ 7,144,500 $ 8,334,900 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 10,100,827 - 12,834,375 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, common stock $ (0.02 ) - $ 0.55 81 Table of Contents Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net income $ 1,190,400 $ 7,144,500 $ 8,334,900 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities (1,305,071 ) (7,144,500 ) (8,449,571 ) Net cash used in operating activities (114,671 ) - (114,671 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - - - Net cash provided by financing activities - - - Net change in cash $ (114,671 ) $ - $ (114,671 ) Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 1,201,822 7,144,504 8,346,326 As of December 31, 2019 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 348,446,377 $ - $ 348,446,377 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Total current liabilities $ 467,858 $ - $ 467,858 Deferred underwriting commissions 12,075,000 - 12,075,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 27,462,000 27,462,000 Total liabilities 12,542,858 27,462,000 40,004,858 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares subject to possible redemption 330,903,516 (27,462,005 ) 303,441,511 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock- $0.0001 par value - - - Class A common stock-$0.0001 par value 148 274 422 Class B common stock-$0.0001 par value 863 - 863 Additional paid-in-capital 4,677,369 (4,677,369 ) - Accumulated deficit 321,623 4,677,100 4,998,723 Total stockholders' equity 5,000,003 5 5,000,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 348,446,377 $ - $ 348,446,377 82 Table of Contents Period From August 12, 2019 (Inception) Through

December 31, 2019 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Loss from operations $ (264,194 ) $ - $ (264,194 ) Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - 4,829,500 4,829,500 Interest income from operating account 100 - 100 Interest income and unrealized gains from investments held in Trust Account 714,541 - 714,541 Total other (expense) income 714,641 4,829,500 5,544,141 Loss before income tax expense 450,447 4,829,500 5,279,947 Income tax expense 128,824 - 128,824 Net Income (loss) $ 321,623 $ 4,829,500 $ 5,151,123 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock subject to redemption, basic and diluted 33,060,179 - 29,840,997 Basic and diluted net income per share, common stock subject to redemption $ 0.04 - $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock, basic and diluted 8,505,410 - 9,767,329 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, common stock $ 0.41 - $ 0.48 Period From August 12, 2019 (Inception) Through

December 31, 2019 As Previously

Reported Restatement

Adjustment As Restated Statement of Cash Flows Net Income $ 321,623 $ 4,829,500 $ 5,151,123 Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities (681,618 ) (4,829,500 ) (5,511,118 ) Net cash used in operating activities (359,995 ) - (359,995 ) Net cash used in investing activities (345,000,000 ) - (345,000,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 347,816,145 - 347,816,145 Net change in cash $ 2,456,150 $ - $ 2,456,150 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 294,256 4,829,496 5,123,752 Initial value of common stock subject to possible redemption 330,609,260 (32,291,500 ) 298,317,760 Note 3-Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage limit of $250,000. At December 31, 2020, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under FASB ASC Topic 820, 'Fair Value Measurements,' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the financial statements, primarily due to their short-term nature. Use of Estimates The preparation of the balance sheet in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the balance sheet. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the balance sheet, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future conforming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ from those estimates. Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account At December 31, 2020 and 2019, the assets held in the Trust Account were substantially held in U.S. Treasury Bills. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company withdrew approximately $0.5 million from the Trust Account for the payment of income and franchise tax. Derivative warrant liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The 17,250,000 Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the 10,150,000 Private Placement Warrants are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of operations. The fair value of the Public Warrants issued in connection with the Public Offering and Private Placement Warrants were initially measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model and subsequently, the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants have been estimated using a Black-Scholes option pricing model each measurement date. The fair value of Public Warrants issued in connection with our Initial Public Offering have subsequently been measured based on the market price of such warrants. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the balance sheet date that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering, and were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Class A common stock subject to possible redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including Class A common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at December 31, 2020 and 2019, 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, respectively is presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. 83 Table of Contents Net (Loss) Income Per Share of Common Stock Net (loss) income per share is computed by dividing (loss) income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, excluding shares of common stock subject to forfeiture. The Company has not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and private placement to purchase an aggregate of 27,400,000 shares in the calculation of diluted loss per share, since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events and the inclusion of such warrants would be anti-dilutive. The Company's statements of operations include a presentation of net income per share for common shares subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of net (loss) income per share. Net (loss) income per common share, basic and diluted, for Common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income or loss on marketable securities held by the Trust Account, net of applicable franchise and income taxes, by the weighted average number of Common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding since original issuance. Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted, for non-redeemable common stock is calculated by dividing the net (loss) income, adjusted for income or loss on marketable securities attributable to Common stock subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of non-redeemable common stock outstanding for the period. Non-redeemable common stock includes Founder Shares and non-redeemable shares of common stock as these shares do not have any redemption features. Non-redeemable common stock participates in the income or loss on marketable securities based on non-redeemable shares' proportionate interest. The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share: For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 For the Period from

