  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Juniper Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNPR   US48203R1041

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
28.90 USD   +0.17%
08:32aJuniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events
BU
05/04Insider Sell: Juniper Networks
MT
05/02Suzlon Energy Bags Second Order for Turbines from Juniper Green Energy
MT
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events

05/09/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:

  • Kevin Hutchins, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks, will present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:10 am ET in Boston, MA.
  • Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will present at the Bank of America Tech Conference, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT in San Francisco, CA.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 798 M - -
Net income 2023 489 M - -
Net Debt 2023 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 9 288 M 9 288 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 901
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Juniper Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,90 $
Average target price 36,15 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth B. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Scientist
Raj Yavatkar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-9.57%9 288
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.73%189 800
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.55%47 783
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.78%42 565
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.59.91%42 164
NOKIA OYJ-12.80%23 168
