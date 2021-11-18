Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Juniper Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNPR   US48203R1041

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juniper Networks Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year, Furthest in Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

11/18/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Juniper wired and wireless access driven by Mist AI also attained record bookings the past two consecutive quarters

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second year in a row. In this new Magic Quadrant, Juniper Networks was positioned furthest among all vendors in “Completeness of Vision,” which evaluates vendors on their ability to convincingly articulate current and future market direction, innovation, customer needs and competitive forces. In addition, Juniper received recognition for “Ability to Execute,” which assesses vendors on the quality and efficacy of processes, systems and methods to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation.

“With recognition on both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant positions Juniper as the Leader in enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure,” said Jeff Aaron, VP Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. “The Juniper solution delivers unparalleled user and operator experiences, driven by our unique Mist AI engine and cloud. It is both humbling and gratifying to see record customer adoption of this solution, coupled with third-party validation by the industry’s top experts.”

Earlier in the year, Juniper’s EX switches and wireless access points driven by Mist AI also received the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, which recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by end users. Juniper’s wired and wireless LAN access infrastructure portfolio has the highest average rating amongst all vendors in this market, across 450+ end-user reviews.

In addition, Juniper recently announced its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise solutions significantly outpaced the market, seeing revenue growth 35% year-over-year, with record bookings for both wired and wireless access.

This report builds on a series of noteworthy Gartner distinctions for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. Juniper earned the distinction as the only vendor in the Visionary Quadrant in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Additionally, Juniper was named a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, and a Challenger in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls.

Additional Resources:

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 15 November 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-enterprise


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
01:31pJuniper Networks Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise W..
BU
07:30aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Juniper Networks to $38 From $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/17TCS Helps Juniper Networks Digitally Transform Customer Experience
AQ
11/16Juniper Networks Announces 2021 Elevate Award Winners
BU
11/04Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events
BU
11/02Juniper Networks Adds Support System For Junos Portfolio
MT
11/02Juniper Networks Extends AI-Driven Support to Entire Junos Portfolio to Streamline Oper..
BU
11/02Juniper Networks Announces New Support Solution Driven by Artificial Intelligence That ..
CI
11/02Juniper Networks Adds AI-driven Wi-Fi 6E Access Points and IoT Assurance to Simplify, S..
BU
11/02Juniper Networks Adds AI-driven Wi-Fi 6E Access Points and IoT Assurance to Simplify, S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 704 M - -
Net income 2021 232 M - -
Net cash 2021 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 10 445 M 10 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 950
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Juniper Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 32,12 $
Average target price 27,88 $
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne T. DelSanto President & Director
Ken Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.42.69%10 445
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-6.96%5 844
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.68%2 302
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.7.24%2 284
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION19.94%837
SERCOMM CORPORATION-12.05%622