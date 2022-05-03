Jupiter closes Russia-exposed emerging Europe fund

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter
has decided to close its Emerging European Opportunities
Fund, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, as the
fund management sector contends with knock-on effects from
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The fund was suspended in early March along with a number of
other funds with exposure to Russian securities. A total of $6
billion in assets under management has been frozen in Russian or
emerging market funds with Russia exposure, Morningstar data
shows.
Asset managers have said that sanctions, countermeasures by
Russia and ethical considerations have made Russia uninvestable
and many fund firms have marked Russian assets down to zero.
The fund suspensions shortly after the invasion, which
Russia calls a "special military operation", were aimed at
preventing a disorderly scramble for the exits with some
investors forced to sell out at rock-bottom prices.
The suspensions meant existing investors could not withdraw
their money and new investors could not put money in, but
Jupiter is one of the first managers to say it plans to close
its suspended fund.
"We have taken the decision to close this fund, subject to
FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) approval," the Jupiter
spokesperson said.
The Jupiter fund had 59 million euros ($62.11 million) in
assets under management, according to Morningstar.
There have been a number of high-profile fund closures for
various reasons in recent years.
British veteran money manager Neil Woodford's flagship fund
closed in Oct 2019 after months of suspension.
British commercial property funds also froze after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union in June 2016 and again after
COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020. Some never reopened.
($1 = 0.9499 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn
Editing by David Goodman)