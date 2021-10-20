Jupiter Mines : General Meeting Presentation - 20 October 2021
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
GENERAL MEETING 20 OCTOBER 2021
Agenda
Shareholder Questions
Resolution 1: Re-election of Brian Gilbertson
Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr. Yeongjin Heo
Resolution 3: Re-election of Hans-Jürgen Mende
Resolution 4: Shareholder Resolution - Removal of Priyank Thapliyal as a Director
Poll Voting
Shareholder Questions
Webcast Portal: click on the "Ask Question"
button.
Shareholder Line: call 1800 941 125 (or if
International: +61 7 3145 4066) with your PIN ready. Please listen to the instructions carefully.
Resolution 1: Re-election of Director
- Mr. Brian Gilbertson
"That, for the purpose of section 250V(1)(c) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr. Brian Gilbertson, a Director who shall otherwise cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Meeting in accordance with section 250V(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director with effect from the end of the Meeting."
FOR
298,746,934
21.44%
AGAINST
1,087,629,371
78.06%
ABSTAIN
9,386,177
-
OPEN
6,966,898
0.50%
Resolution 2: Re-election of Director
- Mr. Yeongjin Heo
"That, for the purpose of section 250V(1)(c) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr. Yeongjin Heo, a Director who shall otherwise cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Meeting in accordance with section 250V(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director with effect from the end of the Meeting."
FOR
1,285,019,990
92.34%
AGAINST
99,609,890
7.16%
ABSTAIN
11,138,602
-
OPEN
6,960,898
0.50%
