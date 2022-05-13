Log in
    JNPR   US48203R1041

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
29.67 USD   -2.94%
05/12JUNIPER NETWORKS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Juniper Networks Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
BU
05/03INSIDER SELL : Juniper Networks
MT
Juniper Networks Appoints Steve Fernandez to Board of Directors

05/13/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has appointed Steve Fernandez to its Board of Directors, effective May 11, 2022.

Since 2020, Steve has served as the Global Chief Technology Officer of AIG, a leading global insurance organization, where he is responsible for developing the technology vision and operations of the enterprise. Prior to this role, he was the CTO of L’Oréal in Paris, France and led the global transformation of the company, creating a modern digital workplace for employees and successfully developing a technical culture focused on agility, speed and professional results. Steve has also held several C-suite level positions at prior companies, including Conisus, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company, Bottling Investments Group.

“In joining Juniper’s board of directors, I am looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise in helping companies through digital transformations, including Juniper’s own cloud journey,” said Steve Fernandez. “It’s an exciting time for Juniper, and the networking industry at-large, to capitalize on software and automation to deliver better business outcomes.”

“Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks. “His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members.”

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-corporate


© Business Wire 2022
