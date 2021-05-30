Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jura Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEC   CA4820723035

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION

(JEC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/17 02:24:07 pm
0.375 CAD   +1.35%
05:02pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
04/02Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings

05/30/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:   www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:      info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
05:02pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
04/02Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
2020Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Closing of Running Finance Facility
AQ
2020Jura Announces Closing of Running Finance Facility
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Commencement of Production from Sara and Suri Leases and Settleme..
AQ
2020Commencement of Production from Sara and Suri Leases and Settlement of Debent..
GL
2020Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,7 M - -
Net income 2020 3,85 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jura Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Siddiq Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Mulroney Elliott Chairman
Stephen Carl Akerfeldt Independent Director
Frank J. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%21
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.38%75 217
CNOOC LIMITED18.38%48 898
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.10%46 887
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.81%41 018
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.41%37 127