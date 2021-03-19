Jupai : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation – English

Q4 2020
Steady Growth Rates in the Number of HNW Households & Total Household Wealth
The Number of HNW Households Will Reach 6.87 million by 2024
2024
The Total Household Wealth Will Reach USD 86.8 trillion by 2024
Million HouseholdsUSD Trillion
2024
It is estimated that Chinese HNW households will grow rapidly during 2019-2024 and will reach 6.87 million by 2024
Source: Credit Sussie Global Wealth Report 2019
The HNWIs Now Demand More Professional Wealth Management Service
Willing to accept more professional WM service
Why is the demand booming?
−Most of HNWIs lack of professional investment knowledge
−The government encourages the transition from indirect financing to direct financing
−The asset structure of HNWIs is diversifying
What service we can provide
−Various service needs, including overall asset allocation, medical insurance and health services, children's education, etc.
Features of third-party wealth management firms
−Provide clients with one-stop integrated service
−Provide channels for investing in STAR through PE/VC
With respect to wealth management, Chinese HNWIs are moving from "DIY" phase to "Advisor" phase
Jupai - Revenues & Income
Net Revenue（RMB￥m￥n）
Net Revenue （RMB
Start-Up Phase
Transition Phase
1,706.2
1,321.7
1,127.7
785.9
595.0
388.2
138.9
237.7
52.1
2012
2013
2014
2015
2017
2018
2019
2020
NonN-GeAt AInPc(o1)mNetAInttcroibmuetaAbttlreibtuotaObrldeitnoaOryrdSinharryeShohaldrehrso（ldeRrsM（BR￥MmBn￥）mn）
Start-Up Phase
Transition Phase
454.0
243.0
175.5
25.1
56.7
44.6
13.0
-154.5
-27.8
2012
2013
2014
Source: Company information.
The MTahineCBoremapkodnoewnntsoof fNNeet tRReevveennuuee（（RMB￥￥mn））
One-time commissions
Start-Up Phase
RMB
1,038.7
336.5
2013
2014
2015
Recurring management fees
633.2
2016
Start-Up Phase
mn
Transition Phase
737.5
2018
142.4
318.9
162.2
2019
2020
Transition Phase
435.5
363.7
260.6
98.0
3.8
13.6
2013
2014
2015
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
As of Dec. 31, 2020 AUM: ~RMB33.8billion
2016
2017
2018
2019 2020
(1) Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions, 3 impairment loss of investment in affiliates and impairment loss of goodwill.
Providing HNW Individuals with WM and AM services
Filtered high quality products
Asset Management
We provide HNW Individuals with comprehensive WM and AM services
Service Model : Hunter - Farmer - Gardener
Dedicated and professional team
A "one-stop" wealth management product platform for clients
Client service team (1) :
◼ Wealth management business: 346 persons
◼ Industry recognized qualifications and 8.7 years of wealth management and related industry experience on average
Product development team(1):
-
◼ 126 persons with experience in fund development/management and real estate industry
-
◼ After merging with E-House Capital, we gain talents with expertise in PE funds
Employee training:
✓ Efficient job training: Relationship Managers serve as "mentors" to Business Development Advisors
✓ Organize various staff training projects
Business Development Advisors
(Hunter)
Relationship Managers (Farmer)
-
◼ Arrange one-on-one client meetings
-
◼ Analyze clients' risk preference
-
◼ Provide customized wealth management product advisory service
-
◼ Recommend suitable products
Client Care Unit (Gardener)
-
◼ Perform ongoing client relationship management
-
◼ Conduct regular client satisfaction surveys
-
◼ Develop further business opportunities based on client needs
Our customized client services are provided by a dedicated client relationship team with rich industry knowledge and experience
Source: Company information. (1) Data as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Extensive Network
The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞100,000
The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞50,000, ≤100,000
The number of investable assets of more than RMB10 million in 2018 ＞30,000, ≤50,000
Our extensive network coverage focuses on increasing direct exposure to HNWIs in China
Source: Company information and Heading-Century report. "2019 China Private Wealth Report" by China Merchants Bank and Bain & Company
Extensive network strategically targeting HNWIs:
(As of Dec. 31, 2020)
-
◼ 31 wealth management centers in 30 cities in China and overseas
-
◼ Covers Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta region
-
◼ Over 80% of China's HNWIs live in these three regions
-
◼ Wealth management business team: 346 persons
Prudent market expansion strategies:
◼ Carefully choose markets: focus on areas concentrated with HNWIs, with strong growth potential and a sufficient supply of talents in related industries
◼ Conduct in-depth due diligence and market research before entering a specific market
Comprehensive Risk Management System
Client Overall Asset Management
Client risk tolerance; Whether client's risk preference is acceptable? Does client's risk exposure matches his/her investment target/profile?
Jupai Overall Asset Management
Whether the risk structure of Jupai's overall asset management is appropriate.
