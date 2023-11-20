Communiqué officiel de JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:

Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Juniper MistTM Customer Tech Talk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 – 11:30 am PT.

To attend this event, you must pre-register. Below is a link to the registration site:

register.events.juniper.net/JuniperMistCustomerTechTalk

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

