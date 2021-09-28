Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jupiter Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
0.23 AUD   +4.55%
12:12aJUPITER MINES : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal
PU
09/27JUPITER MINES : Q2 fy2022 quarterly activities report
AQ
09/26JUPITER MINES : August 2021 Quarterly Report (Q2)
PU
Jupiter Mines : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal

09/28/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

PRIYANK THAPLIYAL

Date of last notice

21 JULY 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

-

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

interest.

Date of change

27 September 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

65,306,640 shares

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

1,725,398 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$385,407.64

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

valuation

No. of securities held after change

67,032,038 shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Nature of change

On-market trade

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Value/Consideration

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
