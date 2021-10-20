Jupiter Mines : Results of General Meeting and Board Changes

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

AND BOARD CHANGES

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company), in accordance with Listing Rule

3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporation Act, advises the results of today's General Meeting (Meeting) and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached schedule.

Mr Yeongjin Heo and Hans Mende were re-elected as Directors; Brian Gilbertson was not reelected as a Director. Priyank Thapliyal was removed as Managing Director. Mr Thapliyal remains Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer.

The Board will appoint an Acting Chairman in the coming days and has commenced the process to appoint a suitable permanent replacement.

Mr Gilbertson has been a Director of Jupiter since 2010 and was instrumental in the transaction which brought together Jupiter and investors to create the Tshipi manganese mine. The mine has transitioned from a greenfield project into what is now a powerhouse in the manganese industry. Jupiter would like to sincerely thank Mr Gilbertson for his unwavering commitment and valuable contribution.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.