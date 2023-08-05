Jupiter Wagons Limited is an integrated railway engineering company for freight wagons and passenger coach items for the Indian Railways. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons and components. Its product portfolio includes wagons, wagon accessories, passenger coach, passenger coach accessories, complete track solutions, among others. It offers wagons products, such as open wagons, covered wagons, flat wagons, hopper wagons, container wagons, and special purpose wagons. It offers wagon accessories, such as alloy steel cast bogies, high tensile center buffer coupler, and high-capacity draft gear. The Company also manufactures couplers, draft gears and railway turnouts for the Indian Railways and the North American railroads. It has manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).