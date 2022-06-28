Jupai : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K 06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT Send by mail :

Jupai Reports First Quarter 2022 Results SHANGHAI - June 28, 2022 - Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ● Net revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were RMB32.6 million, a decrease of 61.1% from RMB83.7 million in the corresponding period in 2021. For the quarter ended March 31 (RMB '000, except percentages) Q1 2021 Q1 2021 % Q1 2022 Q1 2022 % YoY Change % One-time commissions 31,227 37.3 % 9,931 30.5 % -68.2 % Recurring management fees 24,826 29.7 % 8,418 25.9 % -66.1 % Recurring service fees 27,622 33.0 % 14,209 43.6 % -48.6 % Total net revenues 83,675 100.0 % 32,558 100.0 % -61.1 % ● Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB43.0 million, as compared to income from operations of RMB3.5 million from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB14.1 million, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.9 million from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP1) in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB42.9 million, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.3 million from the corresponding period in 2021. FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES ● Total number of active clients2during the first quarter of 2022 was 102, as compared to 608 active clients during the first quarter of 2021. ● The aggregate value of wealth management products distributedby the Company during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.3 billion, a 84.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type Three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 1,085 58 % - - Private equity products 229 12 % 24 8 % Secondary market equity fund products 505 27 % 179 61 % Other products 51 3 % 92 31 % All products 1,870 100 % 295 100 % ● Jupai's coverage network as of March 31, 2022 included 22 client centers covering 22 cities, as compared to 32 client centers covering 30 cities as of March 31, 2021. 1 Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation and loss on litigation. 2 "Active clients" for a given period refer to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period. 1 ● Total assets under management3 as of March 31, 2022 were RMB30.7 billion, as compared to RMB32.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. Assets under management - breakdown by product type As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 9,604 29 % 9,483 31 % Private equity products 21,048 64 % 18,646 61 % Secondary market equity fund products 1,053 3 % 1,428 5 % Other products 1,162 4 % 1,178 3 % All products 32,867 100 % 30,735 100 % "In light of the new asset management regulations officially implemented in China this year, as well as the shift in overall investor sentiment, Jupai will continue to focus on our transformation and long-term development," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "We remain committed to becoming one of the top wealth management and asset management brands for high-net-worth individuals in China." "In the first quarter of 2022, we further advanced our asset allocation transformation strategy with other products including insurance which accounted for 31.3% of the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed compared to 6.4% in the previous quarter," said Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer. "We will continue to focus on upgrading and implementing our 'Precise Key Client Customization' strategy and 'Asset Transparency System' to meet increasingly diverse needs of investors." 3 "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM. 2 FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB32.6 million, a 61.1% decrease from RMB83.7 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to decreases in one-time commissions and recurring management fees. ● Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB9.9 million, a 68.2% decrease from RMB31.2 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily as a result of a decrease in the fixed income products due to the adverse effects of policies on the real estate market. ● Net revenues from recurring management fees for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB8.4 million, a 66.1% decrease from RMB24.8 million in the corresponding period in 2021. RMB0.1 million and nil carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management of private equity products. ● Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB14.2 million, a 48.6% decrease from RMB27.6 million in the corresponding period in 2021. The Company recognized RMB0.8 million and RMB4.6 million variable performance fees in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB75.6 million, a decrease of 5.8% from RMB80.2 million in the corresponding period in 2021. ● Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB21.5 million, a decrease of 42.5% from RMB37.4 million in the corresponding period in 2021, which was primarily due to the decrease in headcount of wealth management advisors and client managers. ● Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB12.5 million, a decrease of 30.0% from RMB17.9 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion activities. ● General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB43.1 million, an increase of 71.5% from RMB25.1 million in the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to the growth in service fees. ● Government subsidies received by the Companyfor the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.5 million, as compared to RMB0.2 million from the corresponding period in 2021. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government policies. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 was negative 132.2% (-132.2%), as compared to 4.1% for the corresponding period in 2021. Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were nil, as compared to RMB0.3 million from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in taxable income. Net Income ● Net Income ● Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB14.1 million, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.9 million from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was negative 43.2% (-43.2%), as compared to 4.7% from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.44 and RMB0.44, respectively, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB0.12 and RMB0.12, respectively, from the corresponding period in 2021. 3 ● Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) ● Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB42.9 million, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.3 million from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was negative 131.6% (-131.6%), as compared to 5.1% from the corresponding period in 2021. ● Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.34, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) of RMB0.13 from the corresponding period in 2021. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of March 31, 2022, the Company had RMB545.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as compared to RMB612.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB53.1 million, as compared to RMB14.5 million from the corresponding period in 2021. Those changes were primarily due to the change in working capital. Net cash used in investing activities during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB10.6 million, as compared to RMB30.5 million from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the less payment for investment. Net cash used in financing activities during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB3.2 million, as compared to nil from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the repurchase of share. TERMINATION OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENTS WITH SHANGHAI JUPAI Recently, an investor of Juzhou Intelligent Manufacturing 2018 Private Equity Investment Fund submitted a petition to the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court for bankruptcy restructuring of Shanghai Jupai Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Jupai"), and the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court held a hearing on this petition. In light of this matter, Jupai will terminate the contractual arrangements with Shanghai Jupai and, upon the termination of such contractual arrangements, Jupai will discontinue the operations of and cease control over the business currently operated by Shanghai Jupai. In 2021, the net revenue and the net loss from Shanghai Jupai and its subsidiaries and branches accounted for 54.9% of our total net revenue and 98.6% of our total net loss, respectively. