January 09, 2024

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Near Deal to Buy Juniper Networks

The deal could be unveiled this week, valuing Juniper at roughly $13 billion.

Samsung Forecasts Weaker Fourth-Quarter Operating Profit

The South Korean tech giant expects fourth-quarter operating profit to fall 35%, missing market expectations and dampening hopes for an earnings recovery led by its semiconductor business.

Tinder Owner Match Draws Elliott Investment

The activist has a roughly $1 billion stake and intends to meet with Match to discuss ways to improve the online dating company's performance.

PepsiCo, Grocery Giant Bicker Over Who Dumped Whom

A grocery-prices dispute escalated as PepsiCo and Carrefour each claimed to have started the fight.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Shares Rise on Strong Earnings

Shares of China Tourism Group Duty Free jumped on strong preliminary 2023 earnings, as growth in international travel gains momentum after China's postpandemic reopening.

Vulcan Rocket Launches, but Moon Lander Runs Into Trouble

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur powered a lander called Peregrine into space, but that vehicle's propulsion system failed.

Unity Slashes Another 25% of Its Workforce

The move comes after an uproar over new fees in September that angered customers.

JetBlue CEO to Step Down as Airline Awaits Judge's Ruling on Spirit Airlines Merger

"Extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll, " said CEO Robin Hayes.

United, Alaska Find Loose Parts on Some Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets

The airlines are inspecting the aircraft grounded by Federal Aviation Administration after a door-plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Tiger Woods and Nike Split Up After 27 Years

The 15-time major golf champion had one of the longest, and most lucrative, endorsement deals in sports.

