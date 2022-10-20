Advanced search
    JUP   GB00B53P2009

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC

(JUP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:02 2022-10-20 am EDT
92.95 GBX   +5.33%
06:34aJupiter Fund shares up despite a decline in quarterly managed assets
AI
06:33aBOE Skipping Long-Dated Gilt Sales Boosts Confidence
DJ
05:58aUK's Leisure Sector Faces a Tough Winter
DJ
Jupiter Fund shares up despite a decline in quarterly managed assets

10/20/2022 | 06:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Jupiter Fund Management PLC on Thursday said it suffered a drop in managed assets over the quarter period due to negative market movements and net outflows.

Shares were up 6.1% at 93.60 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

For the three months ended on September 30, the London-based investment manager said assets under management amounted to GBP47.4 billion, driven by GBP600 million in net outflows and GBP800 million in negative market movements. This is down 2.9% from GBP48.8 billion at June 30 and 22% lower than GBP60.74 billion at September 30, 2021.

In Retail & Wholesale, AuM amounted to GBP41.9 billion as at September 30, down 3.7% from GBP43.5 billion on June 30.

It said net outflows slowed in the period to GBP600 million from GBP2.0 billion in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Beesley said: "I am encouraged by the improved flow picture in the third quarter, despite continued market volatility. This flow momentum has continued into the fourth quarter with the funding of further Institutional mandates in excess of GBP500 million in the first week of October alone.

"While we saw net outflows overall, retail outflows have slowed as we continue to focus on delivering a differentiated product set, which both meets our clients' increasingly complex needs and demonstrates the value of high-conviction, active investment management."

Jupiter Fund said it was pleased with a "much improved flow picture" with net outflows of GBP600,000. It added that it continued to attract strong levels of gross flows, with GBP3.8 billion for the quarter and GBP10.7 billion year-to-date.

Looking ahead, Jupiter Fund said it is well-placed for a return to sustainable growth.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 377 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2022 40,8 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net cash 2022 113 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 463 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 74,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 88,25 GBX
Average target price 114,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wayne Mepham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nichola Pease Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Marion Moore Chief Operating Officer
Richard Michael Curling Fund Manager
Jonathon Roderick Alan Bond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC-65.58%521
BLACKSTONE INC.-30.35%61 565
KKR & CO. INC.-38.56%39 355
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-23.36%15 206
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-18.97%11 554
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.56%11 088