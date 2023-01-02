Jupiter Wagons : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates 01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (formerly known as Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited) (CIN No - L28100MP1979PLC049375) Date: January 02, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationships Department, Corporate Relationships Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 SCRIP CODE: 533272 SCRIP SYMBOL/ SERIES: JWL Dear Sir/Madam, Subject: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that the Company will be participating in non-deal roadshows and meeting with prospective investors from January 03, 2023 onwards till January 20, 2023 in Mumbai, Kolkata or any other cities either through in person or group meeting. The investors may also plan to visit plants of the Company during the aforesaid period. A copy of the corporate presentation for the aforesaid meeting is enclosed herewith. Furthermore, the corporate presentation of the Company is also disseminated on the website of the Company at www.jupiterwagons.com. Notes: The above schedule is subject to change and the change may happen due to exigencies on the part of the Investors/ the Company. We request you to kindly note the same and take into your records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Jupiter Wagons Limited (formerly Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co. Limited) Deepes h Kedia Digitally signed by Deepesh Kedia Date: 2023.01.02 19:07:39 +05'30' Deepesh Kedia Company Secretary Encl: a/a Regd. Office : 48, Vandana Vihar, Narmada Road, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001 Email Id - cs@jupiterwagons.com, Website - www.jupiterwagons.com, Tel - 0761-2661336 Corp. Office : 4/2, Middleton Street, Second Floor, Kolkata (W.B.) 700071 IN Factory (Unit I) : 21,22,33,34, Industrial Area Richhai, Jabalpur - 482010 M.P., Factory (Unit II) : NH12-A, Village Udaipura, Teh. Niwas, Distt. Mandla - 481661 M.P., Factory (Unit III) : Plot No. 690 to 693 & 751 to 756, Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur, Distt. Dhar, Factory (Unit V) : Plot No. 742, Asangi Phase Area, Saraikela, Jharkhand - 932109, Factory (Unit VI) : 118, Village Imlai, Near Deori Railway Station, P.O. Panagar, Jabalpur - 483220 Bandel Unit : G.T. Road, Sahagunj, Chinsurah, Hoogly - 712104, West Bengal, India Q2 & H1: Financial Year 2022 - 23 MD's Message Commenting on the results, Mr. Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter0 Wagons Limited said, "Our vision to become a Global contributor to0 fundamental growth engines is well reﬂected in our strategic business0 development. We have been focusing on expanding and enhancing our0 portfolio through various development and entry into the commercial0 electric vehicle market is a testament to that. We witnessed strong growth in Q2FY23 and have a strong order book with an addition of0 another Rs. 500 crores orders this quarter. . We have sustained a steady0 pace in our growth trajectory and foresee a strong path and progress in all avenues of our business." He further added, "We will focus on the commercial EV business, which is expected to further stabilize and enhance our business growth, we see a huge potential of growth in coming years. It is our endeavor to make our High Speed Brake and EV vertical, one of the key components of the growth journey for Jupiter Wagons Limited." Global Partnerships Tatravagonka (CSG Group, Czech Republic and Budamar Logis-0 tics, Slovakia) for manufacturing wagons. Tatravagonka is one of the most dominant players in the industry with a European0 market share of >50%. Over the past century, Tatravagonka has0 emerged as the leader in the development and production of0 freight wagons in Europe. Tatravagonka is respected for its0 unique customised designs. Its large product basket comprises0 special wagons, bogies and ancillary products. Talleres Alegría S.A. (Spain) for manufacturing welded cast0 manganese steel crossings of highspeed tracks. Talleres0 Alegría's activities revolve around designing, manufacturing and0 providing technical assistance pertaining to ﬁxed track equip-0 ment for conventional lines, subways, trams and high-speed0 lines. Furthermore, the company is accredited with the UNE-EN0 ISO 9001:2000 and UNE-EN ISO 14001 certiﬁcations pertaining0 to quality and environmental management systems Budamar Logistics provides logistical support to Jupiter. Bu-0 damar is a European leader in logistics, freight forwarding and multimodal transport since. The Company has a rich legacy in0 serving marquee customers with its diversiﬁed service portfolio. The Company is one of the major shareholders in Tatravagonka. CAF, based in France is a major player in the passenger mobili-0 ty sector. They have been a key supplier of Metro Coaches in0 India, both in Kolkata Metro & Delhi Metro. They have come0 forward for a Joint Venture partnership with Jupiter Wagons0 Ltd. with the intention of producing metro coaches in India. Colway Ferroviaria S.L. (Spain) for manufacturing high-speed passenger coach interiors and modern toilet systems (for general and disabled passengers). Belonging to the Colway Group, Colway Ferroviaria designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, installs and commissions turnkey railway vehicle interiors. Through the integrated management of modular supplies, based on its indepth sectoral experience, capable personnel and state-of-the-art R&D base, the company has expertly addressed the needs of its clientele primarily comprising private rail- way players and public administrate bodies. LAF-CIM Group (France) for manufacturing centre buffer cou-0 plers with balanced draft gears of Linke Hofmann Busch coach-0 es. Les Appareils Ferroviaires is one of the most well-knownde-0 signers and manufacturers of high-quality, tailormade railway0 components such as East-West Unilink couplers and Modalohr0 drawbars. The company has a presence in 120 countries, having0 designed and manufactured >80,000 couplers. The company's0 product portfolio includes automatic couplers, drawbars, traction0 devices, draft gears, fuse devices and special buffers. Kovis Proizvodna družba (Slovenia) for manufacturing brake discs of Linke Hofmann Busch coaches. The Kovis Group comprises four companies namely Kovis, which produces brake discs, axle boxes, brake shoe-holders, brake pads and plain bearings for the railway sector, Kovis Livarna produces high-quality castings made of ductile and gray cast iron. Kovis BP undertakes processing and production of high-quality axle boxes for freight wagons. Kovis Transport provides logistical and internal-external transport services. Nearly 96% of the group's revenues are generated from exports to 34 countries including Germany, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Great Britain, Italy and Slovenia as well Asia and the United States. GreenPower Motor Company began in 2010 with the vision to0 advance the adoption of EVs by making battery-electric buses0 and trucks affordable, durable, and easy to deploy. GreenPower0 offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools,0 vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and more. Our battery electric0 buses can perform almost any route their fossil fuel burning com-0 petitors are able to, but with a much quieter and more efﬁcient0 ride. GreenPower's corporate headquarters is located in Vancou-0 ver, Canada. We have a sales and administration ofﬁce in Rancho0 Cucamonga, CA; US assembly takes place in Porterville, CA (San0 Joaquin Valley). DAKO-CZ (Czech Republic) for manufacturing disc brake systems of Linke Hofmann Busch coaches. Dako's product portfolio includes brake systems and components for freight and passenger vehicles, suburban units, locomotives, metro cars and trams. Dako's devices for pneumatic brake systems, including distributor valves, complementary valves, mechanical and electrical brake valves, brake cylinders and disc brake units, among others, comply with international standards and UIC regu- lations. Dako's in-house R&D team and modern-day testing laboratory enables the company to respond rapidly and ﬂexibly to changing cus- tomer requirements. Q2 & H1: Financial Year 2022 - 23 Highest ever revenue, continues with the0 growth trajectory in EBIDTA and PBT Q2 Revenue0 65% H1 Revenue0 38% Additional wagon supply order of Rs0 514.60 crs; received order for supply of0 New Product Brake Disc of Rs 5.64 crs0 from Indian Railways Q2 EBIDTA0 Q2 PBT0 46% 51% H1 EBIDTA0 H1 PBT0 33% 40% This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