August 12, 2019

(Inception) through

December 31, 2019 (Restated) Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption Numerator: Earnings allocable to Common stock subject to possible redemption Income from investments held in Trust Account $ 1,760,146 $ 627,224 Less: Income from investments held in Trust Account used to pay for income taxes and franchise taxes (645,816 ) (180,944 ) Net income attributable to Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 1,114,330 $ 446,280 Denominator: Weighted Average Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,869,873 29,840,997 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Non-Redeemable Common Stock Numerator: Net (Loss) Income minus Net Earnings Net (loss) income $ (29,394,637 ) $ 5,151,123 Net income allocable to Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption (1,114,330 ) (446,280 ) Non-Redeemable Net (Loss) Income $ (30,508,967 ) $ 4,704,843 Denominator: Weighted Average Non-Redeemable Common Stock Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable common stock 13,255,127 9,767,329 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share, Non-redeemable common stock $ (2.30 ) $ 0.48 Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC Topic 740, 'Income Taxes' ('ASC 740'). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. 84 Table of Contents ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. The Company's currently taxable income primarily consists of interest earned and unrealized gain on marketable securities held in the Trust Account. The Company's general and administrative costs are generally considered start-up costs and are not currently deductible. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security 'CARES' Act into law. The CARES Act includes several significant business tax provisions that, among other things, would eliminate the taxable income limit for certain net operating losses ('NOL) and allow businesses to carry back NOLs arising in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to the five prior years, suspend the excess business loss rules, accelerate refunds of previously generated corporate alternative minimum tax credits, generally loosen the business interest limitation under IRC section 163(j) from 30 percent to 50 percent among other technical corrections included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax provisions. Recent Accounting Pronouncements The Company's management does not believe that there are any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, that would have a material effect on the Company's financial statements. Note 4-Initial Public Offering On November 13, 2019, the Company sold 34,500,000 Units, including 4,500,000 Over-Allotment Units, at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $345.00 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $19.59 million, inclusive of approximately $12.08 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant (each, a 'Public Warrant'). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (Note 7). Note 5-Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On August 29, 2019, the Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares (the 'Founder Shares') of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for an aggregate price of $25,000. On October 10, 2019, the Sponsor transferred 35,000 Founder Shares to each of the Company's independent directors. The initial stockholders agreed to forfeit up to 1,125,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriter. The forfeiture would be adjusted to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriter so that the Founder Shares would represent 20.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. The underwriter exercised its over-allotment option in full on November 13, 2019; thus, the Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The initial stockholders have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until one year after the consummation of the initial Business Combination or earlier if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (i) the last sale price of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination or (ii) the Company consummates a subsequent liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Private Placement Warrants On November 13, 2019, the Company sold 10,150,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $10.15 million. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants are non-redeemable under certain redemption scenarios and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. 85 Table of Contents The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans On August 29, 2019, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the 'Note'). This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. In 2019, prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company borrowed approximately $97,000 under the Note. The Company repaid this Note in full on November 15, 2019. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination is not consummated, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. To date, the Company had no Working Capital Loans outstanding. Administrative Services Agreement Upon closing of the Initial Public Offering and continuing until the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial support and administrative services. The Company incurred $120,000 and $20,000 in expenses in connection with such services which are recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Statements of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had $0 and $20,000, respectively, in accrued expenses for related party in connection with such services in the accompanying Balance Sheets. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf, such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor or the Company's officers, directors or their affiliates and will determine which expenses and the amount of expenses that will be reimbursed. There is no cap or ceiling on the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred by such persons in connection with activities on the Company's behalf. Note 6-Commitments Registration and Stockholder Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and stockholder rights agreement entered into in connection with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders will be entitled to certain demand and 'piggyback' registration rights. However, the registration and stockholder rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. 86 Table of Contents Underwriting Agreement The underwriter was entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $6.9 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $12.08 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriter for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The Underwriter has agreed to reimburse the Company $315,000 for expenses under certain circumstances. The Company received such reimbursement on November 14, 2019. Note 7-Derivative Warrant Liabilities As of both December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company has 17,250,000 and 10,150,000 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants, respectively, outstanding. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the Public Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a 'covered security' under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a 'cashless' basis, and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but the Company will be required to use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants, will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable under certain scenarios so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company under all scenarios and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. The Company may call the Public Warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and • if, and only if, the last sales price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. Commencing 90 days after the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants for Class A common stock: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares determined by reference to a table in the warrant agreement based on the redemption date and the 'fair market value' the Company's Class A common stock (the 'fair market value' of the Class A common stock shall mean the average last reported sale price of the Class A common stock for the 10 trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants); • if, and only if, the last reported sale price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted per stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; • if, and only if, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently exchanged at the same price (equal to a number of shares of Class A common stock) as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above; and 87 Table of Contents • if, and only if, there is an effective registration statement covering the issuance of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating thereto available throughout the 30-day period after written notice of redemption is given, or an exemption from registration is available. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis,' as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company and, (i) in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance, and (ii) without taking into account the transfer of Founder Shares or private placement warrants (including if such transfer is effectuated as a surrender to the Company and subsequent reissuance by the Company) by the Sponsor in connection with such issuance)) (the 'Newly Issued Price'), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which we consummate the initial Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Company will recognize the value of the exercise price reset provision if and when it becomes triggered, by recognizing the value of the effect of the exercise price reset as a deemed dividend and a reduction of income available to common stockholders in computing basic earnings per share. In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. Note 8-Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were 34,500,000 shares of Class A common stock issued or outstanding, including 27,215,323 and 30,283,584 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, respectively. Class B Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. Prior to the initial Business Combination, only holders of the Company's Class B common stock will have the right to vote on the election of directors. Holders of the Class A common stock will not be entitled to vote on the election of directors during such time. These provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation may only be amended if approved by holders representing a majority of the Class B common stock voting. With respect to any other matter submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders, including any vote in connection with the initial Business Combination, except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rule, holders of the Company's Class A common stock and holders of the Company's Class B common stock will vote together as a single class, with each share entitling the holder to one vote. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the time of the initial Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts sold in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of the initial Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock agree to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with the Business Combination (excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the Business Combination). Preferred Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Warrants-Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the Public Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the 88 Table of Contents warrant agreement. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a 'covered security' under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a 'cashless' basis, and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but the Company will be required to use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants, will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable under certain scenarios so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company under all scenarios and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. The Company may call the Public Warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and • if, and only if, the last sales price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. Commencing 90 days after the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants for Class A common stock: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares determined by reference to a table in the warrant agreement based on the redemption date and the 'fair market value' the Company's Class A common stock (the 'fair market value' of the Class A common stock shall mean the average last reported sale price of the Class A common stock for the 10 trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants); • if, and only if, the last reported sale price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted per stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; • if, and only if, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently exchanged at the same price (equal to a number of shares of Class A common stock) as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above; and • if, and only if, there is an effective registration statement covering the issuance of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating thereto available throughout the 30-day period after written notice of redemption is given, or an exemption from registration is available. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis,' as described in the warrant agreement. 89 Table of Contents The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company and, (i) in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance, and (ii) without taking into account the transfer of Founder Shares or private placement warrants (including if such transfer is effectuated as a surrender to the Company and subsequent reissuance by the Company) by the Sponsor in connection with such issuance)) (the 'Newly Issued Price'), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which we consummate the initial Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Company will recognize the value of the exercise price reset provision if and when it becomes triggered, by recognizing the value of the effect of the exercise price reset as a deemed dividend and a reduction of income available to common stockholders in computing basic earnings per share. In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. Note 9 - Fair Value Measurements The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. 90 Table of Contents The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: December 31, 2020 Description Quoted Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs (Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs (Level 3) Assets: Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account $ 347,472,903 $ - $ - Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities- Public Warrants (restated) $ 31,740,000 $ - $ - Derivative warrant liabilities- Private Placement Warrants (restated) - - 22,330,000 December 31, 2019 Description Quoted Prices

in

Active Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs (Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs (Level 3) Assets: Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account $ 345,714,541 $ - $ - Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities- Public Warrants (restated) $ 13,455,000 $ - $ - Derivative warrant liabilities- Private Placement Warrants (restated) - - 14,007,000 Approximately $2,800 and $1,400 of the balance held in Trust Account was held in cash as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering were valued based on the warrant's quoted the market price. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the estimated fair value of Private Placement Warrants was determined using a Black-Scholes valuation model using Level 3 inputs. Significant inputs to the valuation are as follows: At

issuance As of December 31,

2019 As of December 31,

2020 Exercise price $ 11.50 $ 11.50 $ 11.50 Stock price $ 9.56 $ 9.95 $ 10.71 Volatility 20.0 % 20.0 % 25 % Probability of completing a Business Combination 88.0 % 88 % 100 % Term 5.25 5.25 5.23 Risk-free rate 1.79 % 1.75 % 0.39 % Dividend yield 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % The change in fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities through December 31, 2020 is as follows: Public Warrants Private Placement

Warrants Total Derivative

Warrant Liability Derivative warrant liabilities at August 12, 2019 (inception) $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Public and Private Warrants 20,010,000 12,281,500 32,291,500 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,555,000 ) 1,725,500 (4,829,500 ) Derivative warrant liabilities at December 31, 2019 $ 13,455,000 $ 14,007,000 $ 27,462,000 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 18,285,000 8,323,000 26,608,000 Derivative warrant liabilities at December 31, 2020 $ 31,740,000 $ 22,330,000 $ 54,070,000 Note 10 - Income Taxes The Company's net deferred tax assets are as follows: December 31, 2020 2019 Deferred tax assets: Startup/organizational costs $ 1,233,018 $ 39,232 Other 804 - Total deferred tax assets 1,233,822 39,232 Valuation Allowance (1,228,651 ) (34,217 ) Deferred tax liabilities: Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account - (5,015 ) Other (5,171 ) - Total deferred tax liabilities (5,171 ) (5,015 ) Net Deferred tax assets/(liabilities), net of allowance $ - $ - The income tax provision consists of the following: For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 For the Period from

