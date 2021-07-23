Log in
    JEFI   GB00BDR05757

JUPITER EMERGING & FRONTIER INCOME TRUST PLC

(JEFI)
Jupiter EmergingFrnt : Redemption udpate

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800RLXLM87NO26S30

Redemption Update

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 1 penny each ('Ordinary Shares') on an annual basis (the 'Redemption Facility'). The operation of the Redemption Facility is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board'). The deadline for the receipt of requests in connection with the 30 June 2021 Redemption Point was 2 June 2021.

As stated in the Company's announcement on 30 June 2021 (the 'Announcement'), the Board resolved to effect the Redemption using the redemption pool method set out in the Company's Articles, pursuant to which the Company notionally divided its assets and liabilities into two pools, the Redemption Pool and the Continuing Pool. Following the division, the Redemption Shares were redeemed and upon such redemption were treated as cancelled, and former holders of the Redemption Shares became creditors of the Company.

As noted in the Announcement, the Company intends to make two payments in respect of the Redemption Pool, comprising an initial interim payment in July 2021 representing the majority of the expected proceeds (the 'Interim Payment') and a final payment once the liquidation of the Redemption Pool has been completed.

The Interim Payment of 101.45 pence per Ordinary Share redeemed will be applied to the amount held by redeeming shareholders as creditors of the Company. The Interim Payment will be made on 30 July 2021.

A further announcement will be made in due course in relation to the final payment to be made once the liquidation of the Redemption Pool has been completed.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Magnus Spence

Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

020 3817 1000

[email protected]

Link Group

0371 664 0300

[email protected]

Liz Yong / Luke SimpsonPeel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

23 July 2021

Disclaimer

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
