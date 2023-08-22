Juniper Networks announced that the Viettel Group has selected Juniper's MX960 Universal Routing Platform for its network refresh. The upgrades will help Viettel better scale its consumer mobile and fixed broadband services, especially as networking demands from its increasingly digitally-savvy populace increase, aligning with the government's push to drive economic growth through technology. Viettel is home to over 77 million internet users and is the fastest growing digital economy in Southeast Asia, owing to its booming e-commerce sector and increased adoption of digital services.

As the country advances its digital transformation program aimed at enhancing connectivity among its population, Viettel embarked on a transformative journey to foster the growth of Vietnam's digital society. For more than a decade, Viettel has relied on Juniper routing and security solutions for their core, edge and metro access networks. Viettel further deepened this partnership by selecting Juniper's MX960Universal Routing Platform and MX-SPC3 Services Cards to enhance its carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) capacity to meet increasing traffic growth and leverage the additional processing power required for seamless network address translation.

To efficiently meet the growing demand for mobile and broadband services across urban and rural areas while maximizing its public IPv4 addresses, Viettel chose to upgrade its CGNAT capabilities. Among other key service capabilities, it allows IPv4 and IPv6 to seamlessly coexist in Viettel's network. These upgrades have empowered Viettel to efficiently expand its consumer mobile and fixed broadband service, providing unparalleled experiences for their subscribers across a wide range of services, including gaming, streaming and work applications.

With Juniper's high performance, reliable and scalable networking, Viettel has a solid foundation for growth as it maintains its position as a leading service provider in Vietnam while expanding its operations across Latin America, Africa and Asia.