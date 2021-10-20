Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jupiter Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/19
0.24 AUD   0.00%
10/19JUPITER MINES : Declares Interim Dividend for H1 FY22
MT
10/18JUPITER MINES : General Meeting Attendance Instructions
PU
10/18JUPITER MINES : Half Year Report and Appendix 4D - 31 August 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Mines : General Meeting Presentation - 20 October 2021

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING 20 OCTOBER 2021

Agenda

  1. Shareholder Questions
  2. Resolution 1: Re-election of Brian Gilbertson
  3. Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr. Yeongjin Heo
  4. Resolution 3: Re-election of Hans-Jürgen Mende
  5. Resolution 4: Shareholder Resolution - Removal of Priyank Thapliyal as a Director
  6. Poll Voting

2

Shareholder Questions

Webcast Portal: click on the "Ask Question"

button.

Shareholder Line: call 1800 941 125 (or if

International: +61 7 3145 4066) with your PIN ready. Please listen to the instructions carefully.

3

Resolution 1: Re-election of Director

- Mr. Brian Gilbertson

"That, for the purpose of section 250V(1)(c) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr. Brian Gilbertson, a Director who shall otherwise cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Meeting in accordance with section 250V(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director with effect from the end of the Meeting."

FOR

298,746,934

21.44%

AGAINST

1,087,629,371

78.06%

ABSTAIN

9,386,177

-

OPEN

6,966,898

0.50%

4

Resolution 2: Re-election of Director

- Mr. Yeongjin Heo

"That, for the purpose of section 250V(1)(c) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr. Yeongjin Heo, a Director who shall otherwise cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Meeting in accordance with section 250V(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director with effect from the end of the Meeting."

FOR

1,285,019,990

92.34%

AGAINST

99,609,890

7.16%

ABSTAIN

11,138,602

-

OPEN

6,960,898

0.50%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUPITER MINES LIMITED
10/19JUPITER MINES : Declares Interim Dividend for H1 FY22
MT
10/18JUPITER MINES : General Meeting Attendance Instructions
PU
10/18JUPITER MINES : Half Year Report and Appendix 4D - 31 August 2021
PU
10/18JUPITER MINES : Declares H1 FY2022 Dividend
PU
10/18Jupiter Mines Limited Announces an Interim Unfranked Dividend for the Half Year Period ..
CI
09/28JUPITER MINES : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal
PU
09/27JUPITER MINES : Q2 fy2022 quarterly activities report
AQ
09/26JUPITER MINES : August 2021 Quarterly Report (Q2)
PU
09/20JUPITER MINES : Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
09/20Jupiter Mines Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 52,5 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,92%
Capitalization 470 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Average target price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,33%
Managers and Directors
Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Melissa North Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian Patrick Gilbertson Independent Chairman
Yeong Jin Heo Non-Executive Director
Hans Jürgen Mende Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUPITER MINES LIMITED-21.31%352
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.12%56 579
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.52%50 343
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.120.49%19 117
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.27%10 972
MMG LIMITED16.91%4 342