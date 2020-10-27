Jupiter Mines : Declares Half Year Dividend

JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Announcement
28 October 2020
Registered Office:
Level 10
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Phone: +61 8 9346 5500
Email: investorrelations@ jupitermines.com
Website: www.jupitermines.com
Directors & Officers:
Brian Gilbertson
Paul Murray
Andrew Bell
Priyank Thapliyal
Yeongjin Heo
Hans Mende
Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)
Melissa North
Issued Capital:
Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033
Current Assets:
-
World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
-
Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects
JUPITER DECLARES H1 FY2021 DIVIDEND
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce an interim unfranked dividend for the half year period to 31 August 2020 ("H1 FY2021") of $0.01 per ordinary share. This brings the cumulative payout made by Jupiter to $260 million since its ASX listing, equating to 48% of its current market capital.
Jupiter recorded a net profit after tax of $29,793,400 for H1 FY2021. Despite the restrictions and lockdown around the COVID-19 pandemic, Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Pty Limited ("Tshipi") sold
1.22 million tonnes of manganese ore, remaining profit and cash positive. Tshipi distributed ZAR300 million to its shareholders for the H1 FY2021 period.
|
|
Financial Period
|
H1 FY2019
|
H2 FY2019
|
H1 FY2020
|
H2 FY2020
|
|
H1 FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tshipi ore sales (mt)
|
1.87
|
1.64
|
1.73
|
1.68
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average manganese
|
6.25
|
5.72
|
4.97
|
3.36
|
|
4.20
|
|
|
price (US$) 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payout to
|
97.9
|
49.0
|
78.4
|
14.7
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
shareholders ($m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield (%) 2
|
14.1
|
8.2
|
11.9
|
2.9
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The interim dividend record date is 4 November, and the dividend will be paid on 18 November.
For, and on behalf of the Board,
Priyank Thapliyal
Director and Chief Executive Officer
-
Metal Bulletin FOB per dmtu, 37% Port Elizabeth.
-
Yield based on closing share price on date of each dividend declaration
-
Yield based on closing share price as at 27 October 2020.
1