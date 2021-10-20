Jupiter Mines : General Meeting Presentation - 20 October 2021

Resolution 1: Re-election of Director

- Mr. Brian Gilbertson

"That, for the purpose of section 250V(1)(c) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr. Brian Gilbertson, a Director who shall otherwise cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Meeting in accordance with section 250V(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director with effect from the end of the Meeting."