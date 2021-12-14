Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Jupiter Wellness, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JUPW   US48208F1057

JUPITER WELLNESS, INC.

(JUPW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

12/14/2021 | 05:55pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JUPW), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' stockholders will be entitled to receive convertible stock of Jupiter Wellness that is convertible into 65,000,000, shares of Jupiter Wellness common stock at the closing of the transaction. Such shares will be subject to a six-month standard lock-up agreement.

If you own Jupiter shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jupw 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Jupiter's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and (ii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-jupiter-wellness-inc-301444753.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


