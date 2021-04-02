Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Jura Energy Corporation    JEC   CA4820723035

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION

(JEC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 03/29 11:32:15 am
0.45 CAD   +12.50%
04:05pJura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
2020Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

04/02/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 31, 2019.

Jura granted an aggregate of 328,762 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,550,515 RSUs under the RSU Plan to date.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:        www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:           info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
04:05pJura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
2020Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Closing of Running Finance Facility
AQ
2020Jura Announces Closing of Running Finance Facility
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Commencement of Production from Sara and Suri Leases and Settleme..
AQ
2020Commencement of Production from Sara and Suri Leases and Settlement of Debent..
GL
2020Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings
GL
2020JURA ENERGY  : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
2020Umair NW-1 Exploratory Well Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10,7 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,22 M - -
Net Debt 2019 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 24,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart JURA ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Jura Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arif Siddiq Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Mulroney Elliott Chairman
Stephen Carl Akerfeldt Independent Director
Frank J. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION275.00%25
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.08%73 043
CNOOC LIMITED12.95%46 562
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.07%43 972
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED29.52%37 395
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.45%35 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