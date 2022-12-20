Advanced search
    JNPR   US48203R1041

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
31.78 USD   +0.35%
04:16pJuniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03:52pSector Update: Tech Stocks Edge Higher Shortly Before Tuesday's Closing Bell
MT
02:02pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising but Tuesday Gains Limited by Sluggish Chipmakers
MT
Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

12/20/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results, as well as first quarter 2023 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 888-506-0062, international callers dial +1-973-528-0011. Participant Access Code is 580018. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Category-corporate


© Business Wire 2022