August 12, 2019

(Inception) through

December 31, 2019 Current Federal $ 380,029 $ 128,824 State 238,653 - Deferred Federal (880,620 ) (34,217 ) State (313,814 ) - Change in valuation allowance 1,194,434 34,217 Income tax provision expense $ 618,682 $ 128,824 In assessing the realization of deferred tax assets, management considers whether it is more likely than not that some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. The ultimate realization of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which temporary differences representing net future deductible amounts become deductible. Management considers the scheduled reversal of deferred tax assets, projected future taxable income and tax planning strategies in making this assessment. After consideration of all of the information available, Management believes that significant uncertainty exists with respect to future realization of the deferred tax assets and has therefore established a full valuation allowance. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the change in the valuation allowance was approximately $1.2 million. 91 Table of Contents A reconciliation of the statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate is as follows: December 31, 2020 2019 (Restated) Statutory federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % State taxes, net of federal tax benefit 9.0 % - Derivative warrant liability -27.7 % -19.21 % Valuation allowance -4.4 % 0.6 % Other permanent items 0.2 % - Income tax provision expense -2.1 % 2.4 % The Company's major tax jurisdiction is the United States. All of the Company's tax years will remain open three years for examination by the Federal authorities from the date of utilization of the net operating loss. The Company does not have any tax audits pending. Note 11-Proposed Business Combination and Related Transactions On December 21, 2020, the Company, entered into the Business Combination Agreement by and among the Company, Parent, Merger Sub, Blocker Merger Subs, the Blockers, Midco, Jupiter Management Holdings, LLC, Jupiter Intermediate Holdco, LLC, J.B.I., LLC and Cascade GP, LLC, solely in its capacity as equityholder representative, which provides, among other things, that (a) Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, (b) each of the Blocker Merger Subs will be merged with and into the corresponding Blockers with each such Blocker being the surviving corporation in each such merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, and each Blocker thereafter will be merged with and into Parent with Parent being the surviving corporation in each such merger (c) each other equityholder of Midco will contribute certain equity interests in Midco to Parent in exchange for shares of Parent common stock and Parent warrants and will sell its remaining equity interests in Midco to the Company in exchange for cash and (d) Parent will contribute (directly or indirectly) all of the equity interests in Midco acquired pursuant to the foregoing transactions to the Company such that, as a result of the consummation of the Transactions, Midco will become a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The aggregate consideration to be paid in the Transactions to the direct or indirect owners of Midco will consist of, (i) based on Midco's current capitalization and assuming no redemptions, an estimated $490.0 million in cash and 70.0 million shares of Parent's common stock or, assuming $138.8 million in redemptions, an estimated $351.2 million in cash and 83.8 million shares of Parent's common stock and (ii) warrants to acquire 5,075,000 shares of Parent common stock. The cash consideration will be funded from the cash held in the Company's trust account (after permitted redemptions) and the proceeds of an expected issuance and sale of $250.0 million of the Parent's common stock in a private placement. The number of shares of the equity consideration will be based on a $10.00 per share value for Parent's common stock. Concurrently with the Business Combination Agreement, the Sponsor entered into a Sponsor Voting Agreement with Midco and the other parties thereto (the 'Sponsor Voting Agreement'), pursuant to which the parties to the Sponsor Voting Agreement have agreed to vote their securities entitled to vote in the election of the directors of the Company (the 'Voting Shares') and to execute written consents with respect to such Voting Shares if stockholders of the Company are requested to vote their shares through the execution of an action by written consent: (i) in favor of the voting matters contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement; and (ii) against (A) any proposal or offer from any person (other than the Company or any of its affiliates) that is not a voting matter contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement concerning (1) a merger, consolidation, liquidation, recapitalization, share exchange or other business combination transaction involving the Company, (2) the issuance or acquisition of shares of capital stock or other equity securities of the Company, or (3) the sale, lease, exchange or other disposition of any significant portion of the Company's properties or assets and (B) any action, proposal, transaction or agreement that would reasonably be expected to prevent or materially impair the ability of the Company to consummate the Transactions or the fulfillment of the Company's conditions to the consummation of the Transactions under the Business Combination Agreement. The obligations under the Sponsor Voting Agreement 92 Table of Contents will terminate upon the earlier to occur of (a) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and (b) the date on which the Business Combination Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms. The Sponsor Voting Agreement also provides for the designation of proxies and attorneys-in-fact to act by written consent and the waiver of certain appraisal and dissenters' rights. Concurrently the Business Combination Agreement, certain institutional accredited investors (the 'PIPE Investors') entered into subscription agreements (the 'PIPE Subscription Agreements') pursuant to which the PIPE Investors have committed to subscribe for and purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 shares of Parent common stock (the 'PIPE Shares') at a purchase price per share of $10.00 (the 'PIPE Investment'). Certain of the Company's officers and directors have committed to purchase an aggregate of 2,400,000 of the PIPE Shares as part of the PIPE Investment. The purchase of the PIPE Shares will be consummated concurrently with the closing. Conditions to Consummation of the Transactions Consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement is subject to customary conditions of the respective parties, including, among others, that (i) the Transactions be approved by the Company's stockholders; (ii) there has been no material adverse effect (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement) with respect to the Parent Parties since the date of the Business Combination Agreement; (iii) the registration statement on Form S-4 of Parent containing the proxy statement/prospectus for the Company's special meeting of stockholders will have become effective; (iv) the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of the Parent will have been filed with the Delaware Secretary of State and the amended and restated bylaws of the Parent will have been adopted by Parent; (v) satisfaction of certain representations and warranties of the Parent Parties, Blockers and the Company; (vi) the redemption of public shares by the Company's public stockholders shall not exceed 40% of all holders of the Company's public shares after giving effect to the redemption of public shares by the Company's public stockholders, the payment of the Company's transaction expenses, the payment of reimbursable transaction expenses (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement) and the payment of deferred underwriting fees; (vii) the Parent common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange; (viii) the PIPE Investment will have been consummated; (ix) all applicable waiting periods and any extensions thereof under applicable antitrust, competition or similar laws will have expired or been terminated; (x) the Company will have made all necessary and appropriate arrangements with the trustee to disburse all remaining funds in the trust account to the Company with no proceedings pending or threatened with respect to or against the trust account that would reasonably expect to have a material adverse effect on the Company or Parent's ability to perform their obligations under the Business Combination Agreement; and (xi) the individuals as set forth in the Investors Rights Agreement as of the closing will have been appointed to the Parent's board of directors at the closing. Termination The Business Combination Agreement may be terminated at any time prior to the consummation of the Transactions (whether before or after the required Company stockholder vote has been obtained) by mutual written consent of the Company and Midco and in certain other limited circumstances, including if the Transactions have not been consummated by August 31, 2021 (the 'outside date'). If the Business Combination Agreement is validly terminated, no party thereto will have any liability or any further obligation to any other party under the Business Combination Agreement. Additional Agreements to be Executed at Closing The Business Combination Agreement provides that, upon consummation of the Transactions, Parent will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement, Lock-Up Agreement and the Earnout Agreement (each, as defined below). Investor Rights Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement (the 'Investor Rights Agreement') with the Sponsor, and certain stockholders of the Company and certain former stockholders of Holdings with respect to the shares of Parent common stock that will be issued as partial consideration under the Business Combination Agreement. The Investor Rights Agreement will require Parent to, among other things, file a resale shelf registration statement on behalf of the stockholders promptly after the closing of the Transactions. The Investor Rights Agreement will also provide certain demand rights and piggyback rights to the stockholders, subject to underwriter cutbacks and issuer blackout periods. Parent will agree to pay certain fees and expenses relating to registrations under the Investor Rights Agreement. 