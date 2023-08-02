Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the company will present at the following upcoming investor events:

Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Sujai Hajela, EVP, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum, 9:30 am MDT, Monday, August 7, 2023, in Vail, CO.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the J.P. Morgan Hardware & Semis Access Forum, 10:30 – 11:20 am PT, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Hutchins, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks, will host investor meetings at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

The KeyBanc and J.P. Morgan events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

