Jupiter Mines : Change in Jupiter Directors

CHANGE OF JUPITER DIRECTORS

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company) today announces the appointment of Bo Sung (Ben) Kim as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Ben is the Managing Director of POSCO Australia. After graduating from the University of Queensland, Ben has built his career in POSCO in the Management Planning Team and the Raw Materials Division.

Ben joins the Board following the resignation of Yeongjin Heo, who has returned to the POSCO head office in South Korea. The Board would like to thank Mr Heo for his contribution to Jupiter over many years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.