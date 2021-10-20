Log in
    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/19
0.24 AUD   0.00%
04:01aJUPITER MINES : Results of General Meeting and Board Changes
PU
02:11aJUPITER MINES : General Meeting Presentation - 20 October 2021
PU
10/19JUPITER MINES : Declares Interim Dividend for H1 FY22
MT
Jupiter Mines : Results of General Meeting and Board Changes

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
ASX: JMS

20 October 2021

ABN 51 105 991 740

Registered Office

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

T +61 8 9346 5500

  1. investorrelations@
    jupitermines.com

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers Yeongjin Heo Hans Mende

Peter North

Scott Winter

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Priyank Thapliyal Melissa North

Issued Capital

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Primary Asset

World class Tshipi

Manganese Mine

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

AND BOARD CHANGES

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) (Jupiter or the Company), in accordance with Listing Rule

3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporation Act, advises the results of today's General Meeting (Meeting) and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached schedule.

Mr Yeongjin Heo and Hans Mende were re-elected as Directors; Brian Gilbertson was not reelected as a Director. Priyank Thapliyal was removed as Managing Director. Mr Thapliyal remains Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer.

The Board will appoint an Acting Chairman in the coming days and has commenced the process to appoint a suitable permanent replacement.

Mr Gilbertson has been a Director of Jupiter since 2010 and was instrumental in the transaction which brought together Jupiter and investors to create the Tshipi manganese mine. The mine has transitioned from a greenfield project into what is now a powerhouse in the manganese industry. Jupiter would like to sincerely thank Mr Gilbertson for his unwavering commitment and valuable contribution.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Jupiter Mines Limited.

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN

NA

298,746,934

1,087,629,371

6,966,898

9,386,177

306,537,192

1,087,762,147

10,036,177

Not Carried

GILBERTSON

21.44%

78.06%

0.50%

21.99%

78.01%

2

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR YEONGJIN

NA

1,285,019,990

99,609,890

6,960,898

11,138,602

1,293,532,024

99,664,890

11,138,602

Carried

HEO

92.34%

7.16%

0.50%

92.85%

7.15%

3

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR HANS-JRGEN

NA

1,074,975,915

312,020,666

6,990,898

8,741,901

1,075,697,415

319,896,200

8,741,901

Carried

MENDE

77.12%

22.38%

0.50%

77.08%

22.92%

4

SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION: REMOVAL OF MR

NA

926,329,390

323,866,294

7,173,323

145,360,373

926,455,890

331,869,253

146,010,373

Carried

PRIYANK THAPLIYAL AS A DIRECTOR

73.67%

25.76%

0.57%

73.63%

26.37%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 20/10/2021 6:16:35PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
