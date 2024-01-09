Jan 9 (Reuters) -
Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Tuesday it would buy networking gear maker Juniper Networks in a deal valued at $14 billion.
(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
|36.81 USD
|+21.81%
|+24.86%
|+24.86%
|12:27am
|531.4 USD
|+1.70%
|+7.31%
|1291 B $
|36.81 USD
|+21.81%
|+24.86%
|9 636 M $
|16.14 USD
|-8.92%
|-4.95%
|23 029 M $
