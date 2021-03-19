Jupai : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation – English 03/19/2021 | 05:48am EDT Send by mail :

Steady Growth Rates in the Number of HNW Households & Total Household Wealth The Number of HNW Households Will Reach 6.87 million by 2024 6.87 2019 2024 The Total Household Wealth Will Reach USD 86.8 trillion by 2024 Million HouseholdsUSD Trillion 2019 2024 It is estimated that Chinese HNW households will grow rapidly during 2019-2024 and will reach 6.87 million by 2024 Source: Credit Sussie Global Wealth Report 2019 The HNWIs Now Demand More Professional Wealth Management Service Willing to accept more professional WM service Why is the demand booming? −Most of HNWIs lack of professional investment knowledge −The government encourages the transition from indirect financing to direct financing −The asset structure of HNWIs is diversifying What service we can provide −Various service needs, including overall asset allocation, medical insurance and health services, children's education, etc. Features of third-party wealth management firms −Provide clients with one-stop integrated service −Provide channels for investing in STAR through PE/VC With respect to wealth management, Chinese HNWIs are moving from "DIY" phase to "Advisor" phase Jupai - Revenues & Income Net Revenue（RMB￥m￥n） Net Revenue （RMB Start-Up Phase Transition Phase 1,706.2 2016 1,321.7 1,127.7 785.9 595.0 388.2 138.9 237.7 52.1 2012 2013 2014 2015 2017 2018 2019 2020 NonN-GeAt AInPc(o1)mNetAInttcroibmuetaAbttlreibtuotaObrldeitnoaOryrdSinharryeShohaldrehrso（ldeRrsM（BR￥MmBn￥）mn） Start-Up Phase Transition Phase 454.0 243.0 175.5 25.1 56.7 44.6 13.0 -154.5 -27.8 2012 2013 2014 Source: Company information. The MTahineCBoremapkodnoewnntsoof fNNeet tRReevveennuuee（（RMB￥￥mn）） One-time commissions Start-Up Phase RMB 1,038.7 2017 336.5 2013 2014 2015 Recurring management fees 633.2 2016 Start-Up Phase mn Transition Phase 737.5 2018 142.4 318.9 162.2 2019 2020 Transition Phase 435.5 338.6 363.7 260.6 98.0 3.8 13.6 2013 2014 2015 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 As of Dec. 31, 2020 AUM: ~RMB33.8billion 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (1) Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions, 3 impairment loss of investment in affiliates and impairment loss of goodwill. Providing HNW Individuals with WM and AM services Filtered high quality products Wealth Management Asset Management We provide HNW Individuals with comprehensive WM and AM services Service Model : Hunter - Farmer - Gardener Dedicated and professional team A "one-stop" wealth management product platform for clients Client service team (1) : ◼ Wealth management business: 346 persons ◼ Industry recognized qualifications and 8.7 years of wealth management and related industry experience on average Product development team(1): ◼ 126 persons with experience in fund development/management and real estate industry

◼ After merging with E-House Capital, we gain talents with expertise in PE funds Employee training: ✓ Efficient job training: Relationship Managers serve as "mentors" to Business Development Advisors ✓ Organize various staff training projects Business Development Advisors (Hunter) ◼ Serve as initial point of contact with potential clients

◼ Introduce Jupai's wealth management products and related services ◼ Obtain a preliminary understanding of clients' wealth management needs and targets

◼ Arrange advisory appointments Relationship Managers (Farmer) ◼ Arrange one-on-one client meetings

◼ Analyze clients' risk preference

◼ Provide customized wealth management product advisory service

◼ Recommend suitable products Client Care Unit (Gardener) ◼ Perform ongoing client relationship management

◼ Conduct regular client satisfaction surveys

◼ Develop further business opportunities based on client needs Our customized client services are provided by a dedicated client relationship team with rich industry knowledge and experience Source: Company information. (1) Data as of Dec. 31, 2020. Extensive Network The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞100,000 The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞50,000, ≤100,000 The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞30,000, ≤50,000 Our extensive network coverage focuses on increasing direct exposure to HNWIs in China Source: Company information and Heading-Century report. "2019 China Private Wealth Report" by China Merchants Bank and Bain & Company Extensive network strategically targeting HNWIs: (As of Dec. 31, 2020) ◼ 31 wealth management centers in 30 cities in China and overseas

