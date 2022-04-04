Log in
British insurer Aviva appoints Charlotte Jones as new CFO

04/04/2022 | 03:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Aviva logo sits outside the company head office in the city of London

April 4 (Reuters) - Aviva said on Monday it appointed Charlotte Jones to be its new chief financial officer, replacing Jason Windsor who will leave the British insurer in June after 11 years in the role.

Jones, who started her career at audit firm EY and was previously the finance chief of RSA Insurance, will take up the role at Aviva in September.

The appointment puts her in a growing list of women in top positions in Britain's FTSE 100 companies.

Jones has also held top finance positions in asset management companies such as Jupiter Fund Management, and was a deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group.

Windsor will take over as CFO at homebuilder Persimmon . (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
