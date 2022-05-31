Log in
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

05/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
31.22 USD   +1.96%
08:31aJuniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event
BU
06:03aJuniper Networks Says King's College International School Bangkok Adds Its Connectivity Products
MT
05/31JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event

05/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • Manoj Leelanivas, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:15 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-corporate


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 120 M - -
Net income 2022 425 M - -
Net cash 2022 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 10 087 M 10 087 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 191
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,22 $
Average target price 35,78 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne T. DelSanto President & Independent Director
Kenneth B. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-12.57%10 087
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.01%188 911
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.92%37 309
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-26.35%32 636
NOKIA OYJ-14.24%29 040
ERICSSON-18.56%27 967