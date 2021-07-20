Jupiter EmergingFrnt : Update research from QuotedData

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income - Update research from QuotedData

1st June 2021

Out in front

In both total net asset value (NAV) and share price return terms, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income (JEFI) has been the pacesetter within its peer group since the November 2020 vaccine announcements. Manager Ross Teverson and the team's long-held view that stocks were priced more attractively outside of China has been paying off, led by its Taiwan-based holdings in particular.

JEFI's bottom-up approach, which combines value and growth elements, has matched well with the shift away from growth stocks. A portfolio comprising predominantly of stocks with above-average dividend yields, the absence of reliance on China and India, and a mandate that allows investments into both emerging (EM) and frontier (FM) markets makes JEFI a unique proposition (see page 14). Despite its smaller size, it is trading at one of the tightest discounts within its peer group. A return to the pre-pandemic premium share price to NAV rating would allow JEFI to grow by raising capital and broaden its attraction to institutional investors.

