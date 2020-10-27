Jupiter Mines : Declares Half Year Dividend

JUPITER DECLARES H1 FY2021 DIVIDEND

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce an interim unfranked dividend for the half year period to 31 August 2020 ("H1 FY2021") of $0.01 per ordinary share. This brings the cumulative payout made by Jupiter to $260 million since its ASX listing, equating to 48% of its current market capital.

Jupiter recorded a net profit after tax of $29,793,400 for H1 FY2021. Despite the restrictions and lockdown around the COVID-19 pandemic, Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Pty Limited ("Tshipi") sold

1.22 million tonnes of manganese ore, remaining profit and cash positive. Tshipi distributed ZAR300 million to its shareholders for the H1 FY2021 period.

Financial Period H1 FY2019 H2 FY2019 H1 FY2020 H2 FY2020 H1 FY2021 Tshipi ore sales (mt) 1.87 1.64 1.73 1.68 1.22 Average manganese 6.25 5.72 4.97 3.36 4.20 price (US$) 1 Payout to 97.9 49.0 78.4 14.7 19.6 shareholders ($m) Yield (%) 2 14.1 8.2 11.9 2.9 3.63

The interim dividend record date is 4 November, and the dividend will be paid on 18 November.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Metal Bulletin FOB per dmtu, 37% Port Elizabeth. Yield based on closing share price on date of each dividend declaration Yield based on closing share price as at 27 October 2020.