93 Table of Contents The Investor Rights Agreement will grant certain rights to nominate members of the board of Parent and a board observer right to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ('CCG') following the closing of the Transactions, subject to certain conditions set forth in the Investor Rights Agreement, until CCG no longer beneficially owns at least 5% of the total voting power of the then outstanding shares of Parent common stock. In addition, CCG will have the right to designate the replacement for any of its designees whose board service has terminated prior to the end of the director's term, regardless of CCG's beneficial ownership at such time. CCG will also receive certain customary negative consent rights. Lock-Up Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into a Lock-Up Agreement(the 'Lock-Up Agreement') with CCG, pursuant to which the parties to the Lock-Up Agreement will not be able to (i) transfer shares beneficially owned or otherwise held by them for a period of 180 days from the closing, subject to certain customary exceptions and (ii) transfer warrants beneficially owned or otherwise held by them for a period of 30 days from the closing. Earnout Agreement At the closing, Parent and Sponsor will enter into an Earnout Agreement (the 'Earnout Agreement'), pursuant to which the Earnout Shares shall be subject to certain voting and transfer restrictions until such Earnout Shares vest in accordance with the terms of the Earnout Agreement. Pursuant to the Earnout Agreement, (i) 400,000 Earnout Shares vest and become unrestricted by the terms of the Earnout Agreement at such time as the volume weighted average price ('VWAP') of a share of Parent common stock exceeds $11.50 (the 'Minimum Price') for 10 trading days in any 20 consecutive trading day period, and (ii) 1,600,000 Earnout Shares vest at such time as the VWAP of a share of Parent common stock exceeds $12.50 (the 'Maximum Price') for 10 trading days in any 20 consecutive trading day period. If Parent undergoes a change of control transaction on or prior to the second anniversary of the closing, all of the Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to the consummation of such change of control. If Parent undergoes a change of control transaction (or enters into definitive agreements in respect of a change of control transaction) after the second anniversary but prior to the third anniversary of the closing, then (A) 400,000 Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to such change of control to the extent the per-share of Parent common stock payable to the holders thereof in such change of control exceeds the Minimum Price, and (B) 1,600,000 Earnout Shares (to the extent not previously vested) will automatically vest immediately prior to such change of control to the extent the per-share of Parent common stock payable to the holders thereof in such change of control exceeds the Maximum Price. Warrant Agreement At the closing, Parent will enter into a Warrant Agreement (the 'Warrant Agreement') principally to (i) reflect that the warrants issuable thereunder constitute warrants exercisable for common stock of the Parent warrants (rather than the common stock of the Company), (ii) remove provisions in the warrant agreement, dated November 13, 2019, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company that relate to the Company's pre-closing status as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses through a business combination (including delineations between public warrants, private placement warrants and working capital warrants, provisions related to the issuance of working capital warrants and provisions related to the Company's initial public offering) and (iii) to reflect any other agreements amongst the Parent and the Company with respect to the terms of the Parent warrants to be issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement. At the closing, Parent shall issue the Parent warrants that are required to be issued pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement. Amendments to the Insider Letter and Sponsor Registration and the Stockholders Rights Agreement At the closing, the Company, (i) the Sponsor and the other parties to the Sponsor Letter Agreement, dated November 7, 2019 (the 'Sponsor Letter Agreement'), will enter into an amendment, in a form mutually agreed in good faith between the Company, the Sponsor and Midco, pursuant to which (A) all references to 'Founder Shares' or 'Common Stock' (each as defined in the Sponsor Letter Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent common stock, (B) all references to 'Private Placement Warrants' (as defined in the Sponsor Letter Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent warrants and (C) the Parent will have third-party beneficiary rights to enforce certain rights and obligations of the Sponsor Letter Agreement, and (ii) the Company, the Sponsor and the other parties to the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement, dated November 13, 2019 (the 'Sponsor Registration and Stockholder Rights Agreement'), will enter into an amendment to the Sponsor Registration and 94 Table of Contents Stockholders Rights Agreement (the 'Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Amendment'), in a form mutually agreed in good faith between the Company, the Sponsor and Midco, pursuant to which (A) all references to 'Founder Shares' or 'Common Stock' (each as defined in the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent common stock, (B) all references to 'Private Placement Warrants' and 'Working Capital Warrants' (each as defined in the Sponsor Registration and Stockholders Rights Agreement) will be deemed to be references to Parent warrants, (C) references to the registration rights to which the Sponsor may be entitled pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement are appropriately updated for the transaction structure and (D) certain governance rights included in Article V are being removed and the governance rights included in the Form of Investor Rights Agreement will control. The Business Combination Agreement has been approved by the Company's board of directors, and the board has recommended that the Company's stockholders adopt the Business Combination Agreement and approve the Transactions. Note 12-Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, except as disclosed elsewhere in these financial statements, the Company did not identify any other subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the balance sheets. 95 Table of Contents ITEM 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE None. ITEM 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures are controls and other procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in company reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. As required by Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2020. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15 (e) and 15d-15 (e) under the Exchange Act) were not effective as of December 31, 2020, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting described below in 'Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting.' In light of this material weakness, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. Management's Report on Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting This Report does not include a report of management's assessment regarding internal control over financial reporting or an attestation report of our registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by the rules of the SEC for newly public companies. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting During the most recently completed fiscal quarter, there has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting, as the circumstances that led to the restatement of our financial statements described in this Annual Report on Form 10-K had not yet been identified. Management has implemented remediation steps to address the material weakness and to improve our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, we expanded and improved our review process for complex securities and related accounting standards. We plan to further improve this process by enhancing access to accounting literature, identification of third-party professionals with whom to consult regarding complex accounting applications and consideration of additional staff with the requisite experience and training to supplement existing accounting professionals. Item 9B. Other Information None. 96 Table of Contents PART III ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Directors and Executive Officers As of the date of this Report, our directors and officers are as follows: Name Age Position Roger Fradin 67 Chairman Brian Cook 49 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Mitchell Jacobson 70 Director Mark Levy 72 Director David M. Cote 68 Director Roger Fradin, serves as our Chairman. Mr. Fradin has over 40 years of experience acquiring, building, and leading a diverse set of industrial businesses. Mr. Fradin began his career at Pittway Corporation where he held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including President and Chief Executive Officer of the Security and Fire Solutions segment, and helped lead an entrepreneurial team which transformed Pittway into a $2 billion world leader in electronic security and fire systems. In 2000, Pittway was acquired by Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), or Honeywell. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Fradin assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions, or ACS. In this role, Mr. Fradin transformed ACS from a business with $7 billion in sales in 2003 focused predominantly on the U.S. market to a $17 billion in sales (as of 2014) global business leader in the development and manufacture of environmental controls, life safety products, and building and process solutions. From 2000 to 2017, Mr. Fradin oversaw, directed, and integrated the acquisition of 60 companies at Honeywell, aggregating billions of dollars in deal value. Mr. Fradin's strategy and execution for ACS helped create more than $85 billion of value to Honeywell's shareholders. During his tenure at Honeywell, Mr. Fradin also served as Vice Chairman of Honeywell where he was responsible for acquisition strategy for all of Honeywell. After retiring from Honeywell, Mr. Fradin was named Chairman of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), or Resideo, a leading provider of home comfort and security solutions. At Resideo, Mr. Fradin recruited the Chief Executive Officer, senior management team, and Board of Directors as well as installed all public company board processes and procedures. In addition to Resideo, Mr. Fradin currently sits on the boards of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH) and several of The Carlyle Group's, or Carlyle, portfolio companies in his capacity as a Carlyle Operating Executive. Mr. Fradin holds a B.S. and M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. We believe Mr. Fradin's significant expertise in business strategy and corporate finance and management experience makes him well qualified to serve as a director. Brian Cook, serves as our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Cook has over 20 years of experience within mergers and acquisitions, business development, and strategic planning across a wide range of industries. Mr. Cook began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC, where he was responsible for providing business and financial due diligence and transaction structuring services to financial sponsor and corporate clients on a global basis. While at PwC, Mr. Cook's transaction experience included Viacom's acquisition of CBS, Ingersoll-Rand's disposal of Ingersoll-Dresser Pump and Ford Motor Company's acquisition of the Volvo Car Corporation. Following his tenure at PwC, Mr. Cook served as Vice President of Corporate Development and subsequently Global Head of M&A at Honeywell, in which he oversaw a global team of approximately 25 people. Over the course of his 17 years at Honeywell, Mr. Cook aided or led the execution of over 60 buy- and sell-side transactions, most of which were attributable to the ACS segment in which he partnered directly with Mr. Fradin. These transactions included the acquisitions of Novar plc, Norcross Safety Products and Intelligrated, among others. During 2018, Mr. Cook led the execution of the tax-free spinoffs of Honeywell's Home Automation (Resideo) and Turbochargers (Garrett Motion) businesses. Mr. Cook's transaction experience includes public and private transactions across a variety of end markets and product categories. Mr. Cook holds a B.S. from University of Rhode Island. We believe Mr. Cook's significant expertise in business strategy and corporate finance and management experience makes him well qualified to serves as a director. 