Jupiter EmergingFrnt : Redemption Update

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800RLXLM87NO26S30

June 2021 Redemption Update

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") on an annual basis (the "Redemption Facility"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the receipt of requests in connection with the 30 June 2021 Redemption Point was 2 June 2021.

Further to the Company's previous announcements regarding the June 2021 redemption, the liquidation of the redemption pool has now been completed. The final payment of 11.94 pence per redeemed Ordinary Share will be made on 29 September 2021 to the former shareholders of the Company whose shares were redeemed in the June 2021 redemption.

The total payment per redeemed Ordinary Share, including the interim payment of 101.45 pence which was paid on 30 July 2021, is 113.39 pence.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

27 September 2021