  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Jupiter Mines Limited
  News
  Summary
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 12:10:24 am
0.225 AUD   +2.27%
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Change in Jupiter Directors
PU
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Final Director's Notice-Yeongjin Heo
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Jupiter Mines Limited, Q3 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Dec 22, 2021
CI
Jupiter Mines : Change in Jupiter Directors

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
ASX: JMS

15 February 2022

ABN 51 105 991 740

Registered Office

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

T +61 8 9346 5500

  1. investorrelations@
    jupitermines.com

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers

Peter North

Scott Winter Patrick Murphy Ben Kim

Brian Beem (alternate to Patrick Murphy) Melissa North

Issued Capital Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Primary Asset

World class Tshipi

Manganese Mine

CHANGE OF JUPITER DIRECTORS

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company) today announces the appointment of Bo Sung (Ben) Kim as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Ben is the Managing Director of POSCO Australia. After graduating from the University of Queensland, Ben has built his career in POSCO in the Management Planning Team and the Raw Materials Division.

Ben joins the Board following the resignation of Yeongjin Heo, who has returned to the POSCO head office in South Korea. The Board would like to thank Mr Heo for his contribution to Jupiter over many years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
