  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Jura Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    JEC   CA4820723035

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION

(JEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:26 2022-12-28 pm EST
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
Jura Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

12/30/2022 | 05:38pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announces today that it has accepted the resignation of its director, Mr. Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi, effective today. The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Kazmi for long-term contributions to Jura.

Mr. Stephen C. Smith has agreed to re-join the Company’s Board of Directors and Jura is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr. Smith as a director to serve on the Board until the next scheduled meeting of shareholders of the Corporation. The appointment of Mr. Smith is subject to the customary review of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Smith previously served as a director of Jura from 2012 until his resignation earlier in 2022. Mr. Smith held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation from July 11, 2012 until February 25, 2013. In 2004, Mr. Smith joined JS Group, one of Pakistan’s leading financial services groups and a diversified investor in Pakistan and internationally. JS Group is affiliated Jura’s controlling shareholder, JS Energy Limited. Mr. Smith is responsible for JS Group’s international activities and oversees its private equity business. He sits on the board of a number of privately-held companies in which JS Group has an investment.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website: www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