97 Table of Contents Mitchell Jacobson, serves as a member of our Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobson began his career in 1976 at MSC Industrial Direct ('MSC') (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of MRO products and services to industrial customers throughout North America. In 1995, Mr. Jacobson was appointed to President and Chief Executive Officer of MSC and served as President until 2003 and Chief Executive Officer until 2005. Mr. Jacobson became Chairman of the Board of MSC in 1998 and transitioned to Non-Executive Chairman in 2013. Mr. Jacobson has served as a director of Ambrosia Holdings, L.P. (the holding company of TriMark USA, the country's largest provider of equipment, supplies, and design services to the foodservices industry) since 2017 and previously served as a director of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Jacobson is currently a member of the Board of Trustees for New York Presbyterian Hospital, as well as the hospital's Investment and Patient Experience committees. Mr. Jacobson also serves as a Trustee for New York University School of Law. Mr. Jacobson is a graduate of Brandeis University and the New York University School of Law. We believe Mr. Jacobson's business strategy expertise makes him well qualified to serve as a director. Mark Levy, serves as a member of our Board of Directors. Mr. Levy has over 20 years of experience within the industrials sector. From 2000 to 2014, Mr. Levy served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell's Life Safety division where he led the transformation of the business into a global leader in commercial fire alarm systems, gas detection, and industrial-grade personal protection equipment. Additionally, during his tenure, Mr. Levy spearheaded 26 acquisitions, growing sales from $350 million to $3.9 billion. Mr. Levy started his career at Fire-Lite Alarms, a fire alarm business in Connecticut, which he grew to $50 million before selling to Pittway Corporation, and then subsequently grew to $350 million before selling to Honeywell. Mr. Levy remained president of Fire-Lite Alarms and in 1987 was additionally named president of NOTIFIER, also acquired by Pittway. Mr. Levy previously served on the board of directors of the University of New Haven and as Chairman of the board of directors of Easter Seals/Goodwill Industries in Connecticut. Mr. Levy currently serves a member of the Board of Directors at Quexco, Inc., Eco-Bat Technologies, Sciens Building Solutions and Laticrete International. Mr. Levy also currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors at Potter Electric Signal Co. Mr. Levy holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Denver and an honorary Doctor of Business from the University of New Haven. We believe Mr. Levy's significant expertise in building businesses and corporate finance experience makes him well qualified to serve as a director. David M. Cote, serves as a member of our Board of Directors and was appointed in March 2020. Mr. Cote currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Vertiv Holdings Co (formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp). From April 2018 until February 2020, Mr. Cote served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Secretary and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. Mr. Cote served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell from July 2002 to March 2017. Most recently, Mr. Cote was Executive Chairman of the Board of Honeywell until April 23, 2018. He joined Honeywell as President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2002. Prior to joining Honeywell, he served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRW Inc., a provider of products and services for the aerospace, information systems and automotive markets, from August 2001 to February 2002. From February 2001 to July 2001, he served as TRW's President and Chief Executive Officer and from November 1999 to January 2001 he served as its President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cote was Senior Vice President of General Electric Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Appliances from June 1996 to November 1999. Mr. Cote was a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from March 2014 to March 2018. He previously served as a director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from July 2007 to July 2013. Mr. Cote earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire. We believe Mr. Cote's significant expertise in building businesses and corporate finance experience makes him well qualified to serve as a director. Number and Terms of Office of Officers and Directors Our board of directors is divided into three classes with only one class of directors being elected in each year and each class (except for those directors appointed prior to our first annual meeting of stockholders) serving a three-year term. The term of office of the first class of directors, consisting of Mitchell Jacobson, will expire at our first annual meeting of stockholders. The term of office of the second class of directors, consisting of Mark Levy and David M. Cote, will expire at the second annual meeting of stockholders. The term of office of the third class of directors, consisting of Roger Fradin and Brian Cook, will expire at the third annual meeting of stockholders. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders until after we consummate our initial business combination. 98 Table of Contents Prior to the completion of an initial business combination, any vacancy on the board of directors may be filled by a nominee chosen by holders of a majority of our founder shares. In addition, prior to the completion of an initial business combination, holders of a majority of our founder shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. Pursuant to an agreement to be entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in this offering, our sponsor, upon consummation of an initial business combination will be entitled to nominate three individuals for election to our board of directors. Our officers are appointed by the board of directors and serve at the discretion of the board of directors, rather than for specific terms of office. Our board of directors is authorized to appoint persons to the offices set forth in our bylaws as it deems appropriate. Our bylaws provide that our officers may consist of a Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer, Vice Presidents, Secretary, Treasurer and such other offices as may be determined by the board of directors. Involvement in certain legal proceedings There is no material litigation, arbitration or governmental proceeding currently pending against us or any members of our management team in their capacity as such. Committees of the Board of Directors Our board of directors have three standing committees: an audit committee; a nominating committee; and a compensation committee. Subject to phase-in rules and a limited exception, the rules of the NYSE and Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act require that the audit committee of a listed company be comprised solely of independent directors, and the rules of the NYSE require that the nominating and compensation committees of a listed company be comprised solely of independent directors. Audit Committee Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote serve as members of our audit committee, and Mark Levy serves as chairman of the audit committee. Under the NYSE listing standards and applicable SEC rules, all the directors on the audit committee must be independent. Our board of directors has determined that each of Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote are independent. Each member of the audit committee is financially literate and our board of directors has determined that Mark Levy qualifies as an 'audit committee financial expert' as defined in applicable SEC rules. We have adopted an audit committee charter, which details the principal functions of the audit committee, including: • the appointment, compensation, retention, replacement, and oversight of the work of the independent registered public accounting firm and any other independent registered public accounting firm engaged by us; • pre-approving all audit and permitted non-audit services to be provided by the independent registered public accounting firm or any other registered public accounting firm engaged by us, and establishing pre-approval policies and procedures; • reviewing and discussing with the independent registered public accounting firm all relationships they have with us in order to evaluate their continued independence; • setting clear hiring policies for employees or former employees of the independent registered public accounting firm; 99 Table of Contents • setting clear policies for audit partner rotation in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; • obtaining and reviewing a report, at least annually, from the independent registered public accounting firm describing (i) the independent registered public accounting firm's internal quality-control procedures and (ii) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review, or peer review, of the independent registered public accounting firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities within the preceding five years respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the firm and any steps taken to deal with such issues; • reviewing and approving any related party transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC prior to us entering into such transaction; and • reviewing with management, the independent registered public accounting firm, and our legal advisors, as appropriate, any legal, regulatory or compliance matters, including any correspondence with regulators or government agencies and any employee complaints or published reports that raise material issues regarding our financial statements or accounting policies and any significant changes in accounting standards or rules promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. Compensation Committee Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote serve on our compensation committee, and Mark Levy serves as chairman of the compensation committee. Under the NYSE listing standards, we are required to have a nominating committee composed