Overall Asset Allocation
Is it within client's risk response acceptable range?
Does it match with client's short-, medium-, and long-term financial targets?
Is it within client's risk tolerance?
Is it within Jupai's overall risk tolerance?
Product Risk Assessment (R1-R5)
Line of credit control for single counterpart entityDifferentiated management of transaction counterparts
Equity products can only be categorized into R4/R5
Whitelist Partner SystemInvInevsetosrtoRrisRkisAksAssesessmsemnetn(Ct (1C-C1-5C)5)
Investors are only allowed to purchase products with risk level at par or below his/her risk tolerance level
When purchasing high-risk products, investor's investment capability needs to be qualified
Whitelist Partner System
PE funds, secondary markets, external products introduction, service institutions whitelist system
Source: Company information.
Rigorous Product Screening from Three Committees
Product Manager
Rigorous Product Screening
Internal Product
Risk Management CommitteeCommittee of Subsidiaries of Asset ManagementRisk Management Committee of Jupai Holdings
Post Investment Management
Post Investment Management
We continue to monitor closely the products after release and reserve the right to abort the project
Source: Company information.
What's Driving Our Business - Experienced Management Team
Overview of Management Team
◼ Our management team members have over 15 years of industry experience on average, most of whom previously worked at private banking divisions of international banks
Source: Company information.
What's Driving Our Business - Support from Shareholders
Overview of Principal Shareholders
22.0%
10.9%
10.0%
4.8%
As of Dec. 31, 2020.
Source: Company information, Bloomberg,www.sec.gov
What's Driving Our Business - Diversified Product Categories
Wide Range of Product Offering with Leading Industry Partners
2020- WM: RMB6.5 billion
Real Estate Fixed Income Products , 63.8%
Source: Company information.
Others , 2.3%
PE/VC Funds: 15.8%
2020.12.31 - AUM: RMB33.8 billion
2014年
Jupai offers product that better satisfies clients' asset allocation needs, including self-developed products
What's Driving Our Business - Cooperation with Partners
Real Estate Fixed Income
PE/VC & Secondary Market
A trusted partner is an effective safety mat
What's Driving Our Business - The Prospect of Real Estate Market in China
Real Estate is still the "Ballast" of China's Economy
−Demand for private residential real estate in China has grown rapidly in recent years.
−According to the National Bureau of Statistics, investment in real estate development in 2020 increased by 7.0% on a year over year basis.
−With the industry concentration maintained at a high level, the advantage of leading real estate enterprises will be more significant in the future.
−Emergence of more investment focusing on senior citizen community and logistics real estate.
Real estate will continue to be a powerful source of steady returns for HNWIs.
What's Driving Our Business - Selected Exit/IPO Programs
What's Driving Our Business - Trust from Clients
Premium Services Strengthen Client Loyalty and Gain Market Recognition
◼ JP Club - Jupai Premium Client Club
◼ High-Net-Worth Clients Education Program - Collaboration between
Jupai and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
83.1%
73.5%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2018
2019
2020
Awards received
2020 China FOF LP 100
2020 China Independent Management
Company Top 10
2019 Outstanding Wealth Management Institutions
2018 CSR Contribution Awards
2019 Most GP Recognized Wealth
Management Institutions Top 5
2018 Top10 Best Performing Wealth
2019 China FOF Top 100
Management Institutions
2018 Most Competitive Wealth
Management Institutions
2018 Excellent Wealth Management
Institutions
2017-2018 Top 10 China Real Estate
Industry Investment Institutions
Source: Company information.
Appendix 1 - Licenses and Certifications
Layout inside and outside of China
Get through the financial value chain
Mainland China
·Qualified Private Fund Manager
·Fund Distribution
·Insurance Brokerage
·Financial Leasing
Hong Kong
·Insurance Brokerage
Appendix 2 - The Synergy Brought by E-House
|
Significant growth in business scale:
|
◼
|
Further boosts the capability of Jupai's asset management business
|
Greater access to market information:
|
◼
|
Regular cooperation with E-House's real estate sales agency business
|
◼
|
Full access to CRIC - wholly-owned subsidiary of E-House and the largest real estate
|
data-center in China
|
Direct contact with real estate
|
◼
|
Distribute more attractive and differentiated self-developed wealth management products
|
developers enables us to:
|
◼
|
Minimize intermediate layers and associated expenses to maximize benefits for clients
Maximized benefit through synergy
Appendix 3 - The History of Product Mix (Wealth Management)
Product portfolio that better satisfies clients' asset allocation needs
2017
2018
2019
2020
PublicOther fixed income products , 25.8%PE/VC funds , 11.7%
Real estate fixed income products , 57.9%
WM: RMB54.3billionWM: RMB30.3billionWM: RMB9.8billion
Others , 2.3%Real estate fixed income products , 73.5%Real estate fixed income products , 63.8%
WM: RMB6.5billion