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation and loss on litigation, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares, share options and loss on litigation. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations. ABOUT JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population. For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Jupai's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Jupai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Jupai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the goals and strategies of the Company and the Company's ability to manage its growth and implement its business strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations of the Company; condition of the wealth management market in China and internationally; the demand for and market acceptance of the products the Company distributes; the Company's ability to maintain and further grow its active high-net-worth client base and maintain or increase the amount of investment by clients; developments in relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry and the Company's ability to comply with those policies and regulations; the Company's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the Company's ability to adapt to potential uncertainties in China's real estate industry and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; the results of the Company's investments in research and development to enhance its 5 product choices and service offerings; general economic and business conditions in China; and the Company's ability to protect its reputation and enhance its brand recognition. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Jupai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Jupai does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Contacts: Jupai Investor Relations Email: ir@jpinvestment.cn Philip Lisio The Foote Group Phone: +86 (10) 8429 9544 Email: Jupai-IR@thefootegroup.com - FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW - 6 Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB or USD, as indicated) As of December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD4'000 USD5'000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 601,770 535,676 94,431 84,501 Restricted cash 10,329 9,567 1,621 1,509 Short-term investment 167 165 26 26 Accounts receivable 136 24 21 4 Other receivables 45,199 45,053 7,093 7,107 Amounts due from related parties 14,953 14,493 2,346 2,286 Other current assets 13,547 15,235 2,126 2,403 Total current assets 686,101 620,213 107,664 97,836 Long-term investments 202,819 202,819 31,827 31,994 Investment in affiliates 122,187 120,613 19,174 19,026 Amounts due from related parties - non-current 228,833 228,808 35,909 36,094 Property and equipment, net 14,616 20,760 2,293 3,275 Intangible assets, net 30,807 33,858 4,834 5,341 Other non-current assets 11,736 10,242 1,842 1,616 Right-of-use assets 28,357 24,027 4,450 3,790 Deferred tax assets 4,161 4,161 653 656 Total Assets 1,329,617 1,265,501 208,646 199,628 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 36,587 34,523 5,741 5,446 Income tax payable 85,449 85,102 13,409 13,425 Other tax payable 751 915 118 144 Amounts due to related parties - current 16,617 16,914 2,608 2,668 Deferred revenue from related parties 5,404 3,183 848 502 Deferred revenue 8,990 5,114 1,411 807 Contingent liabilities 282,450 235,950 44,322 37,220 Other current liabilities 41,230 49,484 6,470 7,806 Total current liabilities 477,478 431,185 74,927 68,018 Deferred revenue - non-current from related parties 278 192 44 30 Deferred revenue - non-current 1,179 1,179 185 186 Operating Lease Liabilities - non-current 10,046 8,265 1,576 1,304 Total Liabilities 488,981 440,821 76,732 69,538 Equity 840,636 824,680 131,914 130,090 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 1,329,617 1,265,501 208,646 199,628 4 The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this column is based on the noon buying rate on December 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00. 5 The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this column is based on the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.3393 to US$1.00. 7 Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB or USD, as indicated, except for ADS data and per ADS data) Three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD6'000 USD7'000 Revenues Third party revenues 46,174 22,362 7,047 3,527 Related party revenues 37,324 9,970 5,697 1,573 Total revenues 83,498 32,332 12,744 5,100 Taxes and surcharges 177 226 27 36 Net revenues 83,675 32,558 12,771 5,136 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (37,415 ) (21,507 ) (5,711 ) (3,393 ) Selling expenses (17,910 ) (12,532 ) (2,733 ) (1,977 ) General and administrative expenses (25,131 ) (43,094 ) (3,836 ) (6,798 ) Government subsidies 236 1,539 36 243 Total operating cost and expenses (80,220 ) (75,594 ) (12,244 ) (11,925 ) Income (loss) from operations 3,455 (43,036 ) 527 (6,789 ) Interest income 1,092 1,240 166 196 Investment loss (67 ) (143 ) (10 ) (22 ) Other loss (343 ) (468 ) (52 ) (74 ) Income on litigation - 30,830 - 4,863 Total other income 682 31,459 104 4,963 Income (loss) before taxes and gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 4,137 (11,577 ) 631 (1,826 ) Income tax expense (341 ) - (52 ) - Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 395 (325 ) 61 (51 ) Net income (loss) 4,191 (11,902 ) 640 (1,877 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (283 ) (2,174 ) (44 ) (343 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 3,908 (14,076 ) 596 (2,220 ) Net income (loss) per ADS: Basic 0.12 (0.44 ) 0.02 (0.07 ) Diluted 0.12 (0.44 ) 0.02 (0.07 ) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation: Basic 33,222,952 32,080,637 33,222,952 32,080,637 Diluted 33,293,931 32,080,637 33,293,931 32,080,637 6 The conversion of data from Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) for three months ended March 31, 2021 in this table and the following tables is based on the noon buying rate on March 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.5518 to US$1.00. 7 The conversion of data from Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) for three months ended March 31, 2022 in this table and the following tables is based on the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.3393 to US$1.00. 8 Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB or USD, as indicated) Three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 USD'000 Net income (loss) 4,191 (11,902 ) 640 (1,877 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 1,679 (656 ) 256 (104 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,679 (656 ) 256 (104 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 5,870 (12,558 ) 896 (1,981 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 273 2,188 42 345 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 5,597 (14,746 ) 854 (2,326 ) 9 Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 4.7% -43.2 % Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 5.1% -131.6 % Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 3,908 (14,076 ) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022) 348 97 Adjustment for loss on litigation (net of tax effect of nil for both three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022) - (28,881 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 4,256 (42,860 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 0.12 (0.44 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 0.13 (1.34 ) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation: Diluted 33,293,931 32,080,637 10 Attachments Original Link

