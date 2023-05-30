Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jura Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEC   CA4820723035

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION

(JEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:13:43 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.0600 CAD   -7.69%
05:38pJura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
05/01Jura Announces Release of Annual Filings
GL
05/01Jura Energy Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings

05/30/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:     www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:        info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,35 M 3,30 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jura Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Ahmed Siddiqui Chief Financial Officer
Grant R. Pogosyan Director
Stephen Christopher Smith Director
Mehran Inayat Mirza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION-30.00%3
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED24.25%78 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.28%61 421
