    JEFI   GB00BDR05757

JUPITER EMERGING & FRONTIER INCOME TRUST PLC

(JEFI)
Jupiter EmergingFrnt : Update research from QuotedData

07/20/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income - Update research from QuotedData

1st June 2021

Out in front

In both total net asset value (NAV) and share price return terms, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income (JEFI) has been the pacesetter within its peer group since the November 2020 vaccine announcements. Manager Ross Teverson and the team's long-held view that stocks were priced more attractively outside of China has been paying off, led by its Taiwan-based holdings in particular.

JEFI's bottom-up approach, which combines value and growth elements, has matched well with the shift away from growth stocks. A portfolio comprising predominantly of stocks with above-average dividend yields, the absence of reliance on China and India, and a mandate that allows investments into both emerging (EM) and frontier (FM) markets makes JEFI a unique proposition (see page 14). Despite its smaller size, it is trading at one of the tightest discounts within its peer group. A return to the pre-pandemic premium share price to NAV rating would allow JEFI to grow by raising capital and broaden its attraction to institutional investors.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/jupiter-emerging-frontier-income-front/

This research is also available free on our website www.quoteddata.comwhere you will also find news, performance data and factsheets on every London listed Investment Company. QuotedData writes and distributes research on a number of quoted companies, facilitates meetings between those companies and existing and potential investors and assists in raising additional capital where required.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