entirely of independent directors. Our board of directors has determined that each of Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote are independent. We have adopted a compensation committee charter, which details the principal functions of the compensation committee, including: • reviewing and approving on an annual basis the corporate goals and objectives relevant to our Chief Executive Officer's compensation, evaluating our Chief Executive Officer's performance in light of such goals and objectives and determining and approving the remuneration (if any) of our Chief Executive Officer based on such evaluation; • reviewing and approving on an annual basis the compensation of all of our other officers; • reviewing on an annual basis our executive compensation policies and plans; • implementing and administering our incentive compensation equity-based remuneration plans; • assisting management in complying with our proxy statement and annual report disclosure requirements; • approving all special perquisites, special cash payments and other special compensation and benefit arrangements for our officers and employees; • if required, producing a report on executive compensation to be included in our annual proxy statement; and • reviewing, evaluating and recommending changes, if appropriate, to the remuneration for directors. Notwithstanding the foregoing, as indicated above, other than the $10,000 per month administrative fee payable to an affiliate of our sponsor and reimbursement of expenses, no other compensation of any kind, including finders, consulting or other similar fees, will be paid to any of our officers, directors or any of their respective 100 Table of Contents affiliates, prior to, or for any services they render in order to effectuate, the consummation of a business combination. Accordingly, it is likely that prior to the consummation of an initial business combination, the compensation committee will only be responsible for the review and recommendation of any compensation arrangements to be entered into in connection with such initial business combination. The charter also provides that the compensation committee may, in its sole discretion, retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser and will be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any such adviser. However, before engaging or receiving advice from a compensation consultant, external legal counsel or any other adviser, the compensation committee will consider the independence of each such adviser, including the factors required by NYSE and the SEC. Director Nominations Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote serve on our nominating committee, and Mitchell Jacobson serves as chairman of the nominating committee. Under the NYSE listing standards, we are required to have a nominating committee composed entirely of independent directors. Our board of directors has determined that each of Mark Levy, Mitchell Jacobson and David M. Cote are independent. The nominating committee is responsible for overseeing the selection of persons to be nominated to serve on our board of directors. The nominating committee considers persons identified by its members, management, stockholders, investment bankers and others. We have established the following guidelines for selecting director nominees. The guidelines for selecting nominees, which are be specified a charter to be adopted by us, generally provide that persons to be nominated: • should have demonstrated notable or significant achievements in business, education or public service; • should possess the requisite intelligence, education and experience to make a significant contribution to the board of directors and bring a range of skills, diverse perspectives and backgrounds to its deliberations; and • should have the highest ethical standards, a strong sense of professionalism and intense dedication to serving the interests of the shareholders. The nominating committee considers a number of qualifications relating to management and leadership experience, background and integrity and professionalism in evaluating a person's candidacy for membership on the board of directors. The nominating committee may require certain skills or attributes, such as financial or accounting experience, to meet specific board needs that arise from time to time and will also consider the overall experience and makeup of its members to obtain a broad and diverse mix of board members. The nominating committee does not distinguish among nominees recommended by shareholders and other persons. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation None of our executive officers currently serves, and in the past year has not served, as a member of the board of directors or compensation committee of any entity that has one or more executive officers serving on our board of directors. Code of Ethics We have adopted a code of ethics that applies to our officers, directors and employees. We have filed copies of our code of ethics, our audit committee charter and our compensation committee charter as exhibits to our registration statement in connection with our initial public offering. You may review these documents by accessing our public filings at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of the code of ethics will be provided without charge upon request to us. 101 Table of Contents Conflicts of Interest Each of our officers and directors presently has, and any of them in the future may have additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present business combination opportunities to such entity. Accordingly, in the future, if any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such opportunity to such entity. We do not believe, however, that any fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our officers arising in the future would materially undermine our ability to complete our business combination. Mr. Fradin and Mr. Cook have agreed not to participate in the formation of, or become an officer or director of, any other special purpose acquisition company with a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act, until we have entered into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination or we have failed to complete our initial business combination within 24 months after the closing of this offering. Potential investors should also be aware of the following other potential conflicts of interest: • None of our officers or directors is required to commit his or her full time to our affairs and, accordingly, may have conflicts of interest in allocating his or her time among various business activities, including in connection with Mr. Fradin's service as a director of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. • In the course of their other business activities, our officers and directors may become aware of investment and business opportunities which may be appropriate for presentation to us as well as the other entities with which they are affiliated. Our management may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. • Our initial stockholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and any public shares held by them in connection with the consummation of our initial business combination. Additionally, our initial stockholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares held by them if we fail to consummate our initial business combination within 24 months after the closing of our initial public offering. If we do not complete our initial business combination within such applicable time period, the proceeds of the sale of the private placement warrants held in the trust account will be used to fund the redemption of our public shares, and the private placement warrants will expire worthless. With certain limited exceptions, the founder shares will not be transferable, assignable by our sponsor until the earlier of: (A) one year after the completion of our initial business combination; or (B) subsequent to our initial business combination, (x) if the closing price of our Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial business combination, or (y) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of our stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. With certain limited exceptions, the private placement warrants and the Class A common stock underlying such warrants, will not be transferable, assignable or saleable by our sponsor or its permitted transferees until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination. Since our sponsor and officers and directors may directly or indirectly own common stock and warrants following our initial public offering, our officers and directors may have a conflict of interest in determining whether a particular target business is an appropriate business with which to effectuate our initial business combination. • Our officers and directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a particular business combination if the retention or resignation of any such officers and directors was included by a target business as a condition to any agreement with respect to our initial business combination. 102 Table of Contents • Our sponsor, officers or directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a business combination and financing arrangements as we may obtain loans from our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or any of our officers or directors to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The conflicts described above may not be resolved in our favor. In general, officers and directors of a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware are required to present business opportunities to a corporation if: • the corporation could financially undertake the opportunity; • the opportunity is within the corporation's line of business; and • it would not be fair to our company and its stockholders for the opportunity not to be brought to the attention of the corporation. • Accordingly, as a result of multiple business affiliations, our officers and directors may have similar legal obligations relating to presenting business opportunities meeting the above-listed criteria to multiple entities. Below is a table summarizing the entities to which our executive officers and directors currently have fiduciary duties or contractual obligations: Individual Entity Entity's Business Affiliation Roger Fradin Resideo Technologies, Inc. HVAC and Security Technology Chairman of the Board L3Harris Technologies Inc. Technology Board Member Pitney Bowes Inc. Technology Board Member GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation Board Member Mitchell Jacobson Trustees for New York Presbyterian Hospital Healthcare Board Member New York University School of Law Education Trustee Mark Levy Quexco, Inc. Smelting Board Member Eco-Bat Technologies Recycling Technology Board Member Sciens Building Solutions Fire Protection Technology Board Member Laticrete International Chemicals Board Member Potter Electric Signal Co. Manufacturing Co-Chairman of the Board David M. Cote Vertiv Holdings Co. Electrical Equipment Executive Chairman 103 Table of Contents Brian Cook, our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director, is a party to a non-competition agreement with