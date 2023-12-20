Official JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. press release

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, as well as the first quarter 2024 financial outlook, will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 888-506-0062, international callers dial +1-973-528-0011. Participant Access Code is 289029. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

