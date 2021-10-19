Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jupiter Wellness, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUPW   US48208F1057

JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.

(JUPW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Wellness : Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns - Form 8-K

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns

JUPITER, FL / October 19th, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in the study.

The double-blinded placebo-controlled study will enroll 50 patients with newly diagnosed first degree burns of superficial partial thickness on 10% or less of the patient's total body surface area. The primary endpoint is time to full re-epithelialization of the wound. This is an investigational international study with a protocol similar to a US FDA Phase I study.

"Jupiter Wellness is committed to the treatment of skin diseases through the development and commercialization of our, patent pending, proprietary skincare products" stated Jupiter CEO Brian John. "The treatment of burns is an important indication that complements and extends our product lines including CaniSun™ and Photocil™. We look forward to announcing our results by the end of December and being able to register our second OTC product with the FDA and begin to help people with burns all over the world."

The burn care market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028 driven by rising incidence of burns, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancement.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skincare therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

To the extent any statements contained in this presentation of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor & Public Relations Contact Info

Phone: 561-464-2700

Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.
08:42aJUPITER WELLNESS : Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Tr..
PU
08:42aJUPITER WELLNESS : Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Tr..
PU
08:41aJUPITER WELLNESS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/08JUPITER WELLNESS : Provides Shareholder Update on Multiple Clinical & Commercial Milestone..
PU
10/08JUPITER WELLNESS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/07JUPITER WELLNESS : Provides Shareholder Update on Multiple Clinical & Commercial Milestone..
PU
10/01JUPITER WELLNESS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Jupiter Wellness, Inc. cancelled the acquisition of 51% stake in JustCBD.
CI
09/08JUPITER WELLNESS : Announces Multi-Year Extension of (Form 8-K)
PU
09/08JUPITER WELLNESS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,07 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,29 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 41,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 40,4x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian S. John Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas O. McKinnon CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Glynn Wilson Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Ryan T Allison Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Miller Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.-64.64%41
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.30%345 646
UNILEVER PLC-12.60%135 412
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.60%114 977
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.89%82 782
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.96%63 500