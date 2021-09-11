Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JGC   GB00B120GL77

JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(JGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Green Investment Trust : Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review -Dombrovskis

09/11/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Activists of the environmental organisation Greenpeace project a slogan that reads

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) - The possibility of exempting "green" investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.

The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc's ambition to cut net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. The exemption of investments in such projects has been nicknamed by EU officials as the "golden rule".

"Obviously, the question of a golden rule, in one way or another, will be part of the discussion of the EU fiscal framework," Dombrovskis told reporters after a second day of EU finance ministers' talks in the Slovenian town of Brdo.

During the two-day summit, finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc have debated how to amend budget rules to better fit changed economic realities once EU budget rules, now suspended until the end of 2022, are reinstated from 2023.

Some, like French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said the green exemption idea was worth discussing because it would help generate the very large funds needed to transform their economies over the coming years.

Others, like Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, expressed concern over how such a rule could be made to work in practice, given the difficulty in precisely defining what constitutes "green" investment.

"From an economic, scientific point of view, that can make sense," he said.

"But I have repeatedly seen in the past that such exceptions in budgeting practice - because the idea of a golden rule is nothing new - that this is often used as an excuse when the political will is lacking to obey the rules. And of course it shouldn't be," he said.

"Mechanisms must be built in to ensure that they are not misused," he said.

The idea of an exemption for green investments was presented by the Bruegel think tank in a paper commissioned the ministers. The paper also suggested the EU's requirement for governments to cut public debt every year by one-twentieth of the excess over 60% of GDP was too ambitious in a post-pandemic economy.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Michael Nienaber, editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
08:41aJUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST : Green investments to be part of EU budget rules..
RE
09/02Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Declares Final Dividend for the Financial ..
CI
07/08Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for14.99%..
CI
07/06JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST : Earnings Flash (JGC.L) JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT..
MT
07/06Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Announces Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
07/06Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on 1 Octo..
CI
01/20Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
2020Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
2020JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Approves Final Dividend for the Financial ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,7 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2021 17,8 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net cash 2021 3,16 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,90x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 57,4 M 79,5 M 79,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,68 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael Naylor Chairman
Stephen Brian Pearson Chief Investment Officer
Polly Courtice Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon J. Baker Independent Non-Executive Director
Jaz Bains Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-1.47%80
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED0.57%2 083
INDIA GRID TRUST11.04%1 080