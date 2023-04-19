Juniper Networks® Powers Superior Experiences for Patients and Staff at Rady Children's Hospital and Sentara Healthcare

AI-driven wireless access solutions deliver reliable network experiences with proactive actions for improved operations

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that two innovative healthcare organizations, Rady Children’s Hospital and Sentara Healthcare, have adopted Juniper’s AI-driven networking technology, including Juniper® AP43, AP45 and AP12 High-Performance Access Points (APs) to drive digital transformation and improve experiences for both patients and staff. An agile network that can support modern, consumer-centric healthcare ecosystems requires flexible solutions with predictable, more reliable and more secure Wi-Fi and scalable indoor location services that provide standards-based asset location and user engagement capabilities.

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is the largest children’s hospital on the West Coast and one of the nation’s top pediatric healthcare systems, in addition to being the only designated pediatric trauma center in the region.

After a two-year effort vetting multiple technology providers, Rady Children’s chose to move away from their legacy vendor and adopt Juniper wireless solutions, starting the eventual rip and replace of approximately 900 APs, controllers and anchor controllers with Juniper APs. They have currently deployed around 85 Juniper AP43 Access Points to their IT facility, HomeCare, Plaza and Asthma Care buildings, with a goal to implement a full-stack solution by 2024.

“Juniper offers better coverage as well as improved roaming experiences for clinicians and staff,” said Scott Voigts, CTO at Rady Children’s Hospital. “These AI-driven solutions also provide proactive alerting to ensure optimal uptime and reduce mean time to resolution, saving us both time and money, and they allow us to focus on delivering excellence in care.”

Sentara Healthcare, a not-for-profit health organization, provides care in more than 100 sites across Virginia and North Carolina. 3,800 medical staff and 29,000 team members support their system of 12 hospitals. As COVID filled emergency rooms and ICUs with more than 4.5 million patients from 2020 to 2022, it became clear how crucial Wi-Fi is to patient care and staying in touch with loved ones. Realizing that healthcare providers can’t operate successfully without a modern Wi-Fi network, Sentara opted to migrate to the Juniper Wireless Access solution, driven by Mist AI.

Juniper Mist™ provides Sentara Healthcare with a robust suite of cloud-based microservices that support Wi-Fi 6, IoT, AI, automation and location-based services. Reliable Wi-Fi performance provides the foundation for new services such as wayfinding, medical device tracking and digital patient check-in. And with the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant conversational interface, the IT team has extensive visibility into service levels and can proactively identify and solve Wi-Fi issues that might lead to poor performance and security gaps. Sentara Health also implemented Juniper MX204 Universal Routing Platforms for highly resilient, carrier-grade connectivity among its hospitals, clinics and office locations.

“Juniper’s technology has modernized our patient care, allowing us to provide services we couldn’t with traditional, controller-based wireless networks,” said Matthew Douglas, now CTO of OptiFi, a joint venture funded by Sentara Healthcare. “Additionally, Juniper has asset tracking that works, which means wheelchairs and infusion pumps won’t go missing. We can also start planning for wayfinding and contact-free registration to enhance patient experiences.”

Juniper Networks will attend the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which is being held in Chicago at McCormick Place Convention Center from April 17-21,2023. The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the most influential health information technology event of the year, where 40,000 professionals throughout the global health ecosystem meet to build relationships during lively networking events, learn from experts in hot topic education sessions and discover innovative health tech products to solve their greatest challenges.

Rady Children’s Hospital, Sentara and Juniper Networks will be hosting a panel discussion titled “The Changing Role of Connectivity in Delivering First Class Experiences” on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:30-3:30 pm in South Building, Level 4, S403.

