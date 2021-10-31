JUPITER BOARD AND EXECUTIVE CHANGES

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company), wishes to advise that Priyank Thapliyal has ceased to be Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

The Board has initiated the process to identify and appoint candidates for the positions of Chair and CEO. In the interim, Peter North and Scott Winter have been appointed as Acting Chair and Acting CEO of Jupiter, respectively.

Mr Thapliyal has been a part of the creation of the Tshipi manganese mine, culminating in Jupiter's $240 million ASX listing in 2018. The Board thanks Mr Thapliyal for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.