Honeywell International, Inc. ('Honeywell') that expires on May 6, 2020. The non-competition agreement precludes Mr. Cook from, without the written consent of Honeywell, becoming employed by, performing services for, or otherwise becoming associated with (as an employee, officer, director, principal, agent, manager, partner, co-partner or consultant or any other individual or representative role) any competing business of Honeywell prior to expiration. No assurance can be given that Honeywell would provide any consent on terms satisfactory to us or at all. As a result, we may be precluded from pursuing an initial business combination with certain businesses, which could limit our prospects for an initial business combination and make us a less attractive buyer to certain target companies. In addition, if our initial business combination does not cause Mr. Cook to violate the non-competition agreement, no assurance can be given that the combined company would not in the future engage in competitive activities which would cause Mr. Cook to be in breach of the non-competition agreement. If a court were to conclude that a violation of this non-competition agreement had occurred, it could extend the term of Mr. Cook's non-competition restrictions and/or enjoin Mr. Cook from participating in our company, or enjoin us from engaging in aspects of the business which compete with Honeywell, as applicable. A court could also impose monetary damages against Mr. Cook or us. This could materially harm our business and the trading prices of our securities. Even if ultimately resolved in our favor, any litigation associated with the non-competition agreement could be time consuming, costly and distract management's focus from locating suitable acquisition candidates and operating our business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, upon the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. Please see 'Risk Factors-If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share' and other risk factors herein. Accordingly, if any of the above executive officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for any of the above entities to which he or she has current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such business combination opportunity to such entity, and only present it to us if such entity rejects the opportunity. We do not believe, however, that any of the foregoing fiduciary duties or contractual obligations will materially affect our ability to complete our business combination. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with such a company, we, or a committee of independent directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA or from an independent accounting firm, that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. We have agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination without the prior consent of our sponsor. Roger Fradin, who controls both us and our sponsor, is also a member of the board of directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that intends to pursue a business combination in the industrial sector and has already raised funds in its initial public offering. Mr. Fradin's roles at both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. and as our Chairman led Mr. Fradin to enter into an agreement with an affiliate of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. pursuant to which Mr. Fradin has agreed, prior to the earlier of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. entering into a definitive agreement regarding its initial business combination or June 12, 2020 (the deadline by which GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. must enter into an initial business combination), not to pursue, and therefore will not permit our sponsor to consent to, our entry into a definitive agreement regarding an initial business combination with an entity that has an enterprise value of greater than $3 billion. In the event that we submit our initial business combination to our public stockholders for a vote, our initial stockholders have agreed to vote any founder shares held by them and any public shares purchased during or after the offering in favor of our initial business combination and our officers and directors have also agreed to vote any public shares purchased during or after the offering in favor of our initial business combination. 104 Table of Contents Limitation on Liability and Indemnification of Officers and Directors Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that our officers and directors will be indemnified by us to the fullest extent authorized by Delaware law, as it now exists or may in the future be amended. In addition, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that our directors will not be personally liable for monetary damages to us or our stockholders for breaches of their fiduciary duty as directors, unless they violated their duty of loyalty to us or our stockholders, acted in bad faith, knowingly or intentionally violated the law, authorized unlawful payments of dividends, unlawful stock purchases or unlawful redemptions, or derived an improper personal benefit from their actions as directors. We entered into agreements with our officers and directors to provide contractual indemnification in addition to the indemnification provided for in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Our bylaws also permit us to secure insurance on behalf of any officer, director or employee for any liability arising out of his or her actions, regardless of whether Delaware law would permit such indemnification. We purchased a policy of directors' and officers' liability insurance that insures our officers and directors against the cost of defense, settlement or payment of a judgment in some circumstances and insures us against our obligations to indemnify our officers and directors. These provisions may discourage stockholders from bringing a lawsuit against our directors for breach of their fiduciary duty. These provisions also may have the effect of reducing the likelihood of derivative litigation against officers and directors, even though such an action, if successful, might otherwise benefit us and our stockholders. Furthermore, a stockholder's investment may be adversely affected to the extent we pay the costs of settlement and damage awards against officers and directors pursuant to these indemnification provisions. We believe that these provisions, the insurance and the indemnity agreements are necessary to attract and retain talented and experienced officers and directors. ITEM 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Compensation Discussion and Analysis In October 2019, our sponsor transferred 35,000 founder shares to each of Mark Levy and Mitchell Jacobson. None of our officers or directors has received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. Commencing on the date our securities were first listed on the NYSE, we have agreed to pay an affiliate of our sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. Upon completion of our initial business combination or our liquidation, we will cease paying these monthly fees. No compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid to our sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, for services rendered prior to or in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. However, these individuals will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. After the completion of our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting or management fees from the combined company. All of these fees will be fully disclosed to stockholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials furnished to our stockholders in connection with a proposed business combination. We have not established any limit on the amount of such fees that may be paid by the combined company to our directors or members of management. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time of the proposed business combination, because the directors of the post-combination business will be responsible for determining officer and director compensation. Any compensation to be paid to our officers will be determined, or recommended to the board of directors for determination, either by a compensation committee constituted solely by independent directors or by a majority of the independent directors on our board of directors. 105 Table of Contents We do not intend to take any action to ensure that members of our management team maintain their positions with us after the consummation of our initial business combination, although it is possible that some or all of our officers and directors may negotiate employment or consulting arrangements to remain with us after our initial business combination. The existence or terms of any such employment or consulting arrangements to retain their positions with us may influence our management's motivation in identifying or selecting a target business but we do not believe that the ability of our management to remain with us after the consummation of our initial business combination will be a determining factor in our decision to proceed with any potential business combination. We are not party to any agreements with our officers and directors that provide for benefits upon termination of employment. 106 Table of Contents ITEM 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS The following table sets forth information regarding the beneficial ownership of our common stock as of March 17, 2021 based on information obtained from the persons named below, with respect to the beneficial ownership of shares of our common stock, by: • each person known by us to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of our outstanding shares of common stock; • each of our executive officers and directors that beneficially owns shares of our common stock; and • all our executive officers and directors as a group. In the table below, percentage ownership is based on 34,500,000 shares of our Class A Common Stock (which includes Class A Common Stock that are underlying the Company's Units) and 8,625,000 shares of our Class B Common Stock outstanding as of March 17, 2021. Voting power represents the combined voting power of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock owned beneficially by such person. On all matters to be voted upon, the holders of the Class A Common Stock and the Class B Common Stock vote together as a single class, except as required by law or stock exchange rule; provided that only holders of shares of Class B Common Stock have the right to vote on the election of the Company's directors prior to the initial business combination. Currently, all of the shares of Class B Common Stock are convertible into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. The table below does not include the shares of Class A Common Stock underlying the private placement warrants held or to be held by our officers or sponsor because these securities are not exercisable within 60 days of this Report. Unless otherwise indicated, we believe that all persons named in the table have sole voting and investment power with respect to all shares of common stock beneficially owned by them. Name of Beneficial Owners(1) Class B

