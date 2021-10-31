Log in
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.235 AUD   +2.17%
05:57pJupiter Board and Executive Changes
PU
10/20JUPITER MINES : Final Director's Notices-Brian Gilbertson and Priyank Thapliyal
PU
10/20JUPITER MINES : Results of General Meeting and Board Changes
PU
Summary 
Summary

Jupiter Board and Executive Changes

10/31/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
ASX: JMS

1 November 2021

ABN 51 105 991 740

Registered Office

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

T +61 8 9346 5500

  1. investorrelations@
    jupitermines.com

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers Peter North Yeongjin Heo Hans Mende

Scott Winter

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Primary Asset

World class Tshipi

Manganese Mine

JUPITER BOARD AND EXECUTIVE CHANGES

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company), wishes to advise that Priyank Thapliyal has ceased to be Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

The Board has initiated the process to identify and appoint candidates for the positions of Chair and CEO. In the interim, Peter North and Scott Winter have been appointed as Acting Chair and Acting CEO of Jupiter, respectively.

Mr Thapliyal has been a part of the creation of the Tshipi manganese mine, culminating in Jupiter's $240 million ASX listing in 2018. The Board thanks Mr Thapliyal for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 21:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
