JUPITER WELLNESS : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K

JUPITER WELLNESS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

JUPITER, FL / April 3, 2023 - Jupiter Wellness , Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW ), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The 10-K in its entirety is accessible at https://jupiterwellness.com/investors/sec-filings/ .

Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness, said, "I am extremely pleased with how far we have come in such a short time. In 2022, we shifted out of the CBD space and acquired and established new unique IP and products with little competition. We look forward to focusing on selling our brands and becoming profitable in 2023."

Revenues

We generated $6,196,743 in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2,876,273 in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating Expenses

The company had total operating expenses and other income of $16,249,385 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $28,635,730 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Income/Losses

Net losses were $15,223,028 and $28,100,245 for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Highlights in the Fourth Quarter

● SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to separate the company from Jupiter Wellness. Upon completion of the proposed spin-off, SRM and Jupiter Wellness will be two independent and separate public companies with Jupiter Wellness expected to remain the largest shareholder of SRM. ● Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Eris Oaknet) and Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd (Cosmofix) held successful market launch events for Jupiter's Photocil products for the Indian market, branded as "Photofirst" in India.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, vitiligo, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products and licensing royalties.