Common

Stock

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned Class B

Common

Stock

Approximate

Percentage

of Class Class A

Common

Stock

Number of

Shares

Beneficially

Owned Class A

Common

Stock

Approximate

Percentage

of Class Approximate

Percentage

of Voting

Control UBS O'Connor LLC(2) - - 1,000,000 2.9 % 2.32 % Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC(3) 8,555,000 99.2 % - - 19.84 % Roger Fradin(3) 8,555,000 99.2 % - - 19.84 % Brian Cook(3) 8,555,000 99.2 % - - 19.84 % Mark Levy 35,000 * - - * Mitchell Jacobson 35,000 * - - * All executive officers, directors and director nominees as a group (four individuals) 8,625,000 99.2 % - - 19.84 % * Less than one percent. (i) Unless otherwise noted, the business address of each of the following entities or individuals is c/o Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc., 14 Fairmount Avenue, Chatham, New Jersey 07928. (ii) As of December 31, 2020, as reported on Schedule 13G filed by UBS O'Connor LLC ('UBS'). UBS serves as the investment manager to (i) Nineteen77 Global Multi-Strategy Alpha Master Limited ('GLEA') and (ii) Nineteen77 Global Merger Arbitrage Master Limited ('OGMA'). In such capacity, the UBS exercises voting and investment power over the shares of Class A Common Stock held for the account of GLEA and OGMA. UBS is a registered investment adviser under Section 203 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. As a result, UBS may be deemed to have beneficial ownership of the shares of Class A Common Stock held for the account of GLEA and OGMA. The principal business office of the Reporting Person is One North Wacker Drive, 32nd Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60606. 107 Table of Contents Excludes 10,150,000 shares which may be purchased by exercising warrants that are not presently exercisable. Roger Fradin and Brian Cook have voting and investment discretion with respect to the shares held of record by the sponsor and may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of the shares of Class B Common Stock directly held by the sponsor. Changes in Control None. ITEM 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS In August 2019, our sponsor purchased 8,625,000 founder shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000 in cash, or approximately $0.003 per share. In October 2019, our sponsor transferred 35,000 founder shares to each of Mark Levy and Mitchell Jacobson, our independent directors. These 70,000 shares were not subject to forfeiture in the event the underwriter's over-allotment option is not exercised. The number of founder shares issued was determined based on the expectation that such founder shares would represent 20.0% of the outstanding shares upon completion of our initial public offering. The founder shares (including the Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise thereof) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holder. Our sponsor purchased 10,150,000 private placement warrants for a purchase price of $1.00 per whole warrant, or $10,150,000 in the aggregate, in private placement transactions that occurred simultaneously with the closing of our initial public offering and the closing of the over-allotment option for our initial public offering. Each private placement warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of our Class A Common Stock at $11.50 per share. Warrants may be exercised only for a whole number of shares of Class A Common Stock. The private placement warrants (including the Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the private placement warrants) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holder. If any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that falls within the line of business of any entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such opportunity to such entity. Our officers and directors current have certain relevant fiduciary duties or contractual obligations that may take priority over their duties to us. We have entered into an Administrative Service Agreement with our sponsor, pursuant to which we will pay a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. Upon completion of our initial business combination or our liquidation, we will cease paying these monthly fees. No compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid to our sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, for services rendered prior to or in connection with the completion of an initial business combination. However, these individuals will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee reviews on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by us to our sponsor, officers, directors or our or their affiliates and determine which expenses and the amount of expenses that will be reimbursed. There is no cap or ceiling on the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred by such persons in connection with activities on our behalf. 108 Table of Contents Prior to our initial public offering, our sponsor provided an aggregate of $300,000 to us under an unsecured promissory note and in advances, to be used for a portion of the expenses of our initial public offering. These loans and advances were non-interest bearing, unsecured and were repaid upon the closing of our initial public offering. Our sponsor, officers or directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a business combination and financing arrangements as we may obtain loans from our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or any of our officers or directors to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete an initial business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that the initial business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The terms of such loans by our officers and directors, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. After our initial business combination, members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting, management or other fees from the combined company with any and all amounts being fully disclosed to our stockholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer or proxy solicitation materials, as applicable, furnished to our stockholders. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time of distribution of such tender offer materials or at the time of a stockholder meeting held to consider our initial business combination, as applicable, as it will be up to the directors of the post-combination business to determine executive and director compensation. We have entered into a registration and stockholder rights agreement pursuant to which our sponsor will be entitled to certain registration rights with respect to the private placement warrants, the warrants issuable upon conversion of working capital loans (if any) and the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the foregoing and upon conversion of the founder shares, and, upon consummation of our initial business combination, to nominate three individuals for election. The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form registration demands, that we register such securities for sale under the Securities Act. In addition, these holders have 'piggy-back' registration rights to include such securities in other registration statements filed by us and rights to require us to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. We will bear the costs and expenses of filing any such registration statements. POLICY FOR APPROVAL OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS We have not yet adopted a formal policy for the review, approval or ratification of related party transactions. Accordingly, the transactions discussed above were not reviewed, approved or ratified in accordance with any such policy. In addition, our audit committee, pursuant to the audit committee charter, is responsible for reviewing and approving related party transactions to the extent that we enter into such transactions. An affirmative vote of a majority of the members of the audit committee present at a meeting at which a quorum is present will be required in order to approve a related party transaction. A majority of the members of the entire audit committee will constitute a quorum. Without a meeting, the unanimous written consent of all of the members of the audit committee will be required to approve a related party transaction. We also require each of our directors and executive officers to complete a directors' and officers' questionnaire that elicits information about related party transactions. To further minimize conflicts of interest, we have agreed not to consummate an initial business combination with an entity that is affiliated with any of our sponsor, officers or directors unless we, or a committee of independent directors, have obtained an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA or an independent accounting firm that our initial business combination is fair to our company from a 109 Table of Contents financial point of view. Furthermore, no finder's fees, reimbursements or cash payments will be made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates, by us for services rendered to us prior to or in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. However, the following payments will be made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates, none of which will be made from the proceeds of this offering held in the trust account prior to the completion of our initial business combination: • payment to an affiliate of our sponsor of $10,000 per month, for up to 24 months, for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support; • reimbursement for any out-of-pocket expenses related to identifying, investigating and completing an initial business combination; and • repayment of loans which may be made by our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, the terms of which have not been determined nor have any written agreements been executed with respect thereto. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. Our sponsor and our executive officers and directors are deemed to be our 'promoters' as such term is defined under the federal securities laws. DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE The NYSE listing standards require that a majority of our board of directors be independent. An 'independent director' is defined generally as a person that, in the opinion of the company's board of directors, has no material relationship with the listed company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company). Our board of directors has determined that Mark Levy and Mitchell Jacobson are 'independent directors' as defined in the NYSE listing standards and applicable SEC rules. Pursuant to NYSE's phase-in rules for newly listed companies, we have one year from the date on which we are first listed on NYSE to for a majority of our board of directors be independent. Our independent directors will have regularly scheduled meetings at which only independent directors are present. ITEM 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES The following is a summary of fees paid to Marcum LLP ('Marcum'), for services rendered. Audit Fees. Audit fees consist of fees billed for professional services rendered for the audit of our year-end financial statements and services that are normally provided by Marcum in connection with regulatory filings. The aggregate fees billed by Marcum for professional services rendered for the audit of our annual financial statements, review of the financial information included in our Forms 10-Q for the respective periods and other required filings with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019, including services in connection with our initial public offering totaled $50,985 and $57,005, respectively. The above amounts include interim procedures and audit fees, as well as attendance at audit committee meetings. Audit-Related Fees. Audit-related services consist of fees billed for assurance and related services that are reasonably related to performance of the audit or review of our financial statements and are not reported under 'Audit Fees.' These services include attest services that are not required by statute or regulation and consultations concerning financial accounting and reporting standards. During the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019, we did not pay Marcum for consultations concerning financial accounting and reporting standards. Tax Fees. We did not pay Marcum for tax planning and tax advice during the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019. All Other Fees. We did not pay Marcum for other services during the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (Inception) through December 31, 2019. All Other Fees. We did not pay Marcum for other services during the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the period from August 12, 2019 (inception) through December 31, 2019. 110 Table of Contents Pre-Approval Policy Our audit committee was formed upon the consummation of our initial public offering. As a result, the audit committee did not pre-approve all of the foregoing services, although any services rendered prior to the formation of our audit committee were approved by our board of directors. Since the formation of our audit committee, and on a going-forward basis, the audit committee has and will pre-approve all auditing services and permitted non-audit services to be performed for us by our auditors, including the fees and terms thereof (subject to the de minimis exceptions for non-audit services described in the Exchange Act which are approved by the audit committee prior to the completion of the audit). 111 Table of Contents PART IV ITEM 15. EXHIBITS, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SCHEDULES (a) The following documents are filed as part of this Report: (1) Financial Statements (2) Financial Statements Schedule All financial statement schedules are omitted because they are not applicable or the amounts are immaterial and not required, or the required information is presented in the financial statements and notes thereto in is Item 15 of Part IV below. (3) Exhibits We hereby file as part of this Report the exhibits listed in the attached Exhibit Index. Exhibits which are incorporated herein by reference can be inspected and copied at the public reference facilities maintained by the SEC, 100 F Street, N.E., Room 1580, Washington D.C. 20549. Copies of such material can also be obtained from the Public Reference Section of the SEC, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549, at prescribed rates or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit

No. Description 2.1 Business Combination Agreement(1) 3.1 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.(2) 3.2 Amended and Restated Bylaws.(2) 4.1 Warrant Agreement, dated November 13, 2019, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.(3) 4.2 Description of the Company's securities registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.(4) 10.1 Sponsor Warrants Purchase Agreement, dated November 7, 2019 among the Company and Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC.(3) 10.2 Investment Management Trust Account Agreement, dated November 13, 2019, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.(3) 10.3 Registration and Stockholder Rights Agreement, dated November 13, 2019, between the Company, Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC and certain directors of the Company.(3) 10.4 Letter Agreement between the Company and Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC and each of the officers and directors of the Company.(3) 10.5 Administrative Support Agreement, dated November 13, 2019, between the Company and Juniper Industrial Sponsor, LLC.(3) 14.1 Code of Ethics(4) 31.1 Certification of the Chief Executive and Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a).* 32.1 Certification of the Chief Executive and Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(b) or Rule 15d-14(b) and 18 U.S.C. 1350** * Filed herewith ** Furnished herewith (1) Incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on December 22, 2020. (2) Incorporated by reference to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1/A, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2019. (3) Incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2019. (4) Incorporated by reference to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020. 112 Table of Contents ITEM 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY Not applicable. 113 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. April 23, 2021 JUNIPER INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS, INC. /s/ Brian Cook Name: Brian Cook Title: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this Report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant and in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Name Position Date /s/ Roger Fradin Chairman April 23, 2021 Roger Fradin /s/ Brian Cook Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director April 23, 2021 Brian Cook (Principal Financial and Financial Officer) /s/ Mitchell Jacobson Director April 23, 2021 Mitchell Jacobson /s/ Mark Levy Director April 23, 2021 Mark Levy /s/ David M. Cote Director April 23, 2021 David M. Cote 114 Attachments Original document