◼ Covers Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta region

◼ Over 80% of China's HNWIs live in these three regions

◼ Wealth management business team: 346 persons Prudent market expansion strategies: ◼ Carefully choose markets: focus on areas concentrated with HNWIs, with strong growth potential and a sufficient supply of talents in related industries ◼ Conduct in-depth due diligence and market research before entering a specific market Comprehensive Risk Management System Client Overall Asset Management Client risk tolerance; Whether client's risk preference is acceptable? Does client's risk exposure matches his/her investment target/profile? Jupai Overall Asset Management Whether the risk structure of Jupai's overall asset management is appropriate. Overall Asset Allocation Is it within client's risk response acceptable range? Does it match with client's short-, medium-, and long-term financial targets? Is it within client's risk tolerance? Is it within Jupai's overall risk tolerance? Product Risk Assessment (R1-R5) Line of credit control for single counterpart entityDifferentiated management of transaction counterparts Equity products can only be categorized into R4/R5 Whitelist Partner SystemInvInevsetosrtoRrisRkisAksAssesessmsemnetn(Ct (1C-C1-5C)5) Investors are only allowed to purchase products with risk level at par or below his/her risk tolerance level When purchasing high-risk products, investor's investment capability needs to be qualified Whitelist Partner System PE funds, secondary markets, external products introduction, service institutions whitelist system Source: Company information. Rigorous Product Screening from Three Committees Product Manager Rigorous Product Screening Internal Product Risk Management CommitteeCommittee of Subsidiaries of Asset ManagementRisk Management Committee of Jupai Holdings Abort Product Abort Product Abort Product Post Investment Management Post Investment Management We continue to monitor closely the products after release and reserve the right to abort the project Source: Company information. What's Driving Our Business - Experienced Management Team Overview of Management Team ◼ Our management team members have over 15 years of industry experience on average, most of whom previously worked at private banking divisions of international banks Source: Company information. What's Driving Our Business - Support from Shareholders Overview of Principal Shareholders 22.0% 10.9% 10.0% 4.8% As of Dec. 31, 2020. Source: Company information, Bloomberg,www.sec.gov What's Driving Our Business - Diversified Product Categories Wide Range of Product Offering with Leading Industry Partners 2020- WM: RMB6.5 billion Real Estate Fixed Income Products , 63.8% Source: Company information. Others , 2.3% PE/VC Funds: 15.8% 2020.12.31 - AUM: RMB33.8 billion 2014年 Jupai offers product that better satisfies clients' asset allocation needs, including self-developed products What's Driving Our Business - Cooperation with Partners Real Estate Fixed Income PE/VC & Secondary Market 2013年2014 A trusted partner is an effective safety mat What's Driving Our Business - The Prospect of Real Estate Market in China Real Estate is still the "Ballast" of China's Economy −Demand for private residential real estate in China has grown rapidly in recent years. −According to the National Bureau of Statistics, investment in real estate development in 2020 increased by 7.0% on a year over year basis. −With the industry concentration maintained at a high level, the advantage of leading real estate enterprises will be more significant in the future. −Emergence of more investment focusing on senior citizen community and logistics real estate. Real estate will continue to be a powerful source of steady returns for HNWIs. What's Driving Our Business - Selected Exit/IPO Programs What's Driving Our Business - Trust from Clients Premium Services Strengthen Client Loyalty and Gain Market Recognition Client Service ◼ JP Club - Jupai Premium Client Club ◼ High-Net-Worth Clients Education Program - Collaboration between Jupai and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania 75.0% 83.1% 73.5% 2017 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2018 2019 2020 Awards received 2020 China FOF LP 100 Top 100 2020 China Independent Management Company Top 10 Top 10 2019 Outstanding Wealth Management Institutions Outstanding 2018 CSR Contribution Awards Contribution 2019 Most GP Recognized Wealth Management Institutions Top 5 Top 5 2018 Top10 Best Performing Wealth 2019 China FOF Top 100 Management Institutions 2018 Most Competitive Wealth Management Institutions 2018 Excellent Wealth Management Institutions 2017-2018 Top 10 China Real Estate Industry Investment Institutions Source: Company information. BestPerformance Top 100 Competitive Excellent Top 10 Thank you！ Appendix 1 - Licenses and Certifications Layout inside and outside of China Get through the financial value chain Mainland China ·Qualified Private Fund Manager ·Fund Distribution ·Insurance Brokerage ·Financial Leasing Hong Kong ·Insurance Brokerage Appendix 2 - The Synergy Brought by E-House Significant growth in business scale: ◼ Further boosts the capability of Jupai's asset management business Greater access to market information: ◼ Regular cooperation with E-House's real estate sales agency business ◼ Full access to CRIC - wholly-owned subsidiary of E-House and the largest real estate data-center in China Direct contact with real estate ◼ Distribute more attractive and differentiated self-developed wealth management products developers enables us to: ◼ Minimize intermediate layers and associated expenses to maximize benefits for clients Maximized benefit through synergy Appendix 3 - The History of Product Mix (Wealth Management) Product portfolio that better satisfies clients' asset allocation needs 2017 2018 2019 2020 PublicOther fixed income products , 25.8%PE/VC funds , 11.7% Real estate fixed income products , 57.9% WM: RMB54.3billionWM: RMB30.3billionWM: RMB9.8billion Others , 2.3%Real estate fixed income products , 73.5%Real estate fixed income products , 63.8% WM: RMB6.5billion Attachments Original document

