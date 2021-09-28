Jupiter Mines : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity JUPITER MINES LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
PRIYANK THAPLIYAL
Date of last notice
21 JULY 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
-
(including r g stered holder)
Date of change
27 September 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
65,306,640 shares
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
1,725,398 shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$385,407.64
No. of securities held after change
67,032,038 shares
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
