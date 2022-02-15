Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jupiter Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 12:10:24 am
0.225 AUD   +2.27%
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Change in Jupiter Directors
PU
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Final Director's Notice-Yeongjin Heo
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Jupiter Mines Limited, Q3 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Dec 22, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Mines : Initial Director's Notice-Ben Kim

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Jupiter Mines Limited

ABN: 51 105 991 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bo Sung (Ben) Kim

Date of appointment

15 February 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUPITER MINES LIMITED
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Change in Jupiter Directors
PU
03:37aJUPITER MINES : Final Director's Notice-Yeongjin Heo
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Jupiter Mines Limited, Q3 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Dec 22, 2021
CI
2021JUPITER MINES : November 2021 Quarterly Report (Q3)
PU
2021JUPITER MINES : Final Director's Interest Notice-Hans Mende
PU
2021JUPITER MINES : Initial Director's Interest Notice-Patrick Murphy
PU
2021Jupiter Mines Limited Appoints Patrick Murphy as Director
CI
2021JUPITER MINES : Board and Strategy Update
PU
2021Change in Director's Interest Notice - Peter North
PU
2021Jupiter Board and Executive Changes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13,0 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 22,9 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,64%
Capitalization 431 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,3x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
Managers and Directors
William Winter Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Melissa North Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter North Chairman
Yeong Jin Heo Non-Executive Director
Patrick Murphy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUPITER MINES LIMITED-4.35%307
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.2.56%62 337
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.45%51 263
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.30%13 980
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.30.67%13 508
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED18.02%5 967