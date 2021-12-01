Juniper Networks Accelerates Partner Profitability with New Elite Partner Tier, Program Enhancements

Juniper Partner Advantage 2022 introduces new Elite Plus partner level, strengthens partner communities and empowers experience-led sales engagements

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced new enhancements to the global Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). Starting January 2022, a new top-tier level of the partner program will be introduced, and a modernized engagement platform that embraces a collaborative sales approach. The JPA 2022 program updates also deliver an enriched learning experience to enable partners to quickly expand their knowledge of Juniper and maximize their business growth opportunities.

As the past year has demonstrated, networks are more important than ever before. Network operators are faced with the dual challenge of an increasingly complex environment combined with the requirement to create the best possible user experience. Juniper Networks’ commitment to Experience-First Networking extends beyond innovative technologies to encompass all aspects of the organization. This experience-driven mindset extends to the partner program and its new collaborative focus, which will lead to stronger engagement and increased opportunity for Juniper partners.

JPA 2022 builds on the investments made in recent years with the acquisition of Mist Technologies, 128 Technology, Apstra and Netrounds, which contributed to record growth across all partner segments. New enhancements to the partner engagement platform, including expanded Champions communities for technical and sales roles, virtual workspaces for Juniper and partner sales collaboration, increased seller rewards and a new elite partner tier set the stage for continued growth.

“Juniper Networks is a partner-centric company, and the investments we’ve made in the program for 2022 will accelerate our strong partnerships and continue us all on the path of hyper-growth,” said Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. “We believe our acquisition strategy and innovations have created the most compelling portfolio of networking solutions available today. By bringing that spirit of innovation into the partner program, with a new elite tier and enhanced community, we plan to see rapid growth and expansion next year and beyond.”

Additional program highlights include:

A New Top Partner Level – Elite Plus: Juniper's most dedicated partners can now qualify for a new top-tier in the partner program – Elite Plus. This new partner level offers superior support, investment and rewards, along with dedicated business development and demand generation resources.

Partner Communities: Expanded Champions program adds role-based journeys for both technical and sales professionals. Partners will gain access to continuous learning, virtual selling tools, a Communities forum, and collaborative workspaces, along with digital badges and rewards to recognize success, as well as access to demo platforms and events.

Virtual Sales Pods: Collaboration between Juniper and partners is critical to success. New virtual sales pods create a shared workspace for partners and Juniper experts to communicate in real-time on account plans, ongoing sales efforts and more, leading to faster sales cycles and enhanced conversion rates.

New Learning Academy Platform: In support of Communities and collaborative sales efforts, the Learning Academy will serve as a resource for new content and webinars to drive partner education and accelerate success.

Incentive Rewards: Building on the strong investment strategy from 2021, we will reward partners for partner-led and new opportunity deal registration, while providing boosters on software and for our Elite Plus partners.

“I’ve completed pre-sales network and security engineering programs throughout my career with all major networking manufacturers. Juniper has always been the gold standard, and this announcement raises the bar even further by recognizing the achievements of the technical community,” said Carl Lamendola, Network and Security Engineer, Mainline Information Systems.

The Juniper Networks partner program will be discussed at the 2021 Virtual Partner Summit December 1, 2021. The 2022 program goes into effect January 1, 2022.

