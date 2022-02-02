Jupiter Wellness : rsquo; CEO Brian John & Next Frontier's Executive Chairman Shannon Soqui Interviewed on SNN Network - Form 8-K

Jupiter Wellness' CEO Brian John & Next Frontier's Executive Chairman Shannon Soqui Interviewed on SNN Network

Corporate Presentation Highlights Merged Company's Strength as Leading Drug Developer Focused on Pharma Cannabinoids: LINK

JUPITER, FL February 2, 2022 - Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW) today announced that its CEO Brian John and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' Executive Chairman Shannon Soqui were interviewed on SNN Network. The interview titled "Jupiter Wellness Talks Merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Strategic Plan and Next Steps" can be viewed: HERE

Jupiter previously announced its definitive merger agreement with Next Frontier. The merger has been approved by the boards of both companies and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

In the interview, Brian John outlines the compelling reasons for the proposed merger with Next Frontier, stating that post-merger Jupiter will, "have one of four FDA approved cannabis drugs in the entire world and only one in the United States and every company has a half a billion-dollar market cap that has an FDA approved cannabis drug." Mr. John indicates Jupiter plans to file a proxy statement in the coming weeks, and he encourages Jupiter shareholders to vote for the merger.

An updated corporate presentation that highlights the structure, assets, and strategy of the post-merger company can be found here: LINK

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical cannabinoids focused on skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline incorporates cannabidiol (CBD) to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com. For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com.

Jupiter Wellness Media Contact:

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

