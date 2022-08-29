Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jura Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEC   CA4820723035

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION

(JEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-10 am EDT
0.0600 CAD   +20.00%
05:20pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
05:20pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
08/19Jura Energy Details Changes to Board
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings

08/29/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:        www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:           info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
05:20pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
05:20pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
08/19Jura Energy Details Changes to Board
MT
08/19Jura Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
GL
08/19Jura Energy Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
CI
05/30Jura Energy Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/30Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings and Operational Update
GL
05/13Jura Announces Commencement of Drilling in Guddu Block
GL
05/13Jura Energy Corporation Announces Commencement of Drilling in Guddu Block
CI
05/02Jura Energy Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 21,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,14 M 3,19 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jura Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Siddiq Chief Financial Officer
Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi Director
Grant R. Pogosyan Director
Mehran Inayat Mirza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION-60.00%3
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.33%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION153.71%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984