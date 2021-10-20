Jupiter Mines : Results of General Meeting and Board Changes
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
AND BOARD CHANGES
Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company), in accordance with Listing Rule
3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporation Act, advises the results of today's General Meeting (Meeting) and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached schedule.
Mr Yeongjin Heo and Hans Mende were re-elected as Directors; Brian Gilbertson was not reelected as a Director. Priyank Thapliyal was removed as Managing Director. Mr Thapliyal remains Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer.
The Board will appoint an Acting Chairman in the coming days and has commenced the process to appoint a suitable permanent replacement.
Mr Gilbertson has been a Director of Jupiter since 2010 and was instrumental in the transaction which brought together Jupiter and investors to create the Tshipi manganese mine. The mine has transitioned from a greenfield project into what is now a powerhouse in the manganese industry. Jupiter would like to sincerely thank Mr Gilbertson for his unwavering commitment and valuable contribution.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT)
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN
NA
298,746,934
1,087,629,371
6,966,898
9,386,177
306,537,192
1,087,762,147
10,036,177
Not Carried
GILBERTSON
21.44%
78.06%
0.50%
21.99%
78.01%
2
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR YEONGJIN
NA
1,285,019,990
99,609,890
6,960,898
11,138,602
1,293,532,024
99,664,890
11,138,602
Carried
HEO
92.34%
7.16%
0.50%
92.85%
7.15%
3
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR HANS-JRGEN
NA
1,074,975,915
312,020,666
6,990,898
8,741,901
1,075,697,415
319,896,200
8,741,901
Carried
MENDE
77.12%
22.38%
0.50%
77.08%
22.92%
4
SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION: REMOVAL OF MR
NA
926,329,390
323,866,294
7,173,323
145,360,373
926,455,890
331,869,253
146,010,373
Carried
PRIYANK THAPLIYAL AS A DIRECTOR
73.67%
25.76%
0.57%
73.63%
26.37%